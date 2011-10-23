Forex Fundamental Analysis for September 20, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 20, 2011



The EUR/USD pair continued to fluctuate heavily with the renewed fears over Greece after the finance ministers failed to counter the jitters and did not provide any concrete action for the debt-laden nation. Investors reacted bearishly to the lack of measures adopted at the Poland summit, especially as the finance ministers delayed the decision on the new tranche of loans for Greece from the 2010 bailout till October. The jitters intensified with the lack of major data on Monday and after the delayed teleconference call between the EU and IMF inspectors with the Greek finance ministers to judge if the nation is still eligible for the aid payment and the new bailout after they suspended the mission on signs they are falling behind with their fiscal targets. On Tuesday, the market will still be reacting to the late comments from the teleconference if there was anything added to the market, where expectations are they will assure that Greece is on track which might help the pair rebound to cover the weekly opening bearish gap. More eyes will be starting to shift to the FOMC as the Feds start their two-day meeting with the decision to be announced on Wednesday and whether the Federal Reserve will announce concrete measures to ease the woes over the slowing recovery and recession as the economy stalls. On the fundamental side, Germany will start the day at 06:00 GMT with August Producer Price index which is expected to ease to 0.1% following 0.7% rise while on the year to rise to 6.0% following 5.8%. Germany will continue with the ZEW survey for September at 09:00 GMT where the Current Situation Index is expected to slump to 37.5 from 53.5 while Economic Sentiment Index to fall deeper to -40.0 from -37.6. The Zew Economic Sentiment for September is due at 09:00 GMT after it slumped to -40.0 in August amid the deepening crisis in Europe. The United States will start the week with the Housing Starts for August at 12:30 GMT which is expected to ease to 590 thousand from 604 thousand. Building Permits are also expected with 1.8% drop to 590 thousand from 597 thousand the previous month.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 20, 2011

The market started the week on Monday with a bearish gap after the EU Finance Ministers failed to ease the woes over Greek default by delaying the decision on the next payment of last year’s bailout till October. UK Chancellor for the Exchequer George Osborne said that the European Zone is already in a glitch as the debt crisis reached to the peak and the time is running out for the Euro zone. Already the weak sentiment damped demand for higher yield currencies and supporting demand for the safe haven. Further, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is to issue September’s minutes on Tuesday, when the central bank left its cash target unchanged at 4.75 per cent and indicated that global financial markets have been “very unsettled.” On the other hand, expectations indicated that Aussie may drop below $1 in the next few weeks, while the kiwi will decline to less than 80 U.S. cents. Moreover, the Australian dollar will continue its downside trend versus majors as the Chinese economy is to introduce new strategies to cool inflation, where the Chinese market is the largest market for Australian products. On Tuesday, The Australian economy will start the week with the RBA’s minutes for the September meeting at 01:30 GMT, which will have a heavy impact on the market’s movements. The U.S. economy will start the day at 12:30 GMT, where the housing starts index for August which is expected with a drop of 2.3% to come at 590 thousands from 604 thousands. The building permits for August are also expected with 1.8% to 590 thousand from 597 thousand.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 20, 2011

A new week has started for the market and the EUR/CHF pair is still caught between a rock and a hard place with the lack of momentum. On Monday the pair remained within the same tight trading range around 1.2050 areas as the lack of momentum prevents the pair from changing course. The euro remained strongly weak against its rivals while the franc also lacks momentum with the SNB intervention that prevents its rally on haven appeal amid rising debt woes. The jitters intensified with the lack of major data on Monday and after the delayed teleconference call between the EU and IMF inspectors with the Greek finance ministers to judge if the nation is still eligible for the aid payment and the new bailout after they suspended the mission on signs they are falling behind with their fiscal targets. On Tuesday, the market will still be reacting to the late comments from the teleconference if there was anything added to the market, where expectations are they will assure that Greece is on track which might help the euro gain some momentum yet generally the pair lacks the appeal in the market and will likely keep the pair hovering around the same areas. Switzerland will start the day at 06:00 GMT with the August Trade figures after the reported surplus of 2.83 billion francs in July. The Zew Economic Sentiment for September is due at 09:00 GMT after it slumped to -40.0 in August amid the deepening crisis in Europe.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 20, 2011

The New Zealand’s currency (the Kiwi) fell for a third day on Monday in the Asian session as stocks extended a global slump, while demand for New Zealand currency was also curbed as a faltering U.S. recovery and Europe’s debt crisis prompted investors to favour safer bets than growth linked assets. Moreover, higher yielding currencies slumped against the dollar and yen for a second day after European officials failed to offer a plan to halt the region’s debt crisis as Greece’s ability to avoid default hangs in the balance. On the other hand, the Greece reported that it is ready for additional austerity plans, but it’s unclear if they will move to approve them, approving them will trigger serious civil unrest. On Tuesday, the New Zealand economy continues the important data with the current account for the second quarter where the deficit is expected to widen to NZ$0.671 billion from NZ$0.097 billion. The U.S. economy will start the day at 12:30 GMT, where the housing starts index for August which is expected with a drop of 2.3% to come at 590 thousands from 604 thousands. The building permits for August are also expected with 1.8% to 590 thousand from 597 thousand.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 20, 2011

The USD/JPY pair dropped early Monday as risk aversion controlled the FX market movements; on the other hand the US dollar soared against other major currencies due to jitters over possible Greek default. The greenback jumped against most of it major counterparts with the beginning of the week, where investors increased demand for lower yielding currencies, opening the way for the dollar and the Japanese yen to record more gains against other currencies. All eyes will be focusing on Federal Open Market Committee Rate Decision on September 21, where the Fed’s Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal to the economic slowdown and possible stimulus for growth. On Tuesday the Japanese economy will release the Coincident Index final reading for July at 05:00 GMT, where the previous reading showed a rise of 109.0. On the other hand, the final reading of Leading Index for July had a prior reading of 106.0. The U.S. economy will start the day at 12:30 GMT, where the housing starts index for August which is expected with a drop of 2.3% to come at 590 thousands from 604 thousands. The building permits for August are also expected with 1.8% to 590 thousand from 597 thousand.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 20, 2011

On Monday, amid the lack of fundamentals from global economies the main attention was on the latest developments of the Greek default issue with mounting speculations the EU-IMF inspectors may not provide Greece the next instalment , due in October, of lat year’s 110-bilion-euro bailout. Worries thatGreecemay default on its debt obligations sparked demand on safe havens, which caused the dollar to push the pair to the downside.

U.K. nationwide consumer confidence for August due at 23:01 GMT is expected to show decline to 48 from the prior 49.

In the U.S., the main focus will be housing starts and building permits for August due at 12:30 GMT which will provide evidence about the status of the housing market that triggered the 2008 crisis. Housing starts are expected to decrease to 590,000 from 604,000 in July, while building permits will probably show a fall to 588,000 from the prior 597,000.

However, the main focus will be on the FOMC two-day meeting starting on Tuesday with expectations that the Fed may announce more stimuli to boost the sluggish growth pace.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 20, 2011

The USD/CAD pair rebounded to the upside on Monday amid rising concerns in markets over the outlook of the European debt crisis, as equity markets fell sharply, which pushed investors away from higher yielding assets towards lower yielding assets, which provided the U.S. dollar with strong bullish momentum against the Canadian dollar, as the USD/CAD pair rose sharply on Monday. Europe should continue to dominate the USD/CAD pair’s movement until Wednesday, as investors will be then focused on the FOMC meeting, where expectations signal the FOMC will announce an Operation Twist. Accordingly, we expect high levels of volatility to dominate the pair’s movement, albeit with an upside bias. Tuesday September 20: The United States will start the week with the Housing Starts for August at 12:30 GMT which is expected to ease to 590 thousand from 604 thousand. Building Permits are also expected with 1.8% drop to 590 thousand from 597 thousand the previous month. Canada will release the leading indicators for August at 12:30 GMT, where the leading indicators expanded by 0.2% back in July. Canada will also release the wholesale sales index for July at 12:30 GMT, where wholesale sales are expected to rise by 0.3% following the prior rise of 0.2%.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 20, 2011

On Monday, amid the lack of fundamentals from global economies the main attention was on the latest developments of the Greek default issue with mounting speculations the EU-IMF inspectors may not provide Greece the next instalment , due in October, of lat year’s 110-bilion-euro bailout. Worries that Greece may default on its debt obligations sparked demand on safe havens, led by the franc, which is the most favourite refuge amid European debt crisis due to the proximity of Switzerland from the euro zone and improvement in the Swiss economy relative to other major economies, where investors are now convinced that there will be no other interventions from the SNB after setting a ceiling to the franc against the European common currency. On Tuesday, at 06:00 GMT, the Swiss economy will release its most important data for the week which is trade data for Aug. with exports and imports during the month. The data will be under scrutiny as the recent reports showed that Swiss companies were negatively affected by the franc’s appreciation which forced the SNB to embark on several interventions to curb the franc’s runaway. In the U.S., housing starts and building permits for August are due at 12:30 GMT which will provide evidence about the status of the housing market that triggered the 2008 crisis. Housing starts are expected to decrease to 590,000 from 604,000 in July, while building permits will probably show a fall to 588,000 from the prior 597,000. However, the main focus will be on the FOMC two-day meeting starting on Tuesday with expectations that the Fed may announce more stimuli to boost the sluggish growth pace.

