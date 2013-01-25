Forget Bar Refaeli And Danica Patrick — Go Daddy Says THIS Is Its Real Super Bowl Ad Star [PHOTO]

While supermodel Bar Refaeli made headlines for joining Danica Patrick as the new Go Daddy girl, the company told Business Insider that “the third character is the real star” of its Super Bowl ad.



Go Daddy gave us a picture of the new talent, explaining:

“Walter” (played by Jesse Heiman) represents the smart side of Go Daddy’s support to our customers. The best part? Jesse was a Go Daddy Web hosting and domain customer long before he got the gig. It just so happens, he’s also known as “the world’s greatest extra,” appearing in movies like “The Social Network” and shows like “The Big Bang Theory.”

Walter will support Refaeli and Patrick in “Perfect Match,” created by Deutsch NY, which aims to combine sexy with smart.

Here’s his IMDB:

Photo: Screengrab IMDB

