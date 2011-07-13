Forex Technical And Fundamental Analysis For July 13, 2011

EUR/USD Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



EUR/USD fell on Tuesday, breaking below the 1.40 and even going as low as 1.3825 or so. However, there was a wicked bounce, and the result is a hammer. The level 200 day moving average is also in the area, and as such – we feel that a bounce could be in the works. A break above the Tuesday highs starts a bounce that many traders will more than happy to sell into. We don’t like markets like this as it seems to make everyone a little poorer when we have these massive moves and returns in a few short hours.

EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 13, 2011

The volatility and the jitters in the market remained evident on Tuesday as the EUR/USD remains under downside pressure especially after the finance ministers failed to stem the selloff.

Early Tuesday European markets slumped heavily as the euro area finance ministers did not over much comfort to the market with the promise to provide cheaper loans with longer maturities and more flexible rescue fund to help Greece and other debt laden-nations as they discuss the expanding the scope of the EFSF.

They promised to find more measures “shortly” yet comments from IMF Lagarde did not help as she said the IMF is not ready to discuss a second bailout for Greece.

Some support though was seen from a successful bond sale from Italy and Greece which was outbid and met the target yet the yields are surely rising and this is the main pressure on euro nations.

On Wednesday, the lack of major data will keep the volatility evident on the market and the focus will continue on the euro area in hope that the market finds something positive in comments from the EU 27 finance ministers as they will end their meetings late Tuesday and the effect will take place on Wednesday .

The euro area will reported the industrial production for May at 09:00 GMT and expected to rise 0.4% on the month following 0.2% and to rise 4.7% on the year following 5.2%.

The U.S. will release the minor impact Import Price index for June at 12:30 GMT and expected with 0.8% drop following 0.2% rise in May and with 13.3% rise on the year following 12.5%.

Also at 18:00 GMT the Budget Statement for June is due and the deficit is expected to have widened to $65.0 billion from $57.6 billion.

We expect the market to also focus on Bernanke’s semi-annual testimony on Monetary Policy at 14:00 GMT as investors search for hints on QE3 as the signs of slowing recovery broaden which will affect the pair strongly.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The USD/JPY pair fell on Tuesday as traders bought the Yen across the board. With the jitters coming out of Europe, there is a real possibility that we could see a serious down move at any moment. Because of this, traders will buy safe-haven currencies such as the Yen. We think that the pair will more than likely fall from here, but a bounce should be waited on in order to short it.

USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis for July 13, 2011

The USD/JPY pair dropped sharply to its lowest level in more than four weeks, as the market focused on the debt crisis with fears from the spread of the crisis to Italy and Spain.

The Japanese yen strengthen significantly against the euro and the greenback, as traders are seeking safe haven investments after the spread of the debt crisis in EU, which increased uncertainty regarding the global recovery.

On the other hand, the disappointing non-farm payrolls numbers from the U.S. economy last Friday caused panic among investors, which found themselves surrounded by dismal financial conditions, pushing them to sell-off higher-yielding assets and shift to low yielding currency like the yen and the dollar.

The Bank of Japan kept its key overnight rate steady at 0.0% to 0.10%, in addition to maintain the Asset-Purchase fund unchanged at 10 trillion yen and also kept the credit-Loan program at 30 trillion yen.

The BOJ raised its outlook for economic growth, as the manufacturing sector started to pick up adding more support to the Japanese economic recovery. The central bank did not change its monetary policy as expected, which gave investors more trust in the Japanese outlook and accordingly increased demand for the Japanese currency.

On Wednesday, the Japanese economy will publish the final reading for the industrial production for May at 04:30 GMT, where it had a prior reading of 5.7%. As for the annual industrial production for May, its previous reading was – 5.9%. The capacity utilization had a previous reading of -1.1%.

The U.S. economy will issue the import price index for June, where it had a previous reading of 0.2% which is expected to drop by 0.8%. The annual import price index is expected to show a rise of 13.3% after the prior rise of 12.5%.

At 18:00 GMT, the U.S. economy will release the monthly budget statement for June, where it’s expected to show a deficit of $65.0 billion from the previous deficit of $57.6 billion.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



GBP/USD fell hard on Tuesday , but bounced to form a hammer just above the all-important 1.59 level. The candle shows how hard it is going to be to break the level, and days like this is why we have mentioned more than once we want to see a close of the day below 1.59 – this kind of action can get you into trouble. The pair looks like a bounce is likely, but this should only provide a higher level from which to sell.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 13, 2011

The GBP/USD remained pressured by the prevailing pessimism in the market on Tuesday with risk aversion and dollar strength more effective than the UK data that was mainly mixed.

The trade deficit widened unexpectedly in May which is surely downbeat on the fragile economy that relied on exports to expand in the first quarter with the weak domestic front. Yet on a pleasant note, inflation finally eased falling to 4.2% in June from 4.5% which still was not strong enough to offset the negativity on sterling from the wide market selloff and downside pressure with the worsening debt crisis and growth outlook.

The drop in inflation is very good for policy makers considering the economic status with high inflation and faltering growth, which is restricting them from taking any monetary action, and now if inflation indeed slows at least they can take a decision to support growth shall it slow further.

On Wednesday the data from UK is to be the focus for sterling with the downbeat jobs figures expected.

The Kingdom end its fundamental week early with the Jobs report for June at 08:30 GMT. The Jobless Claims Change is expected to show further job losses by 15.0 thousand following 19.6 thousand and the claimant count rate to tick higher to 4.7% from 4.6%. ILO Unemployment in the three months to May is expected to hold at 7.7%.

The U.S. will release the minor impact Import Price index for June at 12:30 GMT and expected with 0.8% drop following 0.2% rise in May and with 13.3% rise on the year following 12.5%.

Also at 18:00 GMT the Budget Statement for June is due and the deficit is expected to have widened to $65.0 billion from $57.6 billion.

We expect the market to also focus on Bernanke’s semi-annual testimony on Monetary Policy at 14:00 GMT as investors search for hints on QE3 as the signs of slowing recovery broaden which will affect the pair strongly.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The AUD/USD pair fell, but found support in the late hours of trading as traders bought it at a discount in the US. The pair looks like it will try to find footing at the 1.06 level, and that it could bounce. We like buying this pair on the dips, and as such – we like buying as long as the 1.05 area still holds.

AUD/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 13, 2011

The AUD/USD slumped heavily amid wide risk aversion on worsening growth outlook and deepening debt crisis in Europe with markets jittered that the contagion risk is rising and threatening Italy, the third largest economy in the euro area.

On Tuesday, the selloff continued especially after the euro area finance ministers failed to stem the losses by avoiding the dismissal of selective default by Greece and risk aversion supported the dollar over aussie as investors dumped risky and growth related assets.

Aussie was further pressured after the reported drop in business confidence to a six-month low in June intensifying the downside pressure on the currency.

The AUD/USD is mainly driven by the sentiment and will continue so on Wednesday as growth and debt woes are the dominant factors. The pair will be affected surely by the Chinese GDP data due at 02:00 GMT where growth is expected to cool to 9.3% on the year in the second quarter from 9.7%.

Also, from Australia, the Westpac consumer confidence for July will be eyed at 00:30 GMT after the reported -2.6% for June.

From the United States, second-grade data are due for release starting with the import price index for June at 12:30 GMT and expected with 0.6% drop following 0.2% rise and on the year to rise to 13.2% from 12.5% and at 18:00 GMT the June budget statement with an expected widening deficit to $62.8 billion from $57.6 billion which might move the markets this time as the focus remains on the decision on the debt ceiling.

We still expected the market to focus on Bernanke’s semi-annual testimony on Monetary Policy at 14:00 GMT as investors search for hints on QE3 as the signs of slowing recovery broaden which will affect the pair strongly.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The NZD/USD pair fell on Tuesday, but found support at the 0.81 level. The pair has been wildly bullish over the last several months, and the fact that we bounced so high confirms it still wants to go higher. We like buying on dips as long as we are above 0.78, with the 0.81 being the first main level of support.

NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis for July 13, 2011

The volatility remains high in the market and the fluctuations are strong and the bearishness is dominant with risk aversion which kept the pressure on kiwi on Tuesday and biased the NZD/USD pair to the downside.

The NZD/USD is mainly driven by the sentiment and will continue so on Wednesday as growth and debt woes are the dominant factors. The pair will be affected surely by the Chinese GDP data due at 02:00 GMT where growth is expected to cool to 9.3% on the year in the second quarter from 9.7%.

Kiwi is surely affected by the downbeat sentiment and further weakened versus the dollar with the commodities drop as the strong dollar and risk aversion is diverting demand from all growth related assets with the worsening outlook for the global recovery and debt crisis in Europe with fears the crisis is spreading to Italy.

No data is due from New Zealand on Wednesday as the focus remains on the sentiment and the Chinese GDP in the Asian session. The developments in Europe will also affect the pair especially if the finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday provide good news for the market to react to on Wednesday or whether the selloff will continue.

From the United States, second-grade data are due for release starting with the import price index for June at 12:30 GMT and expected with 0.6% drop following 0.2% rise and on the year to rise to 13.2% from 12.5% and at 18:00 GMT the June budget statement with an expected widening deficit to $62.8 billion from $57.6 billion which might move the markets this time as the focus remains on the decision on the debt ceiling.

We still expected the market to focus on Bernanke’s semi-annual testimony on Monetary Policy at 14:00 GMT as investors search for hints on QE3 as the signs of slowing recovery broaden which will affect the pair strongly.

AUD/NZD Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The AUD/NZD pair rose and found the 1.30 level – a move we suggested would happen yesterday. The pair did find massive resistance at that level as well, and we suspected that could happen as well. The pair still looks choppy, and we aren’t interested in any longer-term holdings until we get below 1.28 or above 1.32 as the pair have been so tough to trade lately.

AUD/NZD Fundamental Analysis for July 13, 2011

The AUD/NZD pair advanced sharply early Tuesday, as the New Zealand dollar lost its previous gains against the greenback, opening the way for the pair to shift its movement to the upside reaching its highest level in three days.

The Australian dollar dropped also against the dollar, as the EU debt crisis dominated the market sentiment and forced investors to abandon high yielding currencies and shift to the yen and greenback .

Despite the significant drop for the Aussie and the Kiwi against the greenback, the AUD/NZD pair was able to climb trying to cover some of its previous losses; especially the pair needed the correctional movement to the upside.

On Wednesday at 22:45 GMT (Tuesday), the New Zealand economy will release the food prices index for June, where the previous reading was 0.5%.

At 00:30 GMT, the Australian economy will release the Westpac Consumer Confidence for July, where the previous reading was down by 2.60%.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The USD/CAD pair spiked during the Asian and European session on Tuesday, but fell just as quickly once the Americans came into the market. The candle at the end of the day is looking like a shooting star, and the fact that the 0.97 held as resistance at the end of the day – would certainly be encouraging to the bears. This pair has been in a downtrend for several years now, and because of that we like selling on rallies, not buying.

USD/CAD Fundamental Analysis for July 13, 2011

The USD/CAD pair dropped back on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar lost momentum against major currencies after the disappointing trade balance for May, which showed that the trade deficit widened worse than expectations, while Canada’s trade deficit on the other hand came in line with median estimates. The USD/CAD pair had risen earlier on Tuesday amid rising concerns over the outlook of the European debt crisis and fears the debt crisis could spread to other nations including Italy and Spain.

Moreover, the USD/CAD pair fell amid speculations the ECB stepped up its efforts in order to ease the European debt crisis through purchasing Italian and Spanish paper, which provided some relief for investors, although nothing is confirmed yet.

The USD/CAD pair could still rise over the coming period, since pessimism seems to be the dominant theme in global financial markets, and given that pessimism will continue to dominate markets, we should expect the pair to be able to rise further to the upside.

Wednesday July 13:

The U.S. will release the minor impact Import Price index for June at 12:30 GMT and expected with 0.6% drop following 0.2% rise in May and with 13.2% rise on the year following 12.5%.

At 14:00 GMT, Bernanke will testify before the House of Representatives on the monetary policy outlook, and markets will be eager to hear what the Fed’s Chairman has to offer.

At 14:30 GMT, the EIA report for crude oil inventories will be released for the week ending July 8, where last week crude oil inventories decreased by 0.9 million barrels, and Wednesday’s report ios expected to show crude oil inventories decreased by 1.5 million barrels.

Also at 18:00 GMT the Budget Statement for June is due and the deficit is expected to have narrowed to $45.4 billion from $57.6 billion.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The USD/CHF pair fell on Tuesday, but remains stuck in the recent consolidation range between 0.85 and 0.83. The pair looks weak, and has been in a downtrend for years, but a sell at this level could see you waiting out a potential breakdown of the bottom of this box. (This could be a long time – you never know.) Because of this, we are looking for a close on the daily chart below the 0.83 level to sell.

USD/CHF Fundamental Analysis for July 13, 2011

The USD/CHF fluctuated heavily on Tuesday again with the risk aversion and the strong franc rally versus the euro to records which offset the dollar strength and keeps the swissy a target for haven seekers.

The Swiss franc rallies in times of uncertainty and risk aversion as the currency is a haven asset for investors, though surely the rally is not pleasant to the SNB and the government that warned a number of times from the downside pressures on growth from the rising franc.

Europe’s debt crisis is worsening and investors are pricing Greek default as inevitable as the finance ministers did not hint that the selective default was unacceptable at the time investors see rising risk that Italy might fall next.

Wednesday will still be centered on the debt crisis and whether the EU 27 finance ministers’ late comments after they end the meeting are strong enough to offset the negativity in the market.

The only fundamental from Switzerland this week is due at 07:15 GMT, with the Producer and Import Price Index for June as hopes are that inflation will start to push higher to pressure the SNB to move rather than drop and force the country again to flirt with deflation.

The U.S. will release the minor impact Import Price index for June at 12:30 GMT and expected with 0.8% drop following 0.2% rise in May and with 13.3% rise on the year following 12.5%.

Also at 18:00 GMT the Budget Statement for June is due and the deficit is expected to have widened to $65.0 billion from $57.6 billion.

We expect the market to also focus on Bernanke’s semi-annual testimony on Monetary Policy at 14:00 GMT as investors search for hints on QE3 as the signs of slowing recovery broaden which will affect the pair strongly.

EUR/JPY Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The EUR/JPY fell hard on Tuesday, but did find a fairly large bounce in the last couple of hours of the day. The 113.50 support level is a thing of the past now, and it appears that perhaps a retest of that level could come. We think selling this pair on any signs of weakness back at that level is the way to go. Certainly the pair has fallen far enough that selling it here would simply be chasing the move.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The EUR/GBP fell on Tuesday again, but still seems to cling to the 0.88 zone as there were bids at the end of the day in order to push prices back up. The pair looks choppy, and quite frankly – we are avoiding this pair at this point as we feel it is too fraught with headline risk at the moment.

EUR/CHF Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The EUR/CHF pair has absolutely exploded to the downside as trades sell off the Euro against anything even seemingly safe haven like. The Swiss Franc is a favourite for traders looking to hide from trouble, and there is certainly plenty of that available in Europe at the moment. We like selling rallies, but selling here is simply chasing the trade at this point.

GBP/JPY Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The GBP/JPY pair fell hard on Tuesday as traders bought the Yen en masse. The pair is obviously busted, and this move was predicated by the shooting star mid last week. Because of this, we now see that selling is the only way to go, but we need a bounce first as this pair has travelled quite a distance already. Selling here is chasing, and that is the quickest way I know of to lose money in Forex.

GBP/CHF Technical Analysis for July 13, 2011



The GBP/CHF pair fell hard on Tuesday, and then bounced to form a bullish hammer. The pair is at an extreme low, but the candle suggests we could possibly see a bounce from here. Buying is foolish, as the bounce should simply be an invitation to sell yet again on the rally.

