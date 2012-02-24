Forget Advertising: This Guy Wants You To Pay $1 For Each Story You Read

Photo: Jim Giles, Facebook

Usually when a new online magazine launches in tech, it’s more or less the same: another web site trying to chase page views and ad dollars.Journalists Jim Giles and Bobbie Johnson don’t even want to play the online ad game and would rather sell investigative stories straight to readers.



Giles and Johnson launched Matter on Kickstarter yesterday. It has already raised over $40,000. (It looks like they will reach their goal of raising $50,000 in the next 29 days.)

“The web has promoted quick bloggy journalism, which is fantastic. But it has undermined the business model that used to support investigative journalism,” Giles told us.

“The shift away from long form to short content has occurred because of a shift in a business model, not demand,” he added.

Nearly half of the 500 backers have donated $25, so they can have a say in the stories that get assigned. Usually editorial discussions happen behind closed doors, but Giles is trying to get the crowd to pitch in using a Google-funded tool called All Our Ideas.

“We are pretty sure we can sell enough of these articles and give journalists the time they need to do proper journalism,” said Giles, who plans to sell stories for 99 cents.

Even publishing veterans are taking note of this project. Tim O’Reilly tweeted: “Think The New Yorker or The Atlantic, but with a focus on sci/tech.”

Matter is just an idea at this point. However, it will be interesting to see how the investigative pieces turn out:



