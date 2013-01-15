The Hot New Term In Europe Is 'Crexit' — But These Charts Show The Crisis Isn't Over At All

Photo: Twitter / KatG4

An op-ed in today’s Financial Times by Allianz chief economist Michael Heise has everyone chattering about “crexit.”Heise writes that in 2013, “it may well not be a ‘Grexit’ for Greece but indeed a ‘Crexit’ – an exit from the crisis – that will come into sight.”



However, nowhere in the article does Heise address Europe’s staggering unemployment – and specifically youth unemployment – crisis. The latest Eurostat unemployment figures released last week indicated rising youth and headline unemployment rates in many countries as economic fundamentals continue to worsen.

Over the weekend, Daily Telegraph editor Ambrose Evans-Pritchard summed it up nicely in an op-ed of his own:

The horror before our eyes right now is social ruin. Europe’s crisis strategy is to the break the back of labour resistance to pay cuts by driving unemployment through the roof. That is what ‘internal devaluations’ are. It stinks. And the ECB is adding to the cruelty by keeping money too tight.

Mr Draghi deserves his accolades, but his job is not yet done. He has saved the rich. Now he must save the poor. Coraggio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.