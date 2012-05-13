Forget About The Lingerie Football League, There's Going To Be A Bikini Hockey League!

That’s right everyone, a bikini hockey league.



Cary Eskridge, a native of Tulsa, Okla. has dreamed of creating a bikini hockey league since the 2004 NHL lockout. Eskridge couldn’t get it together in time back then, but now he’s making his dream come true, according to a press release.

Eskridge’s league is going to be on a reality TV show, in… Tulsa.

The casting page says they want outgoing and energetic girls for the filming of the pilot.

So what do you think, does this league have a future?

