Forex Technical And Fundamental Analysis For July 20, 2011

EUR/USD had a very volatile day Tuesday, forming a massive doji as it was reported that the American government may be close to reaching a debt limit deal. The Euro itself has been mixed around the world on the day, and this pair probably reflects the USD news rather than anything Euro-related . We like selling, but need to see new lows at this point.



EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 20, 2011

The EUR/USDmoved higher on Tuesday with the easing jitters in the market and the battered dollar on the back of the debt ceiling debate.

Tuesday was a good day for the euro as the currency managed to unwind some losses on eased jitters and optimism that the leaders might be close to resolving the crisis and helping Greece to stem the contagion risk.

The sentiment in the market was also supported by positive US housing data and unexpected in German ZEW current situation index for July, which eased fears on growth. The main support though for the sentiment was upbeat earnings that lifted stocks and eased the fears.

On Wednesday, the focus will remain on the debt developments in the United States and the euro area as the summit nears in Brussels and the deadline for Congress approaches.

Germany will start the data at 06:00 GMT with the June Producer Price Index which is expected flat on the month in line with May and to ease to 5.5% on the year following 6.1%.

From the United States Existing Home Sales for June are due at 14:00 GMT which are expected with 2.6% rebound top 4.94 million from 4.81 million.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011





The USD/JPY had another quiet trading session on Tuesday as traders are largely abandoning this pair. The threat of the central banks intervening certainly makes this a dangerous pair to short, but at the same time – nobody seem to want to go long at this point in time. Therefore, it is an almost impossible pair to trade currently.

USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis for July 20, 2011

The USD/JPY pair traded in a narrow range early Tuesday near its highest level in four months, where the Japanese currency had enough momentum during the last two months to keep its gains against the dollar.

The European sovereign debt crisis still has its negative effect on financial markets, where investors keep focusing on safe haven investments including the Japanese yen and greenback.

Furthermore, the USD/JPY pair has been trading in a dangerous area, where investors are worried from another intervention from the BOJ in the currency market to prevent the yen from further strength against the dollar and other major rivals.

The upcoming period could witness more volatility in the financial market, as the outlook for the U.S. economy become gloomier with the deterioration of the labour sector and the threat from a possible downgrade as Congressional leaders still debate the debt-ceiling.

The Japanese economy will start Wednesday at 05:00 GMT to with the final reading of Coincident Index for May, where the previous reading was 106.0. As for the final reading for the Leading Index it had a prior reading of 99.8.

The U.S. economy will take the lead at 14:00 GMT with the existing home sales for June, where the prior reading was down by 3.8% at 4.81 million and expected to show a rise of 2.9% to 4.95 million.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



The GBP/USD pair rose on Tuesday, but looked oddly weak in the later part of the session. In fact, at the time of this writing, it appears that the pair is only going to be slightly changed at the end of the day – quite a statement after rising so quickly earlier. Because of this, we are still bearish of this pair, but need to see a close below the 1.59 level on the daily chart to sell.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 20, 2011

On Tuesday, the pound showed advance against the dollaras hopes that EU leaders will be able to put a plan to avoid Greek default boosted demand on higher-yielding currencies.

The British economy lacked fundamentals therefore the pair followed the general sentiment in the market as the dollar showed decline against a basket of major currencies despite the rise in U.S. housing starts to 629,000 in June from 549,000 in May, according to data released on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, at 08:30 GMT, attention will be toward BoE minutes release which is expected to show another split among policy makers which is expected to be the same as the previous months.

The minutes for June’s rate decision pushed the sterling to the downside as it showed more consensus among BoE policy makers regard keeping lose monetary policy. In July, the same voting is expected to take place with 7-2 for interest rate and 8-1 for APF.

In the US, eyes will be on MBA mortgage applications for July 15 at 11:00 GMT while will be followed by existing home sales at 14:00 GMT. Existing home sales are predicted to show 2.6% advance from the preceding 3.8% drop.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



AUD/USD rose on Tuesday as the markets embraced risk overall. The sentiment is changing every 15 minutes it seems these days, and this pair is a perfect illustration of that fact. It appears that we need to clear 1.08 in order to continue toward the all0time highs again, and until we break that level – we are sitting tight, or perhaps buying dips as they come.

AUD/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 20, 2011

The European debt crisis is pressuring Aussie to continue its downside movement against majors, where the Australian dollar is responding to the concerns as well as the proliferation of the debt-ceiling debate in the U.S., which keeps risk aversion the focus.

The Australian currency declined slightly against the US major counterpart as the Reserve Bank of Australia reported that the Bank won’t increase the interest rates until the end of the year because of the current situation in Australia along with the European debt crisis that affects the global economy and accordingly the recovery in Australia; the Bank also noted that the stronger Australian dollar has dampened part of economy during the previous period.

On Wednesday at 00:30 GMT, the Australian economy will release the Westpac Leading Index for May, where the previous reading was 0.2%.

The Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations for July will be released at 01:00 GMT, following the previous 3.3%.

The U.S. economy will take the lead at 14:00 GMT with the existing home sales for June, where the prior reading was down by 3.8% at 4.81 million and expected to show a rise of 2.9% to 4.95 million.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



The NZD/USD pair shot straight up on Tuesday as traders bought into everything risk-related around the world. The Kiwi has been on a tear lately, and shorting this pair has only brought massive pain to traders. The pair looks like it is ready to be in the 0.85 and above range for a while, and now that the 0.85 psychological level has been cleared – one can only think that 0.90 might be in the future as well.

NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 20, 2011

The New Zealand dollar continues its upside movement after the strong CPI increased expectations that the RBNZ is to rise the interest rate during the third quarter to tame inflation.

The Kiwi has moved opposite the bearish movement across the market which grabbed the market’s attention, where investors increased their demand for the New Zealand dollar on higher rates expectations.

We can see that the Kiwi moves in a narrow range as the fears still dominate the sentiment because of the European debt crisis, where all eyes focus on the actions to ease the crisis by euro area leaders when they meet on Thursday.

The NZD/USD pair will move in a narrow range until the next Euro-Zone meeting this week that to discuss the financial stability of the Euro area as a whole and stem the worsening crisis and the contagion risk.

On Wednesday, the U.S. economy will take the lead at 14:00 GMT with the existing home sales for June, where the prior reading was down by 3.8% at 4.81 million and expected to show a rise of 2.9% to 4.95 million.

AUD/NZD Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



AUD/NZD fell hard on Tuesday, but managed a bounce towards the end of the day as traders came into the market to support it. The truth is that the 1.25 level has been defended, and we might see a bounce from here. This will only be a chance to sell this pair again unless we find ourselves back above the 1.32 at some point. Until that area is broken to the upside, we like selling rallies.

AUD/NZD Fundamental Analysis for July 20, 2011

The AUD/NZD pairstabilised around its lowest level in 11 months, where the Australian dollar remained weak after the RBA’s July minutes; while the New Zealand currency remained the favourite currency for traders.

Moreover, the Australian currency (Aussie) has declined slightly against the US major counterpart as the Reserve Bank of Australia reported that the Bank won’t increase interest rates until the end of the year because of the current situation in Australia along with the European debt crisis that will affect the economic global stability and the recovery in Australia, the Bank noted that higher Australian dollar has dampened part of economy during the previous period.

The Australian dollar could not keep its gains against the dollar or the yen , as the RBA’s dovish stance was not able to give Aussie enough support to face the strong dollar.

The New Zealand dollar continues its upside movement after the strong CPI increased expectations that the RBNZ is to rise the interest rate during the third quarter to tame inflation.

On Wednesday at 00:30 GMT, the Australian economy will release the Westpac Leading Index for May, where the previous reading was 0.2%.

The Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations for July will be released at 01:00 GMT, following the previous 3.3%.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



USD/CAD fell again on Tuesday, making a push towards the 0.9450 support area. The level is significant as it is the last bit of resistance between current levels and the all-time lows. A bounce here isn’t out of the question, and would be expected by many. Because of this, we are looking for rallies to sell. A close below the support level has us going all the way down to the 0.90 handle for it is all said and done.

USD/CAD Fundamental Analysis for July 20, 2011

The USD/CAD pairfell on Tuesday, as optimism spread through financial markets on better than expected housing data from the United States, moreover, strong earnings from several U.S. companies boosted demand for higher yielding assets, which pushed crude oil prices to rise, and accordingly providing the CAD with momentum to push the USD/CAD pair lower.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada on Tuesday announced it left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.00% , nonetheless, the BOC signaled that interest rates must be raised in the future in order to control rising inflation risks, although the BOC signaled that weak growth in the United States and the ongoing European debt crisis have been the main reasons behind the BOC’s decision to keep rates unchanged.

The BOC will release its monetary policy report on Wednesday, which should help shed more light over the recent developments, while the U.S. will release the existing home sales index, and accordingly, we should expect fluctuations to continue to dominate the pair’s movement, nonetheless, if optimism continues in markets, we should expect the pair to drop further.

Wednesday July 20:

At 12:30 GMT, Canada will release the Wholesale sales index for the month of May, where it’s expected to rise by 0.1%, compared with the prior drop of 0.1% back in April.

At 14:30 GMT, Canada will release the Monetary Policy Report, which will help shed more light over the recent developments in the Canadian economy and the BOC monetary policy.

The United States Existing Home Sales for June are due at 14:00 GMT, which are expected with 1.9% rebound top 4.90 million from 4.81 million.

At 14:30 GMT, the EIA report for crude oil inventories will be released for the week ending July 8, where in the prior week, crude oil inventories decreased by 0.9 million barrels, and Wednesday’s report is expected to show that crude oil inventories fell by 1.75 million barrels.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



The USD/CHF saw a massive relief rally on Tuesday as traders suddenly felt that all was right in the world. Of course, this will more than likely change in a few hours, as the markets are very reckless at the moment. When that does – there should be a continuation of the overall trend, which of course has been down for years. We like selling rallies, and we like the 0.83 level as a place in which to sell.

USD/CHF Fundamental Analysis for July 20, 2011

On Tuesday trading, the dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies yet it advanced against the Swiss francas hopes that European leaders will reach an agreement regarding the Greek second bailout damped demand on safe havens, specifically the franc which has been the most favourable safe haven recently especially due to panics resulting from euro area debt crisis as a result of the proximity of Switzerland from euro zone economies.

Bond selling by Greek and Spanish governments boosted some confidence in markets before European leaders meeting this week.

On Wednesday, eyes will be on MBA mortgage applications for July 15 at 11:00 GMT while will be followed by existing home sales at 14:00 GMT. Existing home sales report is predicted to advance 2.6% from the prior 3.8% drop.

The main focus this week is on housing data from the US , where housing starts rose to 629,000 in June from 549,000 in May, according to data released on Tuesday.

The dollar is expected to continue its rebound against the franc with the low possibility of seeing a third round of stimulus by the Fed, especially as Bernanke referred last week that the economy will show progress in the second half of the current year.

EUR/JPY Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



The EUR/JPY pair barely moved on Tuesday, and the pair looks very benign at the moment. The trading ranges are very tight, and the pair hasn’t moved much lately. We are waiting to see if the 113.50 area gets tested as resistance, and if it does – we are waiting to sell signs of weakness.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



EUR/GBP fell on Tuesday, but still remains in the 0.88 level’s area. Because of this, the pair still looks stuck, and is going to be difficult to trade as the market simply seems to be confused at best. The overall trend seems to be up – but with all the noise coming out of Europe, this pair will be jumping at times. We are avoiding it at the moment.

EUR/CHF Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



The EUR/CHF pair shot straight up on Tuesday as traders bought risk in droves around the world. The fact is that the pair is oversold, so this should have been seen ahead of time. The trend is down, and massively so – and because of this, we didn’t buy, nor shall we. The 1.18 above should provide a massive shorting opportunity, assuming we make it to that level. We like selling rallies in this pair, and will continue to do so.

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



Of the three Yen-related pairs that we follow, the GBP/JPY pair looks the most promising after the Tuesday trading session. The pair looks like it is trying to form a base, and go upwards from there. However, the 130 should prove to be very tough to break through, and would be an excellent place in which to short weakness in this market. We won’t buy until we close above that area.

GBP/CHF Technical Analysis for July 20, 2011



The GBP/CHF pair skyrocketed on Tuesday as traders bought into risk. The pair has even gotten back to the previous low, a natural area to expect some kind of sell signal. At the time of this writing, we haven’t seen it yet. Because of this, we are waiting to see sell signals in this pair to short it. We would never buy it as the trend is too strong to the downside.

