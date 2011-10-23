Forex Fundamental Analysis for September 8, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 8, 2011



The EUR/USD fluctuated heavily on Wednesday with the mixed market sentiment and uncertain outlook forcing the pair to trade with volatility. Investors had their eyes on the market with the gains returning to equities easing some of the jitters. Some support was offered from Italy as the Cabinet approved the amendments to the austerity plan and the primer called a confidence vote. In other eased jitters was the decision from The German Federal Constitutional Court that rejected lawsuits seeking to block the nation from participating in the euro area bailouts, yet the court still assured that it does not mean Germany can provide unlimited support and requested that future bailouts should require parliamentary approval. The decision was marginally in line with expectations yet still eased woes over the possible support for the euro area debt-laden nations. Still, the fear is predominant and on Thursday the eyes will be on the final rhetoric from Trichet with rising expectations that he will drop the hawkish stance and open the door for reversing the rate hikes delivered this year. The pair will fluctuate till the rate decision and the EUR/USD will be indeed strongly biased to the downside if Trichet was dovish and if the president did not turn as dovish and maintained his fear from high inflation the euro will be supported to cover some losses. Germany will start the decision day early at 06:00 GMT with trade figures. The July trade surplus is expected to narrow to 11.5 billion euros from 12.7 billion euros where exports are expected with 0.5% rise following 1.2% slump while imports are to rise 0.3% following 1.2% slump. Eyes will be on the ECB rate decision on Thursday at 11:45 GMT which is expected so far with steady rates at 1.5%. The most important event will be Trichet’s press conference at 12:30 GMT where the recent comments have been dovish for the president and the calls for interest rate cuts are rising which is why investors are focused to see any other hints for monetary loosening which will surely be very bearish on the euro if seen and if the new Governing Council projections negate this sentiment and reiterate the focus on inflation the euro will find some support. Thursday is the busy day for U.S. fundamentals this week, starting at 12:30 with the weekly jobless claims after the unexpected drop last week to 409 thousand. Also at 12:30 GMT we have the trade figures for July where the trade deficit might have narrowed to $50.4 billion from $53.1 billion. The day will end with the Consumer Credit for July at 19:00 GMT which is expected to narrow to $6.000 billion from $15.532 billion.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 8, 2011

Aussie rose against its US counterpart after the cheerful data from Australia, where the economy recorded an expansion during the second three months through June, more than the market’s expectations. Australian exports and domestic spending supported economic growth to rebound, pushing Australia’s economy to pass the natural disaster that damaged the nation’s industrial sector. The basic sectors of the economy improved, where the Australian services rose as the mining sector rebounded, which is expanding to meet Chinese demand for raw materials, helping the labour market to gain. The Australian economy August unemployment rate is due at 01:30 GMT which is expected to hold at 5.1%. The employment change is expected to show 10 thousand added jobs in August after the loss of 0.1 thousand the previous month. The U.S. economy will release the trade balance for July at 12:30 GMT, where it’s expected to show a narrowing deficit of $50.4 billion from the previous deficit of $53.1 billion. At 12:30 GMT, U.S. economy will issue its weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance eased to 409 thousand last week. The day will end with the Consumer Credit for July at 19:00 GMT which is expected to narrow to $6.000 billion from $15.532 billion.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 8, 2011

The EUR/CHF traded in a thing and narrow range on Wednesday in the wake of the SNB decision which weakened franc bulls and limited the volume on fears of another move. The pair mainly held above the new limit set by the SNB at 1.20 and was supported slightly by easing woes in the market over the outlook. On Thursday, the pair will fluctuate surely as the market eyes the ECB decision and the press conference following with expectations Trichet will drop the hawkish stance which will surely be bearish on the euro yet with the new floor set for the pair any decline will be met with strong action from the SNB which limits our expectations for the EUR/CHF to move south. Switzerland will start the day early at 05:45 GMT with August unemployment which is expected to hold at 3.0% in seasonally adjusted terms. Eyes will be on the ECB rate decision on Thursday at 11:45 GMT which is expected so far with steady rates at 1.5%. The most important event will be Trichet’s press conference at 12:30 GMT where the recent comments have been dovish for the president and the calls for interest rate cuts are rising which is why investors are focused to see any other hints for monetary loosening which will surely be very bearish on the euro if seen and if the new Governing Council projections negate this sentiment and reiterate the focus on inflation the euro will find some support.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 8, 2011

The New Zealand dollar advanced as equity gains boosted demand for the currencies of commodity exporters, adding that New Zealand products will increase this period because the Chinese market is the largest for New Zealand goods. Moreover, The New Zealand economy gives some signs of picking up as rising consumer spending and employment add to evidence the nation’s economy grew modestly in the first quarter, buoyed by record-low interest rates and a surge in commodity prices. The New Zealand economy will release the manufacturing activity index for the second quarter at 22:45 GMT (Wednesday) where the index rose 2.9% in the first quarter. The U.S. economy will release the trade balance for July at 12:30 GMT, where it’s expected to show a narrowing deficit of $50.4 billion from the previous deficit of $53.1 billion. At 12:30 GMT, U.S. economy will issue its weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance eased to 409 thousand last week. The day will end with the Consumer Credit for July at 19:00 GMT which is expected to narrow to $6.000 billion from $15.532 billion.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 8, 2011

The USD/JPY continued the heavy volatility and fluctuations in the Asian session on Wednesday to move to mainly reverse to the downside compensating the losses endured on Tuesday. Gains extended for the yen as investors were poised for a surprise from the BoJ and to increase its stimulus to counter the yen’s rally, especially after the surprise SNB move. Nevertheless, the BoJ held rates steady as expected and facilities unchanged. Nevertheless, with the pair’s fluctuations we expect the volatility to remain high this week and the yen’s gains might be only temporary as Japan pledged to discuss the yen’s stance at the G-7 meeting this weekend which might add downside pressure on the currency and support the USD/JPY to move higher. On Thursday at 23:50 GMT (Wednesday), Japan will start with the current account total for July, where the expectations refer to a surplus of 1175.8 billion yen from the previous surplus of 526.9 billion yen. The adjusted current account total for July had a prior surplus of 922.8 billion yen and expected to expand to 990.8 billion dollar. The Japanese trade balance for July is expected with a surplus of 149.1 billion yen from 131.5 billion yen. Japanese machine orders for July will be released at 23:50 GMT; the previous reading was up by 7.7% while it’s expected to drop by 4.2%. On the other hand, the annual machine orders are expected to rise by 8.3% from the previous 17.9%. At 05:00 GMT,Japan will release Eco Watchers Survey: Current for August, which had a previous reading of 52.6. The Eco Watchers Survey: Outlook will be up at the same time with a prior reading of 48.5. The U.S. economy will release the trade balance for July at 12:30 GMT, where it’s expected to show a narrowing deficit of $50.4 billion from the previous deficit of $53.1 billion. At 12:30 GMT, U.S. economy will issue its weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance eased to 409 thousand last week. The day will end with the Consumer Credit for July at 19:00 GMT which is expected to narrow to $6.000 billion from $15.532 billion.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 8, 2011

On Wednesday, the pair showed advance as the SNB action on Tuesday sapped demand on safe havens and boosted shares. The dollar is predicted to remain under pressure with rising speculations the Fed Chairman will increase quantitative easing measures in his speech on Thursday. Data from the U.K. showed slight improvement as manufacturing production for July grew 0.1% compared with the prior 0.4% drop recorded in June. On Thursday, the awaited BoE rate decision will be announced at 11:00 GMT; however, forecasts refer to no change in the bank’s monetary policy as policy makers are expected to keep both interest rate and APF quantity unchanged at 0.50% and 200 billion pounds to bolster growth. For the U.S., at 12:30 GMT, the U.S economy will release trade balance which is expected to show a narrowed deficit of $49.8 billion in July from $53.1 billion deficit a month earlier. At the same time, initial jobless claims for the week ended September 2 and continuing claims for the week ended August 27 will be available.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 8, 2011

The USD/CAD pair fell on Wednesday, as rising optimism in markets spurred demand for higher yielding assets, which provided the Canadian dollar with strong momentum and pushed the USD/CAD pair to the downside, where traders were feeling optimistic after Italy announced new austerity measures that eased concerns from the European debt crisis. Moreover, news emerged that President Obama will announce a $300 billion job stimulus plan on Thursday, which also supported confidence in markets. Moreover, the Bank of Canada left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.00% and signaled that price pressures were easing, while also highlighting the strength of the Canadian dollar as the major downside risk for growth. U.S. President Obama will announce a new stimulus plan to support the labour market, where the specific details of Obama’s plan will be released before the Congress on Thursday. Moreover, traders will be watching closely rate decisions from Europe, where the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Thursday September 08: At 12:30 GMT, Canada will release the building permits for July, where building permits are expected to drop by 1.5%, compared with the prior rise of 2.1%. At 12:30 GMT, Canada will also released the international merchandise trade for July, where the trade deficit is expected to narrow to 1.0 billion CAD, compared with the prior deficit of 1.56 CAD. At 12:30 GMT, the U.S. will release the trade balance for July, where the trade deficit is expected to narrow to $51.0 billion, compared with the prior deficit of $53.1 billion. At 12:30 GMT, the U.S. will also release the jobless claims for the week ending September 3, where jobless are expected to ease to 405K from 409K.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 8, 2011

The U.S. dollar fell slightly against the franc as a correctional movement for Tuesday’s sharp drop which followed the SNB latest intervention through setting a ceiling target for the franc against the euro. On Monday, the SNB surprisingly decided to set a target for the franc versus the euro at 1.20 in the most recent step to curb the franc’s runaway while it vowed to “enforce this minimum rate with the utmost determination and is prepared to buy foreign currency in unlimited quantities.”

On Wednesday, the pair did a light downside correction where the SNB action sapped demand on safe havens and boosted shares. The dollar is predicted to remain under pressure with rising speculations the Fed Chairman will increase quantitative easing measures in his speech on Thursday.

On Thursday, as of 05:15 GMT, the Swiss economy will release unemployment for August with expectations referring to steadiness in the seasonally adjusted reading at 3.0%.

At 12:30 GMT, the U.S economy will release trade balance which is expected to show a narrowed deficit of $49.8 billion in July from $53.1 billion deficit a month earlier. At the same time, initial jobless claims for the week ended September 2 and continuing claims for the week ended August 27 will be available.

