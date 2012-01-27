Forget Lunar Colonies, Here Are 11 Other Crazy Newt Gingrich Ideas

Just when he was starting to look like a legitimate candidate for President, Newt Gingrich’s new ideas for lunar colonization have reminded us all that a lot of his “solutions” for America are completely nuts.
Speaking to a packed crowd on Florida’s space coast yesterday, Gingrich returned to a favourite topic of space exploration, promising voters that the U.S. will have a permanent colony on the moon by the end of his second term. Ideally, he said, that colony would eventually become the 51st state.
It is not the first time that Gingrich has espoused grandiose plans for space. As the former House Speaker noted yesterday, he once authored a bill called the Northwest Territory Ordinance for Space, which would have allowed space colonies with a population of at least 20,000 to apply to statehood. Seriously.
Gingrich’s 2012 rivals are now hammering him out for some of his crazier plans — Romney has basically told Florida voters that his opponent is unhinged — but Newt is sticking by his ideas.
Space colonies are only the beginning. Here’s a look back at some of the battier ideas Gingrich has had over the years. Let us know in the comments section if you think we’ve missed anything good.
Some of Gingrich's craziest ideas stem from his preoccupation with science fiction, primarily Isaac Asimov's Foundation series, whose protagonist, Hari Seldon, is a 'psychohistorian,' who shapes the destiny of a galactic empire. This influence at least partly explains Gingrich's penchant for proposing space-based ideas to fix our earthly problems.
Among Gingrich's spacier ideas, arguably the most bizarre is his support for a 'mirror system in space that could provide the light equivalent of many full moons so that there would be no need for nighttime lighting of the highways. Ambient light covering entire areas could reduce the current danger of criminals lurking in the darkness. Mirrors could be arranged to light given metropolitan areas only during particular periods, so there would be darkness late at night for sleeping.'
(PolitiFact notes that, in fairness to Gingrich, he didn't come up with this idea on its own, but learned of it at a NASA-sponsored forum.)
To the extent that he believes climate change exists, Gingrich has a plan to solve it; the Georgia Republican is a big proponent of using 'geoengineering' as a quick fix to managing solar radiation and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
Geoengineering is still a pretty fringey idea in the scientific community that involves large-scale artificial manipulation of the planet's environment to counteract changes in the Earth's atmospheric chemicals.
Needless to say there are a ton of environmental, economic, security, and moral risks involved in hacking into the planetary environment. The UN has even considered a ban on geoengineering experiments.
Gingrich, on the other hand, is all for it. 'Geo-engineering holds forth the promise of addressing global warming concerns for just a few billion dollars a year,' he said in 2008, according to the Guardian. 'We would have an option to address global warming by rewarding scientific innovation. Bring on American ingenuity. Stop the green pig.'
Asimov's influence on Gingrich is also apparent in the latter's total faith that technology will free us from our secularist dependency on big government, a belief that has earned Gingrich the nickname 'Newt Skywalker.'
Gingrich took his love of computers to new heights in 2007, when he entered the digital world of Second Life, and, in the form of his avatar, delivered a lecture on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and praised the digital world as a 'parallel' country that would enable us to build a new and better America.
Here are part of his remarks, courtesy of the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza:
'While it is true that it is still fairly primitive by the standards of having holograms or being face-to-face in more complex ways, I think you're going to find this is an example of how we can rethink learning…. I think 3-D Internet in all of its various forms is going to become one of the great breakthroughs of the next 10 years and helps us create what I've described as the world that works, and I think it's important to recognise that this is rapidly going to extend beyond gaming. As Second Life C.E.O. Philip Rosedale said in Wired magazine, 'I'm not building a game, I'm building a new country.' I think it's a parallel country, it's a parallel that enables us to do things that would be much more difficult to do in the real world.'
You can watch a video of Gingrich's Second Life appearance here.
Gingrich has caused a major stir on the 2012 campaign trail with his suggestion that the U.S. should overhaul child labour laws and let failing schools replace janitors with students.
'I tried for years to have a very simple model,' Gingrich said during a speech at Harvard last month. 'These schools should get rid of unionized janitors, have one master janitor, pay local students to take care of the school. The kids would actually do work; they'd have cash; they'd have pride in the schools. They'd begin the process of rising.'
The idea has raised serious eyebrows among Republicans and Democrats alike. But Gingrich has stood by it, noting that letting kids take jobs at school would instill the work ethic that is currently missing among children in poor neighborhoods who have 'no way of earning cash unless it's illegal.'
Gingrich's Dickensian streak is nothing new. In the 1990s, he proposed bringing back orphanages to reduce welfare spending.
As Speaker of the House, Gingrich proposed legislation that would have sentenced repeat drug trafficking offenders to the death penalty.
'You import commercial quantities of drugs in the United States for the purpose of destroying our children, we will kill you,' he said in a 1995 speech to the Republican National Committee. 'If the word gets back that we're serious and we're actually implementing it, then it will have a very chilling effect on people bringing drugs into the U.S.'
If elected President, Gingrich would be nothing if not prepared. That's because the self-described futurist sees imminent catastrophe everywhere, and is constantly predicting our impending doom in the form of pandemic outbreaks, rogue state missile attacks, and electromagnetic shocks.
Thankfully, Gingrich has the solutions to avoid these crises. In the case of a flu outbreak, for example, Gingrich would appoint an Avian Flu Czar to basically overhaul the entire public health system.
From Gingrich's 2005 NYT oped:
'Were the federal government ever entitled to the benefit of the doubt, it forfeited that presumption in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Unless these shortcomings are fixed, we have no grounds to presume the administration's laudable avian flu strategies will be translated into action.
What we need to do to prepare for and respond to a pandemic is change the very way the government delivers services. And to do that, the following initiatives must be integrated into the government's response:
Designate a single, accountable leader. An avian flu pandemic is among the greatest threats to our country today. Given our vulnerability and the amount of work to be done, the president must appoint a leader who is singularly focused on avian flu.'
Gingrich has never been a big fan of the State Department, which he claims has historically worked to undermine the President.
That doesn't mean that Gingrich wants to do away with U.S. foreign service altogether -- on the contrary, he has proposed expanding the diplomatic corps by 40 per cent. But under Gingrich, the State Department's mission would be less diplomatic and more firmly under the control of the president, who would have expanded authority to fire members of the foreign service.
'The State Department needs to experience culture shock, a top-to-bottom transformation that will make it a more effective communicator of U.S. values around the world, place it more directly under the control of the president of the United States, and enable it to promote freedom and combat tyranny. Anything less is a disservice to this nation,' Gingrich wrote in a 2003 Foreign Policy oped.
As a presidential candidate, Gingrich has not backed away from his commitment to overhaul the State Department. In a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition last week, Gingrich said he would appoint former U.N. Ambassador and all-around nationalist hawk John Bolton as Secretary of State, but only if Bolton:
'...will agree that his first job is the complete and thorough transformation of the State Department and the replacement of the current Foreign Service culture with a new entrepreneurial and aggressive culture dedicated to the proposition that defending freedom and defending America is the first business of the State Department, not appeasing opponents.'
Predictably, given his love of all things galactic, Newt Gingrich is one of the last Star Wars defence hawks left in politics. While space weapons and space-based missile defence systems have long been abandoned as a costly and mostly futile endeavour, Gingrich hasn't given up on the idea of zapping missiles from space.
Gingrich has repeatedly touted the benefits of an anti-missile defence system that orbits the earth, despite the fact that this idea has repeatedly proved worthless. And Wired writes that as recently as 2009, Gingrich called for the U.S. to break out the ray guns to take out North Korea's missiles. The problem, of course, is that the Airborne Laser technology Gingrich was referring to is about $4 billion over budget and has never been successfully tested after 10 years of development.
Gingrich has also proposed developing a 'laser pulsing system' that could stop missiles from space.
America, Gingrich said last year, 'is experiencing an Islamist cultural-political offensive designed to undermine and destroy our civilisation.' According to Gingrich, that threat doesn't stem from terrorism, as one might expect, but from 'sharia law,' which Gingrich sees as 'a mortal threat to the survival of freedom in the United States and the world as we know it.'
To combat this existential danger, Gingrich has called for a federal law prohibiting U.S. courts from recognising 'sharia law.' The law, Gingrich said in 2010, would let everyone on the bench know that 'no judge will remain in office that tried to use sharia law.
Gingrich sees the struggle for the future of America as a Manichean battle between himself and the secular radicals who are trying to impose their agenda on the nation -- a dire vision he laid out this spring, just weeks before announcing his White House bid.
'I am convinced that if we do not decisively win the struggle over the nature of America, by the time they're my age they will be in a secular atheist country, potentially one dominated by radical Islamists and with no understanding of what it once meant to be an American.*'
For Gingrich, a Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism, the threat of secularism is a real danger. In a 2008 interview with Bill O'Reilly, Gingrich warned:
'I think there is a gay and secular fascism in this country that wants to impose its will on the rest of us, is prepared to use violence, to use harassment. I think it is prepared to use the government if it can get control of it. I think that it is a very dangerous threat to anybody who believes in traditional religion.'
Thankfully, Gingrich believes he is the man to save the country from the perils of secularism. By his own account, Gingrich is a World Historical Transformational Figure and people like him 'are what stand between us and Auschwitz.'
*How radical Islamists can also be secular atheists is still unclear.
At the 1996 Republican convention, then-House Speaker Gingrich told us what it really means to be free.
Introducing Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Kent Steffes, Gingrich explained:
'A mere 40 years ago, beach volleyball was just beginning. No bureaucrat would have invented it, and that's what freedom is all about.'
