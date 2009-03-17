Forget $1, Pandit Got $10.8 Million In 2008

Joe Weisenthal

What? Here we thought Vikram Pandit basically got no pay in 2008, dutifully falling on his sword while the shareholders suffers for the sins of prior CEOs.

Nope.

The guy got $10.8 million in 2008, which was comprised of just under $1 million in base pay, $8.2 million in stock awards and $1.6 million in stock options. To be fair, much of this was signing bonuses for his first full-year in office.

Presumably unrelated to this, Citigroup (C) shares are up about 40% today to about $2.50.

