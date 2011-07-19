Forex Technical And Fundamental Analysis For July 19, 2011

EUR/USD had another bearish day on Monday, as the world sold off the Euro. However, as the Americans do on almost every day, they bought up the Euro, and seem to be the only ones supporting it at the moment. In the meantime, we seem to be in a sell the Euro during Asian and Europe situation, while the Americans are reckless enough to buy it. The 1.40 area is vital, and a new low would be a very, very bad sign.



EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 19, 2011

The EUR/USD started the week on Monday with continued bearishness amid rising pessimism and scepticism that the euro area leaders will be able to resolve the deepening debt crisis.

Investors were downbeat on the prospects of a near-term solution to the Greek agony that is threatening the overall stability of the euro area and financial markets globally with the risk of contagion rising as the leaders stall in a solution.

The focus turned now to the euro area leaders’ summit in Brussels on July 21 where investors had little hope that a new solution is to be proposed. The market also continued to react to the stress test results where eight lenders fell short of minimum requirements and 16 others need to bolster capital further.

Fears over the deadlock in the United States over raising the debt ceiling also persists which is further intensifying risk aversion and keeping the pessimism strong. The EUR/USD on Tuesday will be haunted by the same negativity and jitters as the focus remains on Thursday’s summit.

The euro area will release the Construction output for May at 09:00 GMT and is not of great effect on the market; in April the index rose 0.7% on the month and was down 2.0% on the year.

Germany will start the week with the ZEW Survey for July at 09:00 GMT where the Current Situation Index is expected to slow to 85.3 from 87.6 and the Economic Sentiment is expected to retreat to -11.0 from -9.0.

The Housing Starts report is due from the United States at 12:30 GMT where starts are expected with 2.7% rise in June to 575 thousand from 560 thousand; building permits on the other hand are expected with 1.5% drop to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011



The USD/JPY had a fairly quiet day on Monday as traders sold risk, but did not get involved in this pair. The prevailing consensus is that the central banks are obviously watching this pair intently, and as such – any big move down could trigger intervention. Because of this, we don’t want to be involved in this market to the downside, and are looking for a reason to buy. We haven’t found it yet though.

USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis for July 19, 2011

The USD/JPY pair traded near its lowest level in four months, as the EU debt crisis fuelled risk aversion which increased demand for lower yielding currencies, opening the way for the Japanese currency to keep its gain against the dollar.

The Japanese yen faced more pressure since it traded near its highest levels against the dollar since the intervention, fueling concerns that the BOJ may act again to prevent the yen from further gains.

The recent fundamentals from the Japanese economy helped the yen to find more buyers, as the GDP and industrial productions figures came better than expected, increasing signs of recovery from the March 11 quake.

The U.S. economy will release on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT the housing starts index for June, where the previous reading was at 560 thousand and expected to show a rise of 2.5% to 574 thousand.

The building permits index is expected to drop by 1.5% to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011



The GBP/USD pair fell on Monday as traders shed risk and rushed for safe haven assets like the USD. The pair bounced off of the 1.60 level, but appears that it will attempt to finish near it – hardly a sign of confidence in the Pound. The pair needs to close below 1.59 in order for us to sell for the long-term.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 19, 2011

The GBP/USD moved south on Monday with sterling still weak and extending the losses to a stronger dollar amid risk aversion and bleak outlook for both nations which still kept the dollar on stronger grounds.

Investors are worried over the deepening debt crisis in Europe and the debt problems in the United States with the Congressional leaders unable to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling, and the weak sentiment surely powered risk aversion and keep the dollar favoured over sterling.

The weak global environment is a constant reminder of the fragile conditions in the United Kingdom and Ernst & Young UTEM Club on Monday revised again their growth estimates for UK to the downside to 1.4% this year from 1.8% which was further downside pressure on sterling.

On Tuesday, the focus will remain on the fragile sentiment in the market amid high doubt that the EU leaders will find a suitable and sustainable solution for the worsening debt crisis and stem contagion risk.

No fundamentals are due from the United Kingdom

, yet from the United States the Housing Starts report is due from the United States at 12:30 GMT where starts are expected with 2.7% rise in June to 575 thousand from 560 thousand; building permits on the other hand are expected with 1.5% drop to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011





AUD/USD fell on Monday as the markets around the world fell and risk was shunned. The latter hours of the day saw buyers coming into the pair to support it, just as they have for quite some time now. The market is certainly an up trending one, and we like buying these kinds of dips as long as we are above 1.02 or so.

AUD/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 19, 2011

The fears still dominate the market after the US failed to reach agreement on raising the debt ceiling and the European debt crisis escalated , supporting the haven demand and damping the appeal of higher yielding currencies.

The Australian dollar continues its downside movement for a third day in a row on speculation the European policy makers are unable to resolve the debt crisis that threatens the global economy.

Regarding the situation in Australia, the economic growth continues its expansion, but the recovery will face more obstacles in second half of the year, and the central bank is still aiming to revitalize the recovery. The RBA’s board decided this month to leave the rates steady at 4.75% to support the economy escape recession after the first quarter contraction.

On Tuesday, The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its July minutes at 01:30 GMT for the last meeting when the central bank kept interest rate steady at 4.75%. The statement already reflected the dovish stance for the RBA and more confirmations on this outlook for the bank will further pressure aussie to the downside.

The U.S. economy will release at 12:30 GMT the housing starts index for June, where the previous reading was at 560 thousand and expected to rise by 2.5% to 574 thousand.

The building permits index is expected to drop by 1.5% to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011



The NZD/USD pair fell on Monday, but bounced towards the end of the day again as it appears the uptrend simply is too strong to cause any significant drop in price for more than a few hours. The pair is a bull pair, and buying is the only thing to do. We like buying this pair on dips, and will not sell it.

NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 19, 2011

The first day trading of this week was positive for the New Zealand currency (Kiwi), especially versus the US dollar, as the New Zealand economy reported higher than expected second quarter inflation, increasing the speculation that the RBNZ is to increase interest rates in the upcoming period.

The inflation showed the economy needs to increase interest rates during the coming period, while the annualized CPI increased to exceed the Bank’s target, supporting the NZ policy maker to move to raise the borrowing costs, where the rates are probably going to go up faster than we previously thought which is obviously supportive for the New Zealand dollar.

The New Zealand economy expanded more than expected during the first quarter, signaling the nation’s economic recovery passed the natural disasters that hit the economy in first quarter, where the economy has many resources that help the recovery.

On the other hand, the investors still seeking more data to reduce fears that dominating the market after the US government failed to resolve the debate to raise the debt ceiling and the European debt crisis continues to escalate.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand economy is not going to release any fundamentals, but the U.S. economy will release on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT the housing starts index for June, where the previous reading was at 560 thousand and expected to rise by 2.5% to 574 thousand.

The building permits index is expected to drop by 1.5% to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

AUD/NZD Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011



The AUD/NZD pair had a back-and-forth day as the markets stayed in a fairly flat range. The market is suddenly bearish, and we feel a bounce would only be a selling opportunity in the long run. A break of the lows on Monday also presents another selling opportunity. We don’t like buying this pair until we break above 1.32 again.

AUD/NZD Fundamental Analysis for July 19, 2011

The AUD/NZD pair retreated to the lowest in 11 months, as the New Zealand dollar grabbed traders’ attention after the New Zealand economy showed more signs of recovery, increasing demand for Kiwi.

The New Zealand second quarter CPI increased more than expectations, increasing the speculation that the RBNZ is to increase interest rates in the upcoming period.

On the other hand, the Australian dollar continues its downside movement for a third day in a row on speculation the European policy makers won’t be able to resolve the debt crisis that threatens the global economy.

The cheerful data from the New Zealand economy and the risk aversion in the market helped the New Zealand currency to control the AUD/NZD pair. Expectations still support further downside movement for the pair as long as the current sentiment prevails favouring kiwi over aussie.

On Tuesday, The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its July minutes at 01:30 GMT for the last meeting when the central bank kept interest rate steady at 4.75%. The statement already reflected the dovish stance for the RBA and more confirmations on this outlook for the bank will further pressure aussie to the downside.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011



USD/CAD rose on Monday, but fell a bit during the late hours of the session. The pair is still in a bearish run, and looks set to go lower before it is all said and done. The breaking of the lows on Monday could possibly be the next selling signal in this market. We also like selling the rallies that appear in USD/CAD.

USD/CAD Fundamental Analysis for July 19, 2011

The USD/CAD pair rose on Monday, as worries over debt problems in the United States and Europe continued to dominate traders, where pessimism spread through global financial markets, which pushed demand for lower yielding assets including the USD, and accordingly, the USD/CAD pair rose to the upside. Moreover, falling crude oil prices weighed down on the CAD, which provided the USD/CAD pair with more bullish momentum to rise on Monday.

The Bank of Canada will announce its decision on interest rates on Tuesday, where expectations signal that the BOC will leave rates unchanged at 1.00%, and that should be the major highlight for the day, however, investors will be still focused on the latest developments regarding the debt problems in Europe and the U.S. , and that could still provide the pair with more bullish momentum on Tuesday.

Tuesday July 19:

At 12:30 GMT, Canada will release the Leading Indicators index for the month of June, where it’s expected to rise by 0.8%, compared with 1.0% in May.

The Housing Starts report is due from the United States at 12:30 GMT where starts are expected with 2.7% rise in June to 575 thousand from 560 thousand; building permits on the other hand are expected with 1.5% drop to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

At 13:00 GMT, the Bank of Canada will announce its decision on interest rates, where the BOC is expected to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.00%.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011



The USD/CHF pair rose on Monday, after gapping lower at the open. The pair is most decidedly bearish, but this move may lead the way to a bounce of sorts in the market. Any serious trader knows that these bounces are to be sold as the market is so weak. The 0.83 area above would be a perfect spot to see bearish price action from which to sell.

USD/CHF Fundamental Analysis for July 19, 2011

Swissy fluctuated heavily versus the dollar on Monday as the USD/CHF started the week with a strong bearish gap on the back of rising pessimism and strong swissy haven demand that is buoyed to keep the franc favoured for more gains.

The franc rallied to a new historic record versus the euro amid rising fears over the stability of the euro area and the spillover of the crisis on global markets and growth, which is further suppressing the sentiment and increasing haven demand.

We still see swissy favoured for more gains even amid the risk that the SNB might intervene to curb the gains. The focus is on the euro area leaders to come up with a suitable solution for Greece and to prevent the risk of the spillover as the tension in financial markets rise and takes yields to record high pressuring other nations further.

On Tuesday the gains are likely to remain evident for swissy on haven demand especially with the weaker prospects for the dollar amid the ongoing debate to raise the debt ceiling which if delayed also threatening the fiscal stability of the US.

The Housing Starts report is due from the United States at 12:30 GMT where starts are expected with 2.7% rise in June to 575 thousand from 560 thousand; building permits on the other hand are expected with 1.5% drop to 600 thousand from 612 thousand.

EUR/JPY Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011





The EUR/JPY fell hard on Monday at the start of the Asian session, but bounced as other markets came into play. This was an odd move considering most indices sold off on Monday, which normally means a down EUR/JPY pair. This could reflect the leeriness of selling the Yen rather than any need to own Euros by traders. We still want to sell this pair, perhaps at the 113.50 area if we get weakness at that point.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011





EUR/GBP rose again on Monday , showing just how attracted it is to the 0.88 level. We mentioned on Friday how this pair could rise in value, but there was simply too much sloppiness involved in the market, and we wanted to avoid it. The bounce has made it to 0.88, and looks very supportive. However, we don’t like all of the headline risks that are coming out of Europe at the moment, and as such – think the volatility swings in a pair like this could be brutal.

EUR/CHF Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011





The EUR/CHF pair rose on Monday after gapping lower at the open. The pair broke back above the 1.15 area towards the later hours of the session, and looks like it wants to bounce from these levels. The market is massively bearish, so buying is very reckless indeed. The best trade is to sell rallies, as it has worked for years.

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011





The GBP/JPY fell again on Monday, showing the inherent flight from risk that the market is currently showing. The pair is normally a great barometer for global risk, and will quite often fall when all other markets are doing the same. Therefore, this move could hardly be considered a surprise. The trend is down, and we like selling rallies because of that.

GBP/CHF Technical Analysis for July 19, 2011





The GBP/CHF pair continues its downward trajectory , even though the candle for Monday is going to be green at the end of the day. The opening saw a gap down and it should also be noted that the market fell towards the end of the session as well. The trend is simply too strong for GBP bulls to overcome, and as such – you should be selling rallies.

