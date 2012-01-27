Forget Lunar Colonies, Here Are 11 Other Crazy Newt Gingrich Ideas

Just when he was starting to look like a legitimate candidate for President, Newt Gingrich’s new ideas for lunar colonization have reminded us all that a lot of his “solutions” for America are completely nuts.



Speaking to a packed crowd on Florida’s space coast yesterday, Gingrich returned to a favourite topic of space exploration, promising voters that the U.S. will have a permanent colony on the moon by the end of his second term. Ideally, he said, that colony would eventually become the 51st state.

It is not the first time that Gingrich has espoused grandiose plans for space. As the former House Speaker noted yesterday, he once authored a bill called the Northwest Territory Ordinance for Space, which would have allowed space colonies with a population of at least 20,000 to apply to statehood. Seriously.

Gingrich’s 2012 rivals are now hammering him out for some of his crazier plans — Romney has basically told Florida voters that his opponent is unhinged — but Newt is sticking by his ideas.

Space colonies are only the beginning. Here’s a look back at some of the battier ideas Gingrich has had over the years. Let us know in the comments section if you think we’ve missed anything good.

