Forex Fundamental Analysis for September 6, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 6, 2011



The euro remained under bearish pressure with the start of trading on Monday with the dollar still strong on haven demand and risk aversion which biased the EUR/USD to the downside. European services sector was confirmed with the slowdown in August from the previous month as the recovery loses more momentum while eyes remained on the debt crisis. Trichet urged the nations to continue their steps to ensure the stability of the area and finalise the expansion of the EFSF with rising scepticism that the leaders are at odds again. News of the suspension of the EU/IMF mission to Greece last week remains evident pressure on the euro as the lenders are at odds if Greece qualifies for new aid while Merkel’s loss of another election this year and this time at her home state caused more downside pressure and risk aversion. With the United States out of the market on Monday for labour Day holiday the volume and movement was somehow confined and the volatility is expected to extend on Tuesday with expectations for heavy fluctuations as the pessimism remains predominant. On Tuesday, the euro area will report the preliminary GDP estimate for the second quarter at 09:00 GMT which is expected to remain unrevised on the quarter with 0.2% expansion. Household consumption is expected with 0.2% drop following 0.3% rise the previous quarter, while Government Expenditure to slow to 0.1% from 0.8% the previous quarter and Gross Capital Formation also slowing with 0.8% expansion following 2.1% the previous quarter. Germany will following at 10:00 GMT with Factory Orders for July which are expected with 1.5% drop on the month following 1.8% rise and on the year to ease to 6.5% following 6.7%. The U.S. market will rejoin the market with the release of the ISM Services for August at 14:00 GMT and expected to slow to 51.0 from 52.7.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 6, 2011

The American dollar rallied against major currencies during the first day of this week on rising risk aversion. The US dollar extended its gains from last week’s losses as the expectations indicated that European debt crisis is worsening and will hurt the global economic recovery which is already slowing. The Aussie is somehow consolidated against the its US counterpart in the past period as the nation showed cheerful recovery signs after the services industry index rebounded for the first time in more than four months led by growth in finance and communications, supporting the demand for Australian dollar. Australia is going to release important fundamentals on Tuesday which have a heavy impact on the market movements Australia will start the week at 01:30 GMT with the Current Account figures for the second quarter as the deficit is expected to narrow to 7100 million from 10447 million. At 04:30 GMT the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its rate decision and expectations indicated that the bank will leave borrowing costs unchanged at 4.75% in September. On Tuesday at 14:00 GMT the U.S. economy will release the ISM non-manufacturing index for August where previous reading was 52.7 and it’s expected to retreat to 51.3.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 6, 2011

The EUR/CHF extended the bearishness with the start of the week as the euro remained under downside pressure from rising uncertainty and spreading debt woes which supported the haven appeal for the franc. Swissy remains strong despite the threat of further intervention from the Swiss National Bank, where investors are still placing the franc as one of the safest bets, especially as Gold’s rally started to become questionable for investors even with its strong appeal as a haven. European services sector was confirmed with the slowdown in August from the previous month as the recovery loses more momentum while eyes remained on the debt crisis. Trichet urged the nations to continue their steps to ensure the stability of the area and finalise the expansion of the EFSF with rising scepticism that the leaders are at odds again. News of the suspension of the EU/IMF mission to Greece last week remains evident pressure on the euro as the lenders are at odds if Greece qualifies for new aid while Merkel’s loss of another election this year and this time at her home state caused more downside pressure and risk aversion. On Tuesday the return of U.S. markets will add more volume and trading is expected to remain choppy with eyes still on the debt crisis and fears of another global recession which is likely to keep the franc biased for more gains. Switzerland will start the day at 07:15 GMT with the August inflation figures. The CPI might have eased the drop with 0.2% following 0.8% drop and on the year to have slowed to 0.3% from 0.5%. The euro area will report the preliminary GDP estimate for the second quarter at 09:00 GMT which is expected to remain unrevised on the quarter with 0.2% expansion. Household consumption is expected with 0.2% drop following 0.3% rise the previous quarter, while Government Expenditure to slow to 0.1% from 0.8% the previous quarter and Gross Capital Formation also slowing with 0.8% expansion following 2.1% the previous quarter.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 6, 2011

European manufacturing data retreated, and weak the US non-farm payrolls data increased fears about the global economic recovery, pushing investors to drop their investments in higher yielding assets. The New Zealand’s currency started the week with a downside movement as Asian equities declined and commodities slumped on prevailing growth jitters. Kiwi has pared its drop after the report that showed New Zealand business confidence rose this month after retreating to a four-month low during August amid the worsening global conditions. On Tuesday, the New Zealand economy won’t release any fundamentals, while at 14:00 GMT the U.S. economy will release the ISM non-manufacturing index for August where previous reading was 52.7 and it’s expected to retreat to 51.3.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 6, 2011

The USD/JPY pair traded in a consolidation area for the fourth week, where the strong demand on the yen and the dollar as refuge currencies supported the USD/JPY pair to trade near its post-war levels. The expected slowdown in the U.S. service-industry and the current European debt crisis drove the greenback to advance against its major counterparts, where investors believed that the US dollar is the safe haven for the FX market during this unstable period. On the other hand, the Japanese yen still trading near its highest levels against major currencies, as concerns of another intervention from the BOJ in the FX markets is pushing the yen’s traders to hold their positions, waiting for the next move from the BOJ. On Tuesday at 14:00 GMT the U.S. economy will release the ISM non-manufacturing index for August where previous reading was 52.7 and it’s expected to retreat to 51.3.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 6, 2011

On Monday, the pair showed bearishness as the tensions in markets enhanced demand on the dollar as a safe haven. The market was still affected by the gloomy non-farm payrolls report released last week showing that the world’s largest economy did not add any jobs in August while July’s reading was downwardly revised to 85 thousands from 117 thousands. Also, lackluster services data from China, euro area and U.K. completed the grim picture drawn last week when manufacturing sector in major economies showed either ease in expansion or contraction in August, raising concerns recovery is fading. U.K. services gauge missed both prior and expected readings of 55.4 and 54.0 as it came out at 51.1 while last week manufacturing showed contraction of 49.0 in August, marking that the sector continued contraction for the second month. On Tuesday, amid the absence o data from the U.K., eyes will be on the ISM non-manufacturing report to follow the status of the services sector, especially after the drop in manufacturing seen in last week’s report. The data released at 14:00 GMT is expected to show an ease in expansion to 51.3 in August from 52.7 in July.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 6, 2011

Canada and the United States where out of the market on Monday for a long labour Day holiday which deprived the USD/CAD of trading volumes and kept the fluctuation evident with the prevailing pessimism. Traders return on Tuesday with the expected pessimistic sentiment as losses spread broadly across markets on Monday on fears of recession and especially in the United States and also the deepening debt crisis in Europe. This fear is surely negative for the sentiment and for growth prospects for Canada which keeps the dollar stronger on haven demand and loonie pressured alongside commodities. On Tuesday the fundamental load is light which leaves the volatility the main topic, especially as traders focus on Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate decision, which will intensify the volatility. Also the losses for crude oil in particular and fear of growth will hit the commodity linked loonie. The U.S. market will rejoin the market with the release of the ISM Services for August at 14:00 GMT and expected to slow to 51.0 from 52.7.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 6, 2011

On Monday, amid the absence of economic data from both economies as the Swiss economy lacked fundamentals while the U.S. economy celebrated its labour Day Holiday, the pair continued to move to the downside as the jitters in markets prompted investors to become long on the franc as the most favourite safe haven due to the economic stability in the Swiss economy relative to other major economies and as the SNB stopped its monetary interventions that took place at the beginning of August. The market remained fuelled with worries after the downbeat jobs report released last week which showed that the world’s largest economy did not add any jobs in August while July’s reading was downwardly revised to 85 thousands from 117 thousands. In addition, weak services data from China, euro area andU.K.completed the grim picture drawn last week when manufacturing sector in major economies showed either ease in expansion or contraction in August, raising concerns recovery is fading. On Tuesday, as of 07:15 GMT, the Swiss economy will release CPI for August where the reading is predicted to record -0.3% from the prior -0.8% on the month while slide to 0.2% from the previous 0.5% on the annual basis. In the U.S., eyes will be the ISM non-manufacturing report to follow the status of the services sector, especially after the drop in manufacturing seen in last week’s report. The data released at 14:00 GMT is expected to show an ease in expansion to 51.3 in August from 52.7 in July.

