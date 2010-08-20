Forget All The Gloom, The Recession Actually Saved 874 Lives!

The recession did actually have one positive result for American workers, with 874 fewer people dying from occupational injuries in 2009 than 2008, according to the Bureau of labour Statistics (via Carpe Diem).



In 2009, 4,340 people were killed on the job, while in 2008, 5,214 were killed.

Of course, this decline in work related deaths was linked to the slowdown in the American economy.

From the Bureau of labour Statistics:

Total hours worked fell by 6 per cent in 2009 following a 1 per cent decline in 2008, and some industries that have historically accounted for a significant share of fatal work injuries, such as construction, experienced even larger declines in employment or hours worked.

Nevertheless, one bright spot to the economic downturn.

