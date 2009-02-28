Forget Oil, It's A Water Shortage That's The Real Concern

While we obssess over the fluctuations in the price of oil, there might be a bigger commodity crisis looming on the horizon. Water supply issues are going to present bigger challenges for industry in the future.



Guardian: Among the industries most at risk are high-tech companies, especially those using huge quantities of water to manufacture silicon chips; electricity suppliers who use vast amounts of water for cooling; and agriculture, which uses 70% of global freshwater, , says the study, commissioned by the powerful CERES group, whose members have $7tn under management. Other high-risk sectors are beverages, clothing, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, forest products, and metals and mining, it says.

..”It is increasingly clear that the era of cheap and easy access to water is ending, posing a potentially greater threat to businesses than the loss of any other natural resource, including fossil fuel resources,” it adds. “This is because there are various alternatives for oil, but for many industrial processes, and for human survival itself, there is no substitute for water.”

…The CERES report adds to growing concern about a looming water crisis. In the Economist’s report, The World in 2009 , Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, chairman of food giant Nestlé, wrote: “under present conditions… we will run out of water long before we run out of fuel”. And at its annual meeting this year the World Economic Forum issued what it itself called a “stark warning” that “the world simply cannot manage water in the future in the same way as in the past or the economic web will collapse”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.