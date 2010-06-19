Forget 2009 – Here's How Facebook Makes Billions In 2019

Do read Vogue’s story on Sheryl Sandberg

Photo: Vogue

We hear Facebook expects revenues to reach $1.5 billion to $2 billion this year.Here are the businesses the COO Sheryl Sandberg (pictured) hopes will get Facebook to $10 billion or $20 billion in five years…



Search ads – All these “Like” button are building a hierarchy of Web pages, similar to Google’s Pagerank.

Facebook Credits in games – Thanks to hugely popular games like Zynga’s Farmville, this could already be a third of Facebook’s revenues in 2010.

Pay with Facebook on third-party ecommerce sites – If your credit card is already in the system, why not just click “Pay With Facebook” instead of going through the hassle of a check-out process?

Local coupons – Facebook is about to get a check-in feature. Groupon is showing that local businesses will buy coupons if they will draw a crowd.

Brand advertising on Facebook.com – Brands like Facebook ads because they drive traffic to Facebook pages. If user “Likes” a Facebook page, that page owner can them spam them almost at will.

Brand advertising off Facebook.com – Almost 100 million Facebook users log-in to third-party sites using their Facebook IDs through the program that used to be called Facebook Connect. Facebook knows more about these visitors to third-party sites then the third-parties themselves. This puts Facebook in a position to either sell ads for those third-party sites, or to sell anonymized data to those third-parties sites, so they can themselves sell better-targeted ads.

