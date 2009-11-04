Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Forget America, We Should Be Worried About Japan

Over the years, Japan has escaped the brink of destruction many times. The problem is, the media is usually too focused on the United States, and so we miss the story:



The Telegraph’s Ambrose Evans-Pritchard sounds the alartm

Japan is drifting helplessly towards a dramatic fiscal crisis. For 20 years the world’s second-largest economy has been able to borrow cheaply from a captive bond market, feeding its addiction to Keynesian deficit spending – and allowing it to push public debt beyond the point of no return.

Regime-change in Tokyo and the arrival of Yukio Hatoyama’s neophyte Democrats – raising $550bn (£333bn) to help fund their blitz on welfare and the “new social policy” – have concentrated the minds of investors at long last. “Markets are worried that Japan is going to hit a brick wall: the sums are gargantuan,” said Albert Edwards, a Japan-veteran at Société Générale.

