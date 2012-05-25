Forget Bo Xilai's 'Playboy' Son, It Sounds Like His Peers Blow Him Out Of The Water

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Bo Xilai’s “playboy” son Bo Guagua may get all the attention, what with his fancy education and reported love of expensive cars, but frankly, his antics are small fry compared to other sons of high up Chinese Communist Party members, if new reports are to be believed.Take the son of Zhou Yongkang, China’s security chief and member of the nine-member standing committee (the very upper echelons of Chinese power). His father, one of the most important people in Chinese power, has faced some tough questions over his future lately, but reports about his son are unlikely to help his case.



Via the Epoch Times comes the following:

Zhou’s son, Zhou Bin, was recently reported by overseas Chinese media to have been involved in illegally bailing out the second highest ranking gang leader of Gansu Province who committed murder and then dismembered the victim’s body. The cost behind the bail was said to have been 20 million RMB (US$3.2 million).

In another case, involving a policeman accused of pouring boiling water on a detainee’s body, Zhou Bin allegedly received 100 million RMB in bribes to use his connection as the security chief’s son to settle the case. The policeman was ultimately not held accountable.

Fine, but what car does he drive?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.