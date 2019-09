India’s Bombay Stock Exchange sold off again today, down 345 points or 1.73%. And while all eyes have been on the China tightening story, India’s tightening regime has already started, and may yet have more to come.



Sensex, over the last 5 days, down 4.63%.

Here’s why the world is on the brink of an inflation deluge >

