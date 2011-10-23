Forex Fundamental Analysis for September 22, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 22, 2011



The EUR/USD continued to fluctuate heavily on Wednesday as the lack of data from the euro area kept the focus on the progress in Greece and the pending FOMC decision. The Greek default woes are easing yet the jitters are clearly still evident after the second day of talks with lenders ended with good progress and the mission is expected to return now to Greece next week to finalise their assessment to see if Greece will attain the bailout funds. This will remain the main focus for the euro in the coming period and on Thursday will still have its influence and mainly as the market reacts to the late Wednesday decision from the Federal Reserve. If the Feds manage to support the sentiment the euro might find some support to rise especially as some progress is sensed in talks with Greece, yet overall we still see the general downbeat view intact and bearish pressure evident on the pair as any upside recovery is to be temporary and correctional in nature. Germany will start the day at 07:30 with the flash PMI estimate for September where the Manufacturing PMI is expected to slow to 50.5 from 50.9 and the Services PMI to fall to 50.5 from 51.1. The euro area will report the flash PMI index for September at 08:00 GMT, where the manufacturing PMI is expected to contract at the same pace at 49.0 while the PMI services to drop further to 51.0 from 51.5. Data will continue at 09:00 GMT with the Industrial New Orders index for July after the reported 0.7% drop in June. The United States will release the weekly jobless claims at 12:30 GMT after unexpectedly rising last week by 428 thousand where they are expected to ease slightly to 420 thousand. The leading indicators will be due at 14:00 GMT for August, where the index is expected to drop to 0.1% from the previous 0.5%.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 22, 2011

The Australian dollar (Aussie) declined against the US currency after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its forecast for the global economic recovery and warned of the crisis if the European leaders fail to contain the debt crisis. Higher yielding currencies continues their downside trend after investors shifted their investment to safe haven assets such as the Japanese yen, which inclined sharply versus the dollar on concern global economic growth is losing momentum because of the mounting European debt woes. Furthermore, the debt crisis in Europe will escalate after Standard & Poor’s agency downgraded the Italy’s government bonds rating from A+ to A, increasing fears about the future of the euro stability. On the other hand, IMF said the global economy will enter a severe phase if European Leaders fail to control the financial crisis that threatens the recovery cycle. Further, the IMF also cut Australia’s 2012 growth forecast to 3.3% from the 3.5%. On Thursday, the market will start the day with reaction to what the Federal Reserve announce and the new easing measures that might be adopted which will have the most impact on the pair and might help the temporary relief as Aussie found support from signs that China remains resilient to growing downside pressure from the global economy. In other news, at 12:30 GMT, the U.S. economy will issue its weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance increased 428 thousand last week. The U.S. leading indicators for August will due at 14:00 GMT where it’s expected to come at 0.1% from the previous 0.5%.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 22, 2011

The EUR/CHF remained biased to the upside as the market remained jittery about the rumours over more SNB action to stem the franc’s gains which on Wednesday did not take any new measures as speculated. The franc tried to regain some of the strength as the rumours effect started to weaken, where investors drove the pair higher on speculation the SNB will raise the floor for the euro-franc to 1.25 from 1.20 which did not happen and the SNB did not comment. Investors are still tracking developments in the euro area and the progress with Greece, where a slight relief was seen on news the talks progressed well and the mission will return to finalise their review in the coming week, yet that left the euro more vulnerable and trading with heavy volatility. We still see the pair biased to the upside yet likely will attempt to head to 1.20-1.21 range as before since the rumours lost momentum and accordingly might give the franc this slight advantage amid the euro weakness, especially with the data expected from the euro area. The euro area will report the flash PMI index for September at 08:00 GMT, where the manufacturing PMI is expected to contract at the same pace at 49.0 while the PMI services to drop further to 51.0 from 51.5. Data will continue at 09:00 GMT with the Industrial New Orders index for July after the reported 0.7% drop in June.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 22, 2011

The market is moving into a new rout as the fears dominate investors’ investment, pushing them to increase the investment in safe havens such as the gold and the Yen. Moreover, Kiwi continues its downside trend versus the US dollar as global economic growth falters due to the European crisis which continuing to expand, damping demand for higher-yielding investments. Also, fundamentals showed that New Zealand’s economic growth likely slowed in the second quarter on delays in earthquake rebuilding and a stronger currency, giving the central bank scope to keep borrowing costs at a record low. The IMF also cut its world growth forecast to 4 per cent in 2011 and 2012, compared with June forecasts of 4.3 per cent this year and 4.5 per cent next year. Further, NZ current account balance for the second quarter showed a deficit of $0.921 NZ billion from the previous deficit of $0.097 NZ billion, while the expectations referred to a deficit of $0.671 NZ billion. On Thursday choppy trading will remain predominant for the NZD/USD as the Asian markets react to the late FOMC decision from the Feds due Wednesday and chances for a slight upside relief for the pair is so far valid if the feds deliver the expected stimulus to ease the woes, though overall the volatility will remain. In other data, at 22:45 GMT (Wednesday), the market awaits the gross domestic product (GDP) for the three months through June, where growth is expected to have slowed on the quarter to 0.5% from 0.8% the first three months and on the year the GDP to rise 1.7% after 1.4% in the first quarter. At 12:30 GMT, the U.S. economy will issue its weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance increased 428 thousand last week. The U.S. leading indicators for August will due at 14:00 GMT where it’s expected to come at 0.1% from the previous 0.5%.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 22, 2011

The USD/JPY pair dropped further early Wednesday near its post-war levels, as the current market sentiment encouraged investors to focus on the lower yielding currencies like the Japanese yen and abandon other major currencies. The Japanese yen continued its upside movement against the greenback, ignoring the negative effect for the higher currency on the nation’s exports, which came clear on August as the Merchandise Trade Balance Total showed a deficit of 775.3 billion yen from the previous revised surplus of 70.0 billion yen. The USD/JPY pair is expected to trade in a narrow range and on Thursday will continue to react to the FOMC statement awaited late Wednesday, where the market is anxious to see the new measures taken to support the waning recover and how much it will affect the dollar and the sentiment and accordingly the USD/JPY pair. In other data on Thursday at 12:30 GMT, the U.S. economy will issue its weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance increased 428 thousand last week. The U.S. leading indicators for August will due at 14:00 GMT where it’s expected to come at 0.1% from the previous 0.5%.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 22, 2011

Sterling slumped strongly on Wednesday versus its major counter parts including the dollar after the BoE minutes reflected a strong dovish tone from the MPC which fuelled bets for soon to be seen monetary loosening. The minutes expressed growing downside pressures on growth and the discussion of a number of options to support the faltering recovery. The MPC discussed the possibility of altering their stance against cutting rates further, providing explicit guidance over the outlook for the benchmark and also changing the maturity of the assets in the portfolio, yet finally judged that expanding the APF program is the best option shall further policy easing be required. Investors saw the comments very dovish and were accordingly bearish on sterling which we expect will continue to weaken over the worsening outlook. On Thursday, the market will still be reacting to the BoE minutes and also the late FOMC decision as European markets come to assess the actions taken from the Feds and whether they take strong measures to help stimulate the recovery. There is a chance for sterling to recover from the strong bearishness in a relief move if the Feds indeed uplift the sentiment. As for data, at 10:00 GMT, CBI trends total orders for September will be released, yet the news is not expected to have a significant impact on the pair’s movements. The United States will release the weekly jobless claims at 12:30 GMT after unexpectedly rising last week by 428 thousand where they are expected to ease slightly to 420 thousand. The leading indicators will be due at 14:00 GMT for August, where the index is expected to drop to 0.1% from the previous 0.5%.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 22, 2011

The USD/CAD pair gained on Wednesday ahead of the FOMC decision, as traders remained cautious due to the uncertainty over the Fed’s possible actions, where the majority of analysts expect the Fed to announce Operation Twist in which it increases holdings of long term securities while reducing holdings of short term securities in order to lower long term interest rates. Moreover, Canada released the CPI for the month of August, which signaled that inflation risks increased, however, the BOC Governor Mark Carney signaled on Tuesday that the BOC will likely keep interest rates low in order to support the economy, since the U.S. economy is still weak, as the United States is Canada’s largest trading partner, which also weighed down on the Canadian dollar, and pushed the USD/CAD pair to the upside. Traders will be focused on the FOMC decision, where more monetary policy easing by the Fed is likely to put downside pressures on the U.S. dollar, which will push the USD/CAD pair to the downside. Thursday September 22: Canada will release the retail sales index for July at 12:30 GMT, where retail sales are expected to drop by 0.3% compared with the prior rise of 0.7%, and retail sales excluding autos are expected to rise by 0.2% compared with the prior drop of 0.1% in June. The United States will release the weekly jobless claims at 12:30 GMT after unexpectedly rising last week by 428 thousand. The leading indicators will be due at 14:00 GMT for August, where the index is expected to drop to 0.1% from the previous 0.5%.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 22, 2011

The pair continued to trade with an upside bias most of the session on Wednesday awaiting the late FOMC decision and cautious in the event the SNB action rumours materialised. The pair was more biased to the upside yet franc tried to regain some of the strength as the rumours effect started to weaken, where the pair moved higher on swissy weakness which was based on speculation the SNB will raise the floor for the euro-franc to 1.25 from 1.20 which did not happen and the SNB did not comment. Still, the main focus was the FOMC decision which we see will be the main effect on the pair on Thursday as Europe reflects the late decision on the market. Expectations are for the Feds to announce new stimulus measures which if realised might offer some support to the market sentiment and keep the upside bias for the pair. As of 09:00 GMT, credit Suisse Zew survey (expectations) for the month of September will be available. For theU.S., initial jobless claims for the week ending Sep. 16 and continuing claims for the week ending Sep. 10 will be available at 12:30 GMT. Thereafter, leading indicators will be out at 14:00 GMT.

