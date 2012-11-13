Forget Red And Blue States: Different Parts Of The Country Are Experiencing Dramatically Different Recoveries

Photo: Richard K. Green, Ph.D/University of Southern California

After the election, some commentators relaunched the argument over whether America has experienced a permanent blue state/red state split.Richard K. Green, a professor of public policy at the University of Southern California and the director and chair of the school’s Lusk centre for Real Estate, argues the real dichotomy is between states and cities that have recovered economically, and those that remain mired in financial and economic distress.



He recently made his case in a presentation to an alumni group. With his permission, we’ve reproduced it here.

