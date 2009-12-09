Forget AOL's Robot Editors, MSN Bets On Old Media Vets

Following the success of entertainment news site Wonderwall, BermanBraun and MSN plan to launch another site together in the first half of next year.



The site, still unnamed, will be “an online lifestyle site aimed at fashion, decor, relationships and beauty,” reports Kara Swisher.

Elle publisher Hachette Filpacchi Media will contribute content and editorial expertise.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but MSN media boss (and former Yahoo media boss) Scott Moore told Kara “everyone has skin in the game.”

In February, BermanBraun — led by Lloyd Braun, also an ex-Yahoo known for TV hits like “The Sopranos” — teamed up with MSN to launch entertainment news site Wonderwall.

Up to 9.5 million monthly uniques and 225 million monthly page views, it’s been a huge hit, and MSN wants more.

Besides Yahoo, which keeps scoring with Web TV shows, the other big Web portal out there launching new media brands these days is AOL. But MSN and AOL couldn’t be taking more divergent approaches.

AOL says it has created an algorithm to will scour the Internet and assign stories to its thousands of low-paid freelance writers, who will then then publish their work on AOL’s 80 different media brands or its growing network of Patch local news sites.

(We call this algorithm AOL’s RoboEditor, at least in part because it lets us use the above picture of a Cylon — the robots from “Battlestar Galactica.”)

In hiring Lloyd Braun to develop its new outlets, MSN is hiring a guy so deeply connected to “old” media that he has a Seinfeld character named after him. And forget robot editors, MSN is signing one of those dying magazine publishers to produce its editorial.

The biggest challenge for AOL will be selling ad agencies on its 80 different sites as anything more than ad network-esque audience plays. If AOL over-corrects this problem and ends up producing advertiser-friendly, pseudo- advertorial content, its sites could have hard time attracting much of audience at all.

For MSN, the fear would be that expensive ventures like the new unnamed site won’t fair so well as Wonderwall. Old media has failed plenty on the Internet before. (There’s a reason Hollywood guys Lloyd Braun and Terry Semel are ex-Yahoos, after all.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.