Forex Technical And Fundamental Analysis For The Week Of July 18, 2011

EUR/USD had a down week and even broke through the 1.40 handle solidly. The pair then bounced back up, and it appears that the week is forming a hammer. This is very bullish, but it should be noted that the highs are getting lower, and as such – we don’t like buying at this point. A break below this week’s lows gets us wildly bearish and selling quickly. There is simply too much headline risk out of Europe to buy the Euro at this point.



EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011

The EUR/USD ended another volatile and hectic week which was encompassed by strong fluctuations and choppy trading, where the euro started the week with heavy losses and recovered to the end on dollar weakness.

The debt crisis remains the focus for the euro area and global markets and the euro’s weakness was no surprise considering the flow of downbeat signals for a deepening crisis and continued speculation for the spread of the agony to Italy and maybe then Spain.

Finance chiefs have not reached an agreement on the means to salvage Greece to end the speculation and sooth volatile markets which are hammering bonds and taking yields to records which is increasing borrowing costs on other nations suffering or at the brinks of asking for help.

The focus this week will remain on the developments in the debt crisis, especially as the debate expanded to the end of last week across the Atlantic with warnings to the United States for an eminent downgrade shall they fail to break the deadlock on raising the debt ceiling soon.

Investors will also be busy assessing the results of the stress tests in Europe and carry their own evaluation of the health of the banking sector and how much it can sustain in sovereign shocks with the nearing default from Greece as policy markers fail to take any action.

We still see the environment very demanding for the market and the EUR/USD will continue to fluctuate heavily with the fragile sentiment and debt woes, and shall the stress tests be perceived strongly negative and officials do not provide updates to how they will help Greece the euro might return to its soft status.

Other news from the euro area and the U.S. economy to affect the pair this week:

Monday July 18:

Germany will start the week with the ZEW Survey for July at 09:00 GMT where the Current Situation Index is expected to slow to 85.3 from 87.6 and the Economic Sentiment is expected to retreat to -11.0 from -9.0.

From the United States, the week will start at 13:00 GMT with the TIC Flows for May. The Net long-term TIC flows in April recorded $30.6 billion and the Total Net TIC Flows were at $68.2 billion.

Tuesday July 19:

Germany will start the data at 06:00 GMT with the June Producer Price Index which is expected flat on the month in line with May and to ease to 5.5% on the year following 6.1%.

The euro area will release the Construction output for May at 09:00 GMT and is not of great effect on the market; in April the index rose 0.7% on the month and was down 2.0% on the year.

The Housing Starts report is due from the United States at 12:30 GMT where starts are expected with 2.7% rise in June to 575 thousand from 560 thousand; building permits on the other hand are expected with 1.5% drop to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

Wednesday July 20:

From the United States Existing Home Sales for June are due at 14:00 GMT which are expected with 2.6% rebound top 4.94 million from 4.81 million.

Thursday July 21:

Germany will start with the flash PMI estimate for July at 07:30 GMT where the Manufacturing PMI is expected to slow to 54.0 from 54.6 while the Services PMI is expected to slow to 56.1 from 56.7.

The euro area will release the flash PMI estimate for July at 08:00 GMT, where the manufacturing PMI is expected to slow to 51.5 from 52.0 and the Services PMI expected to slow to 53.3 from 53.7 which will surely pressure the Composite PMI to slow from June’s 53.3.

As well the current account for May is due at the same time and after the narrowing trade deficit the Current Account deficit probably shrunk from April’s seasonally adjusted deficit of 5.1 billion euro.

The US will start Thursday as usual at 12:30 GMT with the weekly jobless claims after they eased the previous week to 405 thousand.

At 14:00 GMT the Leading Indicators for June are due and expected to ease to 0.2% from 0.8%. At the same time the Philadelphia Fed Index for July is also due and expected with improvement to 4.5 rebounding from -7.7.

Friday July 22:

Germany will end the week as it started it with more confidence figures with the IFO Survey at 08:00 GMT. The Business Climate index is expected to fall to 113.6 from 114.5, while the Current Assessment is expected to fall to 122.2 from 123.3 and the Expectations Index is expected at 105.0 from 106.3.

The euro area will release the Industrial New Orders for May at 09:00 GMT and expected with 1.0% rise on the month following 0.7% to an annual 10.3% following 8.6%.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011





USD/JPY has broken down through the all-important 80 level this past week as traders rushed to safe haven currencies. The pair is certainly being watched by the Bank of Japan, and as such – we don’t want to be involved as intervention is certainly a real possibility at these levels. Because of this – we avoid this pair for the moment.

USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011

The USD/JPY pair ended last week with losses, as the pair reached its lowest level since the BOJ intervened in the foreign exchange market. The market sentiment pushed investors to focus on the lower yielding currencies, opening the door for the yen to record further gains.

Risk appetite diminished from financial markets due to the spread of the EU debt crisis between the union countries, as Italy and Spain have been threatened by the sovereign debt crisis causing panic in markets.

The US dollar and the Japanese yen befitted from the risk aversion, where the two currencies advanced sharply against their major counterparts as a safe haven for investors.

Furthermore, the USD/JPY pair has been trading in a danger area, where investors are worried from another intervention from the BOJ in the currency market to prevent the yen from further strength against the dollar.

The market sentiment returned to focus on the safe haven investment, after Moody’s Investors Service and S&P said that it may downgrade the US credit rating if the government does not raise the debt ceiling in time, deepening the gloomy outlook for the U.S. economy.

Major highlights for this week that will affect the USD/JPY pair’s trading:

Monday July 18:

At 13:00 GMT, the U.S. economy will release the Total Net TIC Flows for May, where the previous reading was $68.2 billion. While the Net Long-term TIC Flows had a previous reading of $30.6 billion.

The NZHB housing market index for July will be publish at 14:00 GMT, where it is expected to come at 15 from the prior reading of 13.

Tuesday July 19:

The U.S. economy will release on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT the housing starts index for June, where the previous reading was at 560 thousand and expected to rise by 2.5% to 574 thousand.

The building permits index is expected to drop by 1.5% to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

Wednesday July 20:

The Japanese economy will start Wednesday at 05:00 GMT to with the final reading of Coincident Index for May, where the previous reading was 106.0. As for the final reading for the Leading Index it had a prior reading of 99.8.

The U.S. economy will take the lead at 14:00 GMT to release the existing home sales for June, where the prior reading was down by 3.8% at 4.81 million and expected to show a rise of 2.9% to 4.95 million.

Thursday July 21:

On Thursday at 23:50 GMT (Wednesday), Japan will release the Merchandise Trade Balance for June, where the previous reading showed a deficit of 853.7 billion yen and predicted to show a deficit of 175.3 billion yen.

The Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance recorded a previous deficit of 474.6 billion yen and expected to come at – 282.2 billion yen. The annual Merchandise Trade Exports had a previous reading of –10.3 and it’s expected to come at – 4.7.

As for the annual Merchandise Trade Import it’s expected to come at 11.1 from the previous 12.3. At 04:30 GMT Japan will release All Industry Activity Index for May which is expected to rise 1.8% following 1.5%.

At 12:30 GMT, U.S. economy will release the weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance dropped last week to 405 thousand.

The U.S. house price index for July will be released at 14:00 GMT, and it had a prior reading of 0.8%. While the Leading Indicators for July is expected to come at 0.2% from the previous 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Fed Index for July will be published at 14:00 GMT with a prior reading of –7.7% and expected to come at 4.5%.

Friday July 22:

Both countries won’t release any fundamentals on Friday leaving the movement on the back of the prevailing sentiment.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



GBP/USD has broken down through the 1.59 level during the week, showing extreme weakness, but then bounced back above the 1.60 level – showing massive support after the fact. Because of this, although we are bearish of this pair, we have to admit it looks like a bounce is coming. Even with this, we believe that there will be a place that we will be getting short – it just isn’t here yet.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011

The GBP/USD showed an incline in the week ended July 15 as the dollar was pushed down by threats from Standard and Poor’s that the world’s largest economy may be prone to a downgrade within the coming 90 days on possible default. Also, the dollar declined on speculations there may be a third-round stimulus by the Federal Reserve to boost the weakling recovery.

However, by the end of last week, the dollar gained some ground after Bernanke revealed that launching QE3 is not possible unless the economy is in a strong need for it. The announcement is expected to give the dollar some strength as the supply will be reduced after the end of the 600-bond-purchase program in June.

On the other hand, the pound was not much affected by the rise in jobless claims for the month of June and deceleration in inflation to 4.2% in the year ending June from the prior 4.5%.

This week, the main focus will be on Bank of England minutes, public finance data and retail sales, while the US will release important housing data.

The release of the data this week will be as follows:

Monday July 18:

Both economies lack economic fundamentals which propose that there would be calm trading on the pair which is predicted to follow the general trend in market as it will not able to get direction from data.

Tuesday July 19:

While the UK lack fundamentals, the main focus in the U.S. will be housing starts and building permits for June due at 12:30 GMT which will provide evidence about the status of the housing market that triggered the 2008 crisis. Housing starts are expected to increase to 575,000 in June from 560,000 in May.

Wednesday July 20:

At 08:30 GMT, attention will be toward BoE minutes release which is expected to show another split among policy makers yet it may be lower than the previous months after the slowdown in prices in June.

In the US, eyes will be on MBA mortgage applications for July 15 at 11:00 GMT while will be followed by existing home sales at 14:00 GMT. Existing home sales are predicted to show 2.6% advance from the preceding 3.8% drop.

Thursday July 21:

As of 08:30 GMT, UK public finance excluding interventions will show a contraction in deficit to 12.8 billion pounds in June from 17.4 billion pounds in May, according to median estimates, while retail sales with auto fuel report, due at the same time, is projected to witness 0.5% increase in June compared with the 1.4% fall recorded in May.

Moreover, US initial jobless claims for the week ending July 16 and continuing claims for the week ending July 9 will be available at 12:30 GMT. Thereafter, leading indicators and Philadelphia Fed for the month of July are due at 14:00 GMT.

Friday July 22:

The week ends with the release of no data from both economies which suggest that the pair will follow the general sentiment in market.AUD/USD Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



AUD/USD had a down week, but has also found support at the 1.0550 area, and formed a hammer. This is a very bullish sign as every time this pair falls – there seems to be someone there to catch it. This is encouraging to us, as we are Aussie bulls. The pair gets bought by us on dips.

AUD/USD Fundamental Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011

The AUD/USD pair traded in a volatility manner last week, where its movement relied on the dollar and the prevailing market sentiment which swayed between optimism and pessimism.

The greenback dominated the currency market most of last week, as the markets returned to focus on the lower yielding currencies due to the EU debt crisis.

The Australian dollar could not keep its gains against the dollar or the yen, as the RBA’s dovish stance was unable to give the Aussie enough support to face the strong dollar.

On the other hand, the U.S. economy is facing a gloomy outlook after Moody’s Investors Service announced that it may downgrade the US credit rating, the fact that could give investors a good reason to abandon any risky investment, causing a sell-off in the financial market.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is to release its July meeting minutes this week, where it will be closely monitored by the market participants, as they will try to predict the next move from the RBA.

Furthermore, the better than expected industrial data from China could boost the Australian outlook, as the strong manufacturing sector in China will help increase demand on raw materials from Australia.

Major highlights for this week that will affect the AUD/USD pair’s trading

Monday July 18:

The Australian new motor vehicle sales for June will be released at 01:30 GMT, where the previous reading was down by 7.6% while the annual reading had a previous reading of –14.5%.

At 13:00 GMT, the U.S. economy will release the Total Net TIC Flows for May, where the previous reading was $68.2 billion. While the Net Long-term TIC Flows had a previous reading of $30.6 billion.

Tuesday July 19:

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the July minutes at 01:30 GMT, when the central bank kept the interest rate steady at 4.75% in addition to increasing focus on the economic growth.

The U.S. economy will release on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT the housing starts index for June, where the previous reading was at 560 thousand and expected to rise by 2.5% to 574 thousand.

The building permits index is expected to drop by 1.5% to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

Wednesday July 20:

On Wednesday at 00:30 GMT, the Australian economy will release the Westpac Leading Index for May, where the previous reading was 0.2%.

The Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations for July will be released at 01:00 GMT, following the previous 3.3%.

The U.S. economy will take the lead at 14:00 GMT to release the existing home sales for June, where the prior reading was down by 3.8% at 4.81 million and expected to show a rise of 2.9% to 4.95 million.

Thursday July 21:

At 12:30 GMT, U.S. economy will release the weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance dropped last week to 405 thousand.

The U.S. house price index for July will be released at 14:00 GMT, and it had a prior reading of 0.8%. While the Leading Indicators for July is expected to come at 0.2% from the previous 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Fed Index for July will be published at 14:00 GMT with a prior reading of –7.7% and expected to come at 4.5%.

Friday July 22:

On Friday at 01:30 GMT, the Australian economy will release the Import price index for the second quarter, where it’s expected to show a drop of 1.1% from the previous rise of 1.4%.

On the other hand, the Export price index for the Second quarter will be released at 01:30 GMT, with a prior reading of 5.2% and it’s expected to come at 5.0%.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



NZD/USD has broken out and above the 0.83 level, after falling seriously as well. This shows the strength of the Kiwi as a leader in the Forex market. The pair certainly looks very bullish, but we would like to see a pullback in order to get involved at a better price. We don’t sell – no matter what. Look for support at 0.83 if it falls to that point as a possible entry point.

NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011

The NZD/USD pair reached its all time high last week, as the New Zealand dollar proved that it’s the best choice for investors recently, especially with the current unstable financial market.The New Zealand economic growth expanded in the first quarter more than twice as much as the analysts’ forecasts, where the cheerful first quarter for the New Zealand came as a strongly supportive for the nation’s currency.

The cheerful outlook for the New Zealand economy prevented Kiwi from losing ground against other majors, while the gloomy U.S. conditions helped the dollar to soar against its major counterpart as a safe haven.

Furthermore, the better than expected industrial data from China could boost the New Zealand economic outlook, as the strong manufacturing sector in China will help increase demand on exports.

The expectations still support the New Zealand currency, despite a possible decline over the short term amid the prevailing market tension and need for correction.

Major highlights for this week that will affect the NZD/USD pair’s trading

Monday July 18:

On Monday at 22:30 GMT (Sunday),the New Zealand economy will release the Performance Services Index for June, where the previous reading was 52.8.

The New Zealand Consumer Prices Index for the second quarter will be released at 22:45 GMT (Sunday), where the expectations are for 0.8% rise in line with the previous reading. On the other hand, the annual reading is expected at 5.1% from the previous rise of 4.5%.

At 13:00 GMT, the U.S. economy will release the Total Net TIC Flows for May, where the previous reading was $68.2 billion. While the Net Long-term TIC Flows had a previous reading of $30.6 billion.

The NZHB housing market index for July will be publish at 14:00 GMT, where it is expected to come at 15 from the prior reading of 13.

Tuesday July 19:

The U.S. economy will release on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT the housing starts index for June, where the previous reading was at 560 thousand and expected to rise by 2.5% to 574 thousand.

The building permits index is expected to drop by 1.5% to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

Wednesday July 20:

The U.S. economy will take the lead at 14:00 GMT to release the existing home sales for June, where the prior reading was down by 3.8% at 4.81 million and expected to show a rise of 2.9% to 4.95 million.

Thursday July 21:

On Thursday at 22:45 GMT (Wednesday), the New Zealand Net Migration for June will be published, where it had a previous reading of –360.

The New Zealand Consumer Confidence Index for July will be released at 01:00 GMT, where it had a previous reading of 112.5.

At 12:30 GMT, U.S. economy will release the weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance dropped last week to 405 thousand.

The U.S. house price index for July will be released at 14:00 GMT, and it had a prior reading of 0.8%. While the Leading Indicators for July is expected to come at 0.2% from the previous 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Fed Index for July will be published at 14:00 GMT with a prior reading of –7.7% and expected to come at 4.5%.

Friday July 22:

Both countries won’t release any fundamentals on Friday leaving the movement on the back of the prevailing sentiment.

AUD/NZD Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



AUD/NZD has broken down through the massive support level at 1.28, and looks to move lower as the trend looks to be changing in this pair for the time being. We like selling new lows, and any bounces at this point. We expect the next major support at 1.21 or so, and if that gives – look out below!

AUD/NZD Fundamental Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011

The AUD/NZD pair dropped sharply last week, as the New Zealand dollar was able to record its all time high against the greenback, despite the current pessimism in financial market.

The Kiwi soared last week against the greenback and other currencies, as the New Zealand economic growth expanded in the first quarter more than twice as much as the analysts’ forecasts, where the cheerful first quarter GDP for the New Zealand came as a strong support for the nation’s currency.

The Australian dollar could not keep its gains against the dollar or the yen, as the RBA’s dovish stance was not able to give Aussie enough support to face the strong dollar.

On the other hand, the U.S. economy is facing a gloomy outlook after Moody’s Investors Service and S&P announced that they may downgrade the US debt rating, the fact that could give investors a good reason to abandon any risky investment, causing a sell-off in the financial market.

The cheerful data from the New Zealand economy and the risk aversion in the financial market helped the New Zealand currency to control the AUD/NZD pair. While expectations still support further downside movement for the pair, as long as the aussie maintains its weakness and the recovery remains broad based for New Zealand.

Major highlights for this week that will affect the AUD/NZD pair’s trading:

Monday July 18:

On Monday at 22:30 GMT (Sunday),the New Zealand economy will release the Performance Services Index for June, where the previous reading was 52.8.

The New Zealand Consumer Prices Index for the second quarter will be released at 22:45 GMT (Sunday), where the expectations are for 0.8% rise in line with the previous reading. On the other hand, the annual reading is expected at 5.1% from the previous rise of 4.5%.

The Australian new motor vehicle sales for June will be released at 01:30 GMT, where the previous reading was down by 7.6% while the annual reading had a previous reading of –14.5%.

Tuesday July 19:

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the July minutes at 01:30 GMT, when the central bank kept the interest rate steady at 4.75% in addition to increasing focus on the economic growth.

Wednesday July 20:

On Wednesday at 00:30 GMT, the Australian economy will release the Westpac Leading Index for May, where the previous reading was 0.2%.

The Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations for July will be released at 01:00 GMT, following the previous 3.3%.

Thursday July 21:

On Thursday at 22:45 GMT (Wednesday), the New Zealand Net Migration for June will be published, where it had a previous reading of –360.

The New Zealand Consumer Confidence Index for July will be released at 01:00 GMT, where it had a previous reading of 112.5.

Friday July 22:

On Friday at 01:30 GMT, the Australian economy will release the Import price index for the second quarter, where it’s expected to show a drop of 1.1% from the previous rise of 1.4%.

On the other hand, the Export price index for the Second quarter will be released at 01:30 GMT, with a prior reading of 5.2% and it’s expected to come at 5.0%.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



USD/CAD had a down week , but only after breaking much higher during the first few days. This shows how much trouble that rallies are going to have in this market, and that they should all be sold. The 0.9450 level seems to be the next target, and could produce quite a bit of support. However, we feel that the pair will more than likely give the opportunity to sell at higher levels as it likes to grind back and forth. Take advantage of any rallies by selling into them.

USD/CAD Fundamental Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011

The USD/CAD pair fell last week amid the USD weakness, where rating agencies threatened to lower the credit rating for the United States debt, which weighed down on the USD against the CAD and pushed the pair to drop. Moreover, the Fed’s Chairman Bernanke left the door open for a third round of quantitative easing although Bernanke said it will consider QE3 if needed.

Data from the United States provided mixed signals, while rising crude oil prices also provided the CAD with momentum to push the USD/CAD pair lower.

Traders will be focused on the latest developments on the debt ceiling negotiations in the United States, as lawmakers will continue to negotiate over the weekend in an attempt to reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling and reduce the swelling deficit in the United States. Moreover, important fundamentals will be released from Canada throughout this coming week, and accordingly, we should expect the USD/CAD pair to fluctuate depending on the developments in both the U.S. and Canada, where raising the debt ceiling should provide the USD with bullish momentum, otherwise the USD will continue to drop against the CAD.

Highlights for this week that will probably affect the USD/CAD pair’s direction are:

Monday July 18:

The United States, the week will start at 13:00 GMT with the TIC Flows for May. The Net long-term TIC flows in April recorded $30.6 billion and the Total Net TIC Flows were at $68.2 billion.

Tuesday July 19:

At 12:30 GMT, Canada will release the Leading Indicators index for the month of June, where it’s expected to rise by 0.8%, compared with 1.0% in May.

The Housing Starts report is due from the United States at 12:30 GMT where starts are expected with 2.7% rise in June to 575 thousand from 560 thousand; building permits on the other hand are expected with 1.5% drop to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

At 13:00 GMT, the Bank of Canada will announce its decision on interest rates, where the BOC is expected to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.00%.

Wednesday July 20:

At 12:30 GMT, Canada will release the Wholesale sales index for the month of May, where it’s expected to rise by 0.4%, compared with the prior drop of 0.1% back in April.

At 14:30 GMT, Canada will release the Monetary Policy Report, which will help shed more light over the recent developments in the Canadian economy and the BOC monetary policy.

The United States Existing Home Sales for June are due at 14:00 GMT which are expected with 2.6% rebound top 4.94 million from 4.81 million.

At 14:30 GMT, the EIA report for crude oil inventories will be released for the week ending July 8, where last week crude oil inventories decreased by 0.9 million barrels.

Thursday July 21:

The US will start Thursday as usual at 12:30 GMT with the weekly jobless claims after they eased the previous week to 405 thousand.

At 14:00 GMT the Leading Indicators for June are due and expected to ease to 0.2% from 0.8%. At the same time the Philadelphia Fed Index for July is also due and expected with improvement to 4.5 rebounding from -7.7.

Friday July 22:

At 11:00 GMT, Canada will release the consumer price index for June, where CPI is expected to drop by 0.2% compared with the prior rise of 0.7% as energy prices fell in June, while compared with a year earlier, CPI is expected to ease to 3.5% from 3.7%. Core CPI is expected to rise by 0.1% compared with 0.5% in May, while compared with a year earlier, Core CPI is expected to rise to 2.0% from 1.8% in the prior estimate.

At 12:30 GMT, Canada will release the retail sales index for May, where the index is expected to drop by 0.3% compared with a rise of 0.3% in April, while retail sales less autos are expected to rise by 0.4% in May after coming flat in April.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



USD/CHF had a down week , breaking through the support area at 0.83. The pair looks like it wants to continue its bearish run, and we look to sell only – buying this pair is taking far too many chances. The rallies are to be sold, and so are the new lows.

USD/CHF Fundamental Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011In the week ended July 15, the USD/CHF continued its drop for the second week as safe haven demand boosted the franc as a favourable refuge amid the mounting European debt crisis, due the proximity of the Swiss economy from the euro area, the Alpine country’s largest market, where, on the other hand, the greenback was pushed down by possible downgrade by rating agencies.

Standard and Poor’s said it may lower the U.S. AAA rating within the coming 90 days on possible default, while the weak data from the US raised speculations there may be third round of stimulus to reinvigorate the economy. However, Bernanke said that there is no intention to launch QE3. Thus, since It is unlikely that the there would be further money printing, the dollar may gains some strength as its supply will be reduced after the end of the QE2 in June.

This week, the spotlight will be on housing data from the United States while trade data from the Swiss economy will be carefully watched.

Monday July 18:

Both economies lack fundamentals which suggest that there would be calm trading on the pair that is expected to follow the general trend in market as it will not able to get direction from data.

Tuesday July 19:

The main focus will be housing starts and building permits for June due at 12:30 GMT which will provide evidence about the status of the housing market that triggered the 2008 crisis. Housing starts are expected to increase to 575,000 in June from 560,000 in May.

Wednesday July 20:

Eyes will be on MBA mortgage applications for July 15 at 11:00 GMT while will be followed by existing home sales at 14:00 GMT. Existing home sales report is predicted to advance 2.6% from the prior 3.8% drop.

Thursday July 21:

At 09:00 GMT, the Swiss economy will release its only data for the week which is trade data for June with exports and imports during the month. The data will be under scrutiny as the recent reports showed that Swiss companies were negatively affected by the franc’s appreciation as it weighed on oversees sales.

Moreover, US initial jobless claims for the week ending July 16 and continuing claims for the week ending July 9 will be available at 12:30 GMT. Thereafter, leading indicators and Philadelphia Fed for the month of July are due at 14:00 GMT.

Friday July 22:

The week ends with the release of no data from both economies which suggest that the pair will follow the general sentiment in market.EUR/JPY Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



EUR/JPY has broken down through the all-important 113.50 level this past week as traders rushed to safe haven currencies, and shunned the Euro in general. The pair is certainly looking weaker and weaker, so we are waiting to see if it retests the 113.50 level as resistance. If it does and fails, we are sellers. Watch the USD/JPY pair as if it falls too fast – the central banks will buy it, selling the Yen – which will push this pair higher as well.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



EUR/GBP had a down week, breaking below the 0.88 level, an area that has been an absolute magnet for prices lately. However, the pair hasn’t cleared all support, and it looks like it need to clear 0.87 before selling it. In the meantime, we suggest observing, and waiting for a daily close below that level to sell. We don’t like buying with all of the issues in Europe at the moment.

EUR/CHF Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



EUR/CHF had a down week and massively so. The pair smashed though the support at 1.18, and even broke through the 1.15 area as well. The pair is certainly a sell only pair at this point, but if you get in here – you are chasing the trade. The fact is that we need a strong bounce from which to sell now. We certainly wouldn’t buy this pair at all – under any circumstances.

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



GBP/JPY has broken down for the week but managed a bounce towards the end – forming a hammer of sorts. This makes us wonder if there is a bounce coming again as the pair seems to be attracted to the 130 level. Because of this – we are neutral at the moment. Watch the USD/JPY pair as if it falls too fast – the central banks will buy it, selling the Yen – which will push this pair higher as well.

GBP/CHF Technical Analysis for the Week of July 18, 2011



GBP/CHF has broken down through the 1.32 level during the week , showing even more weakness as traders continue to buy the Franc at the expense of the Pound. We believe that this continuation of the trend makes sense, and also believe that this level should be a good entry point for more shorts.

The definitive site about stocks,stock trading andstock news: StocksMansion.com.

About ForexMansion.com:

ForexMansion.com is the forex dedicated flagship of the international Finance Mansion Network. Dedicated to strengthening our readers’ knowledge of the minute-to-minute happenings in the markets, the Finance Mansion Network provides technical analyses, fundamental analyses, and news. Our readers are always in the know.

More websites from the Finance Mansion Network:www.BestOnlineTradingPlatform.com,www.BuyingForeignCurrency.net,www.CADUSDChart.com and www.CanadianDayTrading.net.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.