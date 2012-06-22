INSTANT MBA: Forget About Working On Your Weaknesses

Photo: Mio Babic

Today’s advice comes from Mio Babic, president and CEO of iStreamPlanet, via BusinessInsider:

“People always say to work on your weaknesses. My firm belief, contrary to many, is that you should always work on your strengths.”



Babic, who founded iStreamPlanet in 2000, emphasised that aspiring entrepreneurs should understand their strengths, find ways to foster them, and grow them to their full potential.

According to Babic, strengths and weaknesses are similar to grades. If you concentrate on inferior attributes, those that are Cs or Ds, they may only grow to Bs at best. But dedicating your time and energy to enhancing your strengths, those that are As or Bs, will differentiate you from the masses.

“Find what you do really well. Then build a team of people around you whose skills compliment your strengths.”

