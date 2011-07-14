Forex Technical And Fundamental Analysis For July 14, 2011

The EUR/USD pair rose on Wednesday as the Fed Chairman, Ben Bernanke, testified before the US Congress and stated that QE3 wasn’t ruled out .



In fact, most traders seem to think this was a laying of groundwork for that to be the next move. However, it should be noted that the pair stopped right at the previous uptrend line of the recent triangle.

Because of this, we are very, very hesitant to get involved at this moment in time.

EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 14, 2011

The EUR/USDsurged to the upside on Wednesday on a strong mark relief and broad based rally on eased global growth woes, the support was from China’s GDP and continued to the US with Bernanke hinting possible monetary stimulus which forced the dollar lower and helped the euro recover some losses.

The situation in the euro area has not changed much and the debt crisis did not ease, where Tuesday Moody’s downgraded Ireland to junk, which did not take its toll on the market with the relief rally seen as investors downplayed its move and placed Ireland in the same position or even better than Portugal which accordingly will keep the ECB ready to act and also remove the minimum requirements threshold for Ireland.

The Irish finance ministry also called the move disappointing and the EU Commission said the move is “incomprehensible”. The reality is that on Wednesday nothing new changed the situation and the crisis did not move forward yet it was a badly needed relief.

Germany responded to news reports suggested that the EU Leaders will hold an emergency summit and said the focus now is still on the finance ministers reaching the deal on the second bailout for Greece.

Mainly, the dollar weakness helped the euro recover as the underlying crisis did not change . The FOMC minutes prompted the weakness when it said some Fed members suggested more stimulus if the economy weakened and Bernanke added to the weakness when he address the congress as he said the Fed remains prepared to respond to economic developments and that if deflation risks rise with the slowing recovery.

On Thursday, eyes will also be on the second day of testimony for the Fed chairman and also eyes remain on the debt crisis.

At 08:00 GMT, the ECB will release the monthly report for July after the rate decision which will reiterate Trichet’s press conference following the decision last Thursday.

At 09:0 GMT the CPI index for June is due. Where the Core inflation is expected to hold at 1.5% on the year and the index to remain unchanged on the month and the annual CPI inflation to hold at 2.7% according to the flash CPI estimate reported.

It will be a busy day for the U.S. economy with heavy data due for release at 12:30 GMT. The start will be with the Producer Price Index for June which is expected with 0.2% drop reversing the same earlier gain and rise 7.4% on the year; Core PPI is expected steady in June at 0.2% while to rise slightly on the year to 2.2% from 2.1%.

At the same time, the June retail sales are expected also with weakness, where sales less autos are expected with 0.1% rise following 0.3% and excluding auto and gas with 0.4% gain following 0.3%.

The weekly jobless claims are also to be released at the same time after the improvement in the claims reported the previous week when they eased to 418 thousand.

Business inventories report is due at 14:00 GMT for May and expected at 0.6% following 0.8%; it is a very minor report and does not affect the market.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011



USD/JPY fell again on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve Chairman suggested in front of the US Congress that further quantitative easing may be in the cards . The pair is well below the all-important 80 level, and now looks very bearish. The central banks intervened a few handles below here last time and one has to wonder how closely this is being monitored. While we agree with the trend for the moment, we are leery of testing the waters below because of the 5 or more CB’s who have recently intervened.

USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis for July 14, 2011

The USD/JPY pair rebounded from its lowest level in four months, as risk appetite returned to foreign exchange markets to reduce demand on safe haven currencies, opening the way for higher yielding currencies to cover some of its previous losses.

The Chinese economy continued to grow during the second quarter, despite the GDP figures came slower than the previous reading they were still better than expectations and eased some of the fears over the outlook for the recovery; the fact that the second-largest economy in the world still growing strongly increased optimism among investors.

The major currencies were able to rebound against the yen early Wednesday after the market sentiment improved, but some analysts consider this move just a correction movement after a strong downside wave.

The greenback also lost some ground against its major counterpart, as the Chinese cheerful data helped to overcome the negative effect of the EU debt crisis .

GBP/USD Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011



The GBP/USD pair rose rapidly on Wednesday as it was suggested by Ben Bernanke that possible quantitative easing is in the cards in front of Congress. Because of this, the USD sold off against almost everything in the markets. With this latest move, it gives the Pound a bit of a reprieve for the moment. However, as risk gets shunned on the next shock to the markets, we would still expect this pair to fall. Because of this, we are looking at this move as a possible signal to start looking for rallies to sell at higher levels.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 14, 2011

The GBP/USD managed to move higher on Wednesday despite the weak data from the United Kingdom as the sterling took advantage of the weak dollar and eased global growth fears which offset the focus from the data and the lingering debt crisis.

The jobs report from the United Kingdom was not at all supportive for the pound’s rally which reported higher than expected jobless claims in June by 25.5 thousand which assured the broadening economic softness.

Nevertheless, the market was focused on the upbeat GDP from China and hints from Bernanke that the Fed is ready to act if the economy continues to weaken with more stimulus measures, which also helped support eased growth fears and offset the focus from Europe.

On Thursday, the relief rally was to excessive as we expect and no concrete fundamentals or changes in the debt crisis or in growth have taken place to support the strong unwinding and sterling as we see remains weak and only responding to the dollar that softened strongly on Wednesday.

Eyes on Thursday will also be on the second day of testimony for the Fed chairman and also eyes remain on the debt crisis.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011





The AUD/USD pair rose on Wednesday and shows signs of wanting to break to new levels. The recent high at 1.08 held during the session, but it must be said that the candle for the day is long and green. This suggests that the bullish momentum may be building, and we could see a breakout coming. We like buying dips as well as any close above 1.08 as it would signal a new leg up.

AUD/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 14, 2011

The AUD/USD pair climbed early Wednesday from its lowest level in eleven days, as the weak US dollar open the way for the Aussie to cover some of its previous losses.

The better than expected data from China, encouraged Australian dollar traders to reverse its movement against the greenback, as the strong manufacturing growth and better than expected GDP from China eased fears over slowing growth and will help increase demand on raw materials from Australia.

The US dollar fell against its major counterparts after the Chinese GDP figures showed that the second-largest economy in the worldstill growing in the second quarter.

On the other hand, investors and traders shifted their attention from the EU debt crisis for some time, giving a chance to the equities and foreign exchange markets to correct the downside move after the sell-off witnessed since last Friday.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011





The NZD/USD rose on Wednesday as traders took on more risk around the world. As this pair rose the all-time highs were breeched. The pair drifted lower afterwards, but it should be noted that the pair had already made a significant move at that point. The pair looks decidedly bullish, and we are buyers on dips.

NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 14, 2011

The NZD/USD pair advanced early Wednesday to cover its previous losses, as the New Zealand dollar benefited from the greenback weakness, in addition to the market sentiment improvement after the Chinese data.

The US dollar retreated against most of its major counterparts, after the Chinese GDP for the second quarter came better than expected, confirming that the global economy still find some support from the second-largest economy in the world.

New Zealand is expected to also report improvement in the gross domestic product during the first quarter, the fact that helped the New Zealand dollar during the last period maintain its strength against most of its major counterparts.

On Thursday, the New Zealand economy will release the gross domestic product for the first quarter at 22:45 GMT (Wednesday); where the previous reading showed a growth of 0.2% and it is expected com improve to 0.3%. The annual GDP is expected to show an expansion of 0.5%, while the previous reading was 0.8%.

AUD/NZD Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011



The AUD/NZD pair fell on Wednesday as the pair tested the 1.28 area again. Because of this, we feel that the recent action suggests that a breakdown is coming. However, until we get that daily close below the 1.28, we are sitting idly and waiting for a possible sell signal for a longer-term move.

AUD/NZD Fundamental Analysis for July 14, 2011

The AUD/NZD pair continued its upside movement for the third straight day, as the Kiwi and the Aussie rebounded against the greenback after the better than expected growth data from the Chinese economy.

The market sentiment enhanced after the Chinese GDP for the second quarter came better than expected, increasing optimism in the markets and drove investors to abandon the safe haven currencies. The Chinese annual industrial production for June jumped to 15.1% from the previous 13.3%.

The cheerful data helped the Australian and New Zealand dollar strengthened against greenback due to the fact that the strong manufacturing sector in China will increase demand on the raw materials from Australia and New Zealand.

On Thursday, the New Zealand economy will release the gross domestic product for the first quarter at 22:45 GMT (Wednesday); where the previous reading showed a growth of 0.2% and it is expected com improve to 0.3%. The annual GDP is expected to show an expansion of 0.5%, while the previous reading was 0.8%.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011



The USD/CAD pair fell hard again on Wednesday as the trading world sold off the USD in general after Chairman Bernanke suggested that another round of easing is still possible by the Fed . The pair will look to break through the 0.9560 area, which could send this pair much lower before it is all said and done. We like selling rallies and a fresh break of 0.9550.

USD/CAD Fundamental Analysis for July 14, 2011

The USD/CAD pair extended its drop on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar lost momentum against major currencies after the Federal Reserve Bank’s Chairman, Ben S. Bernanke, signaled in his semi-annual testimony before the House of Representatives that the Fed is ready to undertake a third round of quantitative easing (QE3) if economic conditions remain weak in the United States, which fuelled optimism in equity markets and led investors to target higher yielding assets, which weighed down on the USD/CAD pair.

The weakness of the USD prompted crude oil prices to rise, and crude oil prices were further supported by the bigger than expected drop in crude oil inventories as shown by the EIA report, which provided the CAD with strong momentum to rise, and accordingly, pushing the USD/CAD pair to the downside .

The pair’s outlook could change to the downside over the coming period, especially since markets will be stressing the possibilities of QE3, and that should put downside pressure on the USD and accordingly push the USD/CAD pair further to the downside. Nonetheless, we still believe that the European debt crisis could still weigh down on confidence, especially if new developments emerge, and that could lead the pair to rise back.

Thursday July 14:

At 14:00 GMT, the Fed’s Chairman Ben Bernanke will provide his semi-annual testimony before the Senates, although Bernanke is expected to give the same testimony he gave to the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011



The USD/CHF finally broke below the 0.83 area as traders sold off the USD against most currency pairs. The CHF is presently enjoying a general consensus that the world loves the Franc. The pair continues its bearish stance, and the next move is certainly down, just as it has been for years.

USD/CHF Fundamental Analysis for July 14, 2011

The swissy maintained its strength and rallied on Wednesday as the dollar weakened strongly driving USD/CHF to the downside.

The underlying momentum for aversion did not much change yet the market found a reason to support a relief rally, which as we can see fears are profound and swissy did not weaken strongly versus the euro for instance.

The better than expected Chinese GDP and the signals from the FOMC and Bernanke that the Fed will take more measures to support the recovery if the economy slows further all supported the focus on the upside of it and offset the effect of Moody’s Ireland downgrade.

Still, we expect the debt crisis to remain the focus on Thursday as the relief rally loses momentum after the strong and broad gains seen across the market on Wednesday.

Eyes on Thursday will also be on the second day of testimony for the Fed chairman and also eyes remain on the debt crisis.

EUR/JPY Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011



EUR/JPY got a light bounce on Wednesday as traders rallied many of the world’s markets. The rise of the EUR/USD certainly comes into play in this pair, and we may be seeing a bounce from which we can sell. It should be noted however that the bounce for the day wasn’t all that impressive. We like selling rallies at this point.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011





The EUR/GBP pair rose back above the 0.88 area on Wednesday, but fell just as quick. This pair currently looks like a good place to get chopped up in trading, so we are leery of trading it. The 0.88 level has acted like a magnet, and as such it seems that any move quickly gets turned back towards it. We are avoiding this pair until we see a clearer signal.

EUR/CHF Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011





The EUR/CHF pair fell again on Wednesday, and looks set to continue its massive plunge. The pair simply cannot be bought, and in fact, any rallies must certainly be sold at this point. Anyone buying this pair has certainly learned the hard way on how vicious the downtrend in this pair is.

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011



The GBP/JPY pair rose on Wednesday as traders rallied many of the markets around the world. Since the pair is a massive risk barometer, it makes sense that we go a little bit of a bump from that action. However, it should also be noted that the bounce isn’t all that impressive either. We like selling rallies as long as we are below 130.

GBP/CHF Technical Analysis for July 14, 2011



The GBP/CHF fell on Wednesday as traders sold the Pound off for the safety of the Franc. We find this telling as this is a pair that likes to rally when the world’s markets are going up – which they did. Because of this, we see it as just another confirmation of how weak this pair is. We sell rallies.

