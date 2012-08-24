Forget iPhones And Free Food, This Story Illustrates The Real Big Change Marissa Mayer Is Bringing To Yahoo

Photo: Fortune Live Media

New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer wants to give every employee an iPhone. She has decided that food in Yahoo’s cafeterias will be free for full time employees.



She’s going to keep the lights on later in Yahoo offices.

All that is smart, and will go a long way toward making Yahoo a more attractive, productive place to work.

But a source of ours close to Yahoo employees says Mayer’s real change to Yahoo is much simpler and deeper than all that.

She’s brought high expectations for how hard and fast Yahoo employees can work.

This source tells us friends of hers in Yahoo’s product organisation recently met with Mayer, and the CEO loved the product they showed her.

Then came something very new to Yahoo.

Mayer told the team she loves the new product so much that she wants it shipped by December 1 – months ahead of the schedule the team itself had put together.

Mayer told the team they had one week to figure out if they could meet this deadline.

If, at the end of that week, the team decided they would not be able to meet the December 1 deadline, Mayer said she would find a team that could.

Whammo, right?

Attention: Yahoos.

Forget the iPhones. Forget the munchies.

The reason the lights are on later and dinner will be served is that you have got a lot of work to do, and the new boss wants it done fast and well.

