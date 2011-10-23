Forex Fundamental Analysis for September 27, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 27, 2011



The volatility was evident for the EUR/USD pair with the start of the week with the cautious attitude from investors towards the outlook for Greece and the actions from policy makers. Comments over the weekend from Olli Rehn for the possibility of the euro area to take more measures to contain the crisis, where he said that after the ratification of the expanded scope of the EFSF the discussion of leveraging the fund will be possible which provided markets with expectations for the expansion of the facility or even the creation of euro bonds. This sentiment was perceived cautiously from investors as the Greek concerns and contagion risks remain predominant. This week a number of national parliaments will vote on the new operational powers of the EFSF and on Tuesday the focus will be intensified as the vote starts. The focus will be on the Slovenian parliament as they vote on Tuesday on the expanded powers of the EFSF and investors are jittery since the parliament the week before toppled the government. Still the vote is expected to pass yet the jitters are high and that will leave the pair trading with high volatility especially with the lack of major data from the euro area. The day will start at 06:00 GMT with the Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for October from Germany which is expected to drop to 5.0 from 5.2. The euro area will release the M3 Money Supply for August at 08:00 GMT were the three-month average is expected to slow to 2.0% from 2.1% and on the year to hold at 2.0%. From the United States, the data will be due at 14:00 GMT with the Consumer Confidence report and the expectations for an improvement in September to 46.2 from 44.5 might help the market if the vote in Slovenia also passed supporting the relief wave in the market.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 27, 2011

The Australian dollar continued its downside movements; dropping to the lowest level in more than eight months against the U.S. dollar amid wide spread woes over the deepening debt crisis in Europe and the risk of a new global recession. Furthermore, Aussie declined on the first day trading of the week on concern that European leaders will fail to contain the worsening debt crisis, reducing the outlook for Asian exports, which pressured stocks in Asia to fall. We can see that the worsening European debt crisis has more impact on the market’s movements, which led Aussie to retreat against its major counterparts, while the Australia’s economy is benefiting from demand from developing nations including China and India for iron ore, coal and natural gas. As the economic data from Australia is fairly light for the remainder of the month, the European crisis may play a greater role in driving price action for the Australian dollar, and the market sentiment is the driver and risk aversion keeps pressuring high-yielding currencies as investors shifted their investments to safe havens. On Tuesday, the U.S. economy will release the consumer confidence for September at 14:00 GMT, where the previous reading was 44.5 and it’s expected to jump to 47.0.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 27, 2011

The EUR/CHF remains confined within a tight trading range amid the prevailing jitters and mixed sentiment in the market. The pair is trading in a tight and confined range as investors fear the worsening outlook for the euro area and at the same time they avoid taking risk on the Franc after the SNB reiterated its commitment to the intervention and to prevent excessive franc gains. We can see the talk of SNB intervention cooling while the pair is still above 1.20 floor around 1.22 giving the pair room to decline to test the commitment from the bank. On Tuesday we still expected more choppy trading and the tight ranged movement might be still seen with still the odds for the pair to move lower to test the 1.20 areas. The focus will be on the Slovenian parliament as they vote on Tuesday on the expanded powers of the EFSF and investors are jittery since the parliament the week before toppled the government. Still the vote is expected to pass yet the jitters are high and that will leave the pair trading with high volatility especially with the lack of major data from the euro area. The day will start at 06:00 GMT with the Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for October from Germany which is expected to drop to 5.0 from 5.2. The euro area will release the M3 Money Supply for August at 08:00 GMT were the three-month average is expected to slow to 2.0% from 2.1% and on the year to hold at 2.0%.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 27, 2011

New Zealand currency, nicknamed Kiwi, is heading for a strong monthly decline against both the dollar and the yen as concern increased that global economic growth is slowing and risks entering a new recession. The Kiwi declined during the first day trading as the focus remains on the European crisis and fears of escalation, especially as comments from Germany that a decision on the bailout funds might be delayed from October increased the jitters. Concern over slowing global growth boosted demand for safer assets, supporting the kiwi to resume the downside movement. Losses in equities and commodities remained strong downside pressure on kiwi especially as the dollar’s strength is pressuring a broad commodities selloff and weighing negatively on the New Zealand dollar as it is a commodity currency. On the other hand, NZ dollar declined to the lowest level in five months against its major counterpart the US dollar after the nation reported a widening trade deficit in August, signaling that the recovery is easing and growth in the nation will slow during the upcoming period. On Tuesday, the U.S. economy will release the consumer confidence for September at 14:00 GMT, where the previous reading was 44.5 and it’s expected to jump to 47.0.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 27, 2011

The USD/JPY pair dropped with the beginning of the week to reach its post-war levels, where risk aversion continues to control financial market after the Federal Reserve said that the growth outlook is facing “significant” downside risks. The Japanese yen soared against the dollar and other major currencies, as investors shifted their investments to lower yielding currencies due to concerns over the current EU debt crisis. The higher Japanese currency could renew bets in the FX market, which is another intervention from the Bank of Japan to prevent the Japanese yen from recording further gains. Expectations signal further losses for the USD/JPY pair during the coming period, as jitters spread all over financial market, increasing demand for the Japanese yen as a safe haven which pushes the pair to the downside. On Tuesday, the U.S. economy will release the consumer confidence for September at 14:00 GMT, where the previous reading was 44.5 and it’s expected to jump to 47.0.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 27, 2011

On Monday, the pair rose for a second day as a correction to the collapse of the pound near one-year low against the greenback on some hopes euro- area officials will do necessary measures, responding to pressure from the United States and IMF, to ease the tensions stemming from the European debt crisis. The dollar has been benefiting from being a safe haven amid, yet with some optimism in the market, investors left the dollar and bought pound. An ECB official said the bank may start buying covered bonds purchases in addition to other measures to boost liquidity. Regarding fundamentals, U.S. new homes sales dropped 2.3% in August compared with the revised 0.3% fall. In fact, the sterling may come once again under pressure as the latest comments by the BoE referred to the need of buying more bonds and keeping U.K. interest rate at its low level to spur the weak recovery.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 27, 2011

The USD/CAD pair inclined on Monday, as commodities -especially the gold- remained under pressure throughout the day, which also weighed down on the Canadian dollar and allowed the USD/CAD pair to maintain its gains. We expect the USD/CAD pair to extend its gains over the coming period, since signs of slowing global growth, in addition to the European debt crisis, are likely to keep demand for lower yielding assets strong and thus will provide the USD/CAD pair with more bullish momentum over the coming period. Tuesday September 27: TheUnited Stateswill release the consumer confidence gauge for the month of September at 14:00 GMT where the index is expected to jump to 46.2 compared with the previous reading of 44.5.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 27, 2011

On Monday, the pair did a slight upside correction on some hopes euro area officials will do necessary measures, responding to pressure from the United States and IMF, to ease the tensions stemming from the European debt crisis. The dollar has been benefiting from being a safe haven amid the ongoing interventions from the Swiss National Bank to curb the franc’s advance, thus with some optimism in the market, investors left the dollar and bought franc. An ECB official said the bank may start buying covered bonds purchases in addition to other measures to boost liquidity. Regarding fundamentals, U.S. new homes sales dropped 2.3% in August compared with the revised 0.3% fall. Despite the rise in the pair on Monday, markets may become bearish again as worries concerning the sluggish global growth pace and debt concerns from the euro region may regain safety demand on the dollar once again.

