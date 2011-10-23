Forex Fundamental Analysis for September 15, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 15, 2011



The EUR/USD is still fluctuating on the back of the prevailing sentiment and assessment for the situation in debt laden nations, where we can see the euro found some support from gradual unwinding of fears. On Wednesday a slight boost to the sentiment was seen from expectations that China stands ready to support the debt laden euro area, yet the support is not expected to last as China’s Premier was clear that Europe needs first to get its house in order. Still, the fears have started to ease and eyes are now on the comments from officials with investors awaiting any feedback from a scheduled conference call between Merkel, Sarkozy and Papandreou which if provided any positive insight to dismiss Greek default bets will help the euro sustain the recovery on Thursday. We still see the main factor for the EUR/USD movement the prevailing debt woes and the outlook for debt stricken nations, especially Greece for now that remains at centre stage! Heavy data is due on Thursday and the start will be with the European Central Bank that will publish the monthly report at 08:00 GMT repeating Trichet’s dovish stance as investors focus on the downside revision to growth and inflation expectations which might revive the euro softness once again. At 09:00 GMT the August inflation figures are due where the CPI is expected to rise 0.2% on the month following 0.6% drop and on the year to come in line with the flash estimate at 2.5% and the core annual CPI to hold at 1.2%. The United States will continue with more inflation figures at 12:30 with the August CPI where inflation is expected to have eased with 0.2% gain on the month following 0.5% and on the year to hold at 3.6%. Core inflation is expected steady on the month with 0.2% rise and on the year to tick slightly higher to 1.9% from 1.8%. At the same time, the current account for the second quarter is due, where the deficit might have expanded to $121.5 billion from $119.3 billion in the first quarter. As for Empire Manufacturing for September the index might have recovered to -3.95 from -7.72. Also due at 12:30 GMT, the weekly jobless claims are awaited after unexpected rising last week by 414 thousand. At 13:15 GMT the industrial production for August is expected to have eased to 0.1% following 0.9% and the capacity utilization to hold at 77.5%. At 14:00 GMT we have the Philadelphia fed index for September which is expected to have recovered to -15.0 from -30.7.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 15, 2011

The Australian dollar (Aussie) dropped sharply against the American dollar on concern that the European debt crisis is going to hurt the global economic recovery dampened demand for higher-yielding currencies. Aussie will remain under pressure as traders move into lower yielding ‘haven’ assets like the dollar after news indicated that lenders support for Greece is dwindling. The market is to extend its decline amid concern the European debt crisis will intensify the pressure on financial stability, which might freeze borrowing once again as we saw in the height of the financial crisis. On Thursday, the United States will continue with more inflation figures at 12:30 with the August CPI where inflation is expected to have eased with 0.2% gain on the month following 0.5% and on the year to hold at 3.6%. Core inflation is expected steady on the month with 0.2% rise and on the year to tick slightly higher to 1.9% from 1.8%. At the same time, the current account for the second quarter is due, where the deficit might have expanded to $121.5 billion from $119.3 billion in the first quarter. As for Empire Manufacturing for September the index might have recovered to -3.95 from -7.72. Also due at 12:30 GMT, the weekly jobless claims are awaited after unexpected rising last week by 414 thousand. At 13:15 GMT the industrial production for August is expected to have eased to 0.1% following 0.9% and the capacity utilization to hold at 77.5%. At 14:00 GMT we have the Philadelphia fed index for September which is expected to have recovered to -15.0 from -30.7.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 15, 2011

The EUR/CHF pair is still wedged within the same trading area and confined with the lack of momentum despite the mixed sentiment in the market. On Thursday the focus is surely turning again to the franc and any possible moves from the Swiss National Bank. The pair remains trading in a dull tight range and the only expectation for any change will be with the focus on the policy meeting from the SNB which might add to the strong rhetoric against the franc appreciation and provide more insight to what they might do next to stem the franc’s rally especially as it hovers around the new floor set for the pair. The day will start with the Swiss Industrial Production for the second quarter is due at 07:15 GMT and expected with 2.3% rebound on the quarter following 9.2% slump and on the year expected with 3.2% rise following 5.0%. The main focus as we said will be the SNB decision at 07:30 GMT where the surprises have already been delivered from the bank and the 3-month Libor rate will be left at the zero range with eyes on the statement and any new injection of liquidity after the bank set the target for the euro-franc at 1.20 and expressed readiness to buy foreign currencies with unlimited amounts. The European Central Bank will publish the monthly report at 08:00 GMT repeating Trichet’s dovish stance as investors focus on the downside revision to growth and inflation expectations. At 09:00 GMT the August inflation figures are due where the CPI is expected to rise 0.2% on the month following 0.6% drop and on the year to come in line with the flash estimate at 2.5% and the core annual CPI to hold at 1.2%.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 15, 2011

The New Zealand dollar (Kiwi) plunged against its US counterpart after the US economy reported the budget deficit has widened $134.2 billion in August more then expected; also it continues its downside trend before the U.S. report that may show retail sales slowed. The market is moving into the hurdle phase as fears dominate the sentiment, pushing them towards safe havens such as the greenback, gold and the Yen. On the other hand, Asian equities fell to the lowest level in more than a year as Asian stock markets face critical phase these days amid the negative outlook for the global economy. On Thursday the market is waiting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate decision at 21:00 GMT (Wednesday), where the expectations indicate that the policy makers will leave the rates unchanged at 2.50%. Moreover, the NZ performance of manufacturing index for August that will released at 22:30 GMT (Wednesday), where the July’s reading came at 53.2. The United States will continue with more inflation figures at 12:30 with the August CPI where inflation is expected to have eased with 0.2% gain on the month following 0.5% and on the year to hold at 3.6%. Core inflation is expected steady on the month with 0.2% rise and on the year to tick slightly higher to 1.9% from 1.8%. At the same time, the current account for the second quarter is due, where the deficit might have expanded to $121.5 billion from $119.3 billion in the first quarter. As for Empire Manufacturing for September the index might have recovered to -3.95 from -7.72. Also due at 12:30 GMT, the weekly jobless claims are awaited after unexpected rising last week by 414 thousand. At 13:15 GMT the industrial production for August is expected to have eased to 0.1% following 0.9% and the capacity utilization to hold at 77.5%. At 14:00 GMT we have the Philadelphia fed index for September which is expected to have recovered to -15.0 from -30.7.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 15, 2011

Choppy trading prevails for the USD/JPY pair as the market jitters intensify with focus on the worsening growth outlook and deepening debt crisis in Europe. The yen remains a favourite haven currency and holding against the dollar, especially as investors are expecting downbeat fundamentals from the United States that held the weak posture for greenback versus the yen. Debt woes are predominant especially as investors took China’s Premier Wen Jiabao comments as more negative as he called on Europe to straighten their conditions before relying on outside help, though he did reiterate his support for the nation, especially after news for talks between Italy and China. Moody’s downgraded Credit Agricole and Societe Generale’s debt rating and that assured the downside pressure on the banking sector and risk to financial stability that will raise borrowing costs for nations and also threatens to freeze interbank lending again as we saw in the financial crisis. More volatility is expected for the pair till the end of the week and the yen will remain favoured for gains as far as the pessimistic sentiment is predominant and will only weaken with signs of support for Greece from the euro area and international lenders. On Thursday, the United States will continue with more inflation figures at 12:30 with the August CPI where inflation is expected to have eased with 0.2% gain on the month following 0.5% and on the year to hold at 3.6%. Core inflation is expected steady on the month with 0.2% rise and on the year to tick slightly higher to 1.9% from 1.8%. At the same time, the current account for the second quarter is due, where the deficit might have expanded to $121.5 billion from $119.3 billion in the first quarter. As for Empire Manufacturing for September the index might have recovered to -3.95 from -7.72. Also due at 12:30 GMT, the weekly jobless claims are awaited after unexpected rising last week by 414 thousand. At 13:15 GMT the industrial production for August is expected to have eased to 0.1% following 0.9% and the capacity utilization to hold at 77.5%. At 14:00 GMT we have the Philadelphia fed index for September which is expected to have recovered to -15.0 from -30.7.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 15, 2011

On Wednesday trading, the pound fell against the dollar after the release of a report showing that unemployment in the three months ending July rose by 80,000 to 2.51 million and employment in government jobs fell by a record in the three months through June. Still, the pound is affected by the gloomy outlook for major global economies. Data from theU.S.showed that retail sales less auto dropped to 0.1% in August from the revised 0.3%, while the reading excluding auto and gas also fell to 0.1% from eh revised 0.2%. Yet, the pound recovered some of its losses as the sentiment witnessed some optimist after the ECB bought Italian bonds and the European Commission’s President Jose Manuel Barroso said he is close to proposing options on joint euro-area bond sales. On Thursday, as of 08:30 GMT, retail sales excluding with auto fuel will show 0.3% drop in August from the prior 0.2% advance, while the reading excluding auto fuel is also predicted to record -0.3% from the previous 0.2% advance. In theUnited States, the release of more inflation data continues as at 12:30 August CPI, which is expected to have eased with 0.2% gain on the month following 0.5% and on the year to hold at 3.6%, will be available. Core inflation is expected steady on the month with 0.2% rise and on the year to tick slightly higher to 1.9% from 1.8%. Also, at 12:30 GMT, the current account for the second quarter is due, where the deficit might have expanded to $121.5 billion from $119.3 billion in the first quarter. As for Empire Manufacturing for September, the index might have recovered to -3.95 from -7.72. Moreover, the weekly jobless claims are awaited at 12:30 GMT after unexpected rising last week by 414 thousand. At 13:15 GMT the industrial production for August is expected to have eased to 0.1% following 0.9% and the capacity utilization to hold at 77.5%. Finally, at 14:00 GMT the Philadelphia Fed index for September is expected to have recovered to -15.0 from -30.7.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 15, 2011

The USD/CAD pair gained back on Wednesday, as concerns over the outlook for global growth weighed down on higher yielding assets after the United States reported worse than expected retail sales, which spread concerns over the outlook for growth in the United States, and accordingly, investors shunned higher yielding assets including the CAD, as the USD/CAD pair received strong upside momentum. We should expect the USD/CAD pair to extend its gains if pessimism continues to dominate markets, where the EU debt crisis and signs of slowing global growth are still hammering confidence levels all around the globe. Thursday September 15: The United States will continue with more inflation figures at 12:30 with the August CPI where inflation is expected to have eased with 0.2% gain on the month following 0.5% and on the year to hold at 3.6%. Core inflation is expected steady on the month with 0.2% rise and on the year to tick slightly higher to 1.9% from 1.8%. At 12:30 GMT, Canada will release the manufacturing sales index for July, which is expected to rise by 1.2%, following the prior drop of 1.5% back in June. At the same time, the current account for the second quarter is due, where the deficit might have expanded to $121.5 billion from $119.3 billion in the first quarter. As for Empire Manufacturing for September the index might have recovered to -3.95 from -7.72. Also due at 12:30 GMT, the weekly jobless claims are awaited after unexpected rising last week by 414 thousand. At 13:15 GMT the industrial production for August is expected to have eased to 0.1% following 0.9% and the capacity utilization to hold at 77.5%. At 14:00 GMT we have the Philadelphia fed index for September which is expected to have recovered to -15.0 from -30.7.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 15, 2011

On Wednesday trading, the franc showed advance against the dollar as fears that global recovery is faltering enhanced demand on the franc as a favourite safe haven amid no new interventions from the SNB. U.S. retail sales less auto dropped to 0.1% in August from the revised 0.3%, while the reading excluding auto and gas also fell to 0.1% from eh revised 0.2%. Yet, the sentiment witnessed some optimist as the ECB bought Italian bonds and the European Commission’s President Jose Manuel Barroso said he is close to proposing options on joint euro-area bond sales. On Thursday, as of 07:15 GMT, Swiss industrial production for the second quarter will record 2.3% advance from the prior 9.2% drop while the annual reading will record 3.2% rise from the previous 5.0% advance, according to median forecasts. Yet, the SNB will grab attention after the surprising cut last month and putting ceiling for the franc against euro last week. Expectations refer to no change in the 3-month Libor target at 0.00%. In theUnited States, the release of more inflation data continues as at 12:30 August CPI, which is expected to have eased with 0.2% gain on the month following 0.5% and on the year to hold at 3.6%, will be available. Core inflation is expected steady on the month with 0.2% rise and on the year to tick slightly higher to 1.9% from 1.8%. Also, at 12:30 GMT, the current account for the second quarter is due, where the deficit might have expanded to $121.5 billion from $119.3 billion in the first quarter. As for Empire Manufacturing for September, the index might have recovered to -3.95 from -7.72. Moreover, the weekly jobless claims are awaited at 12:30 GMT after unexpected rising last week by 414 thousand. At 13:15 GMT the industrial production for August is expected to have eased to 0.1% following 0.9% and the capacity utilization to hold at 77.5%. Finally, at 14:00 GMT the Philadelphia Fed index for September is expected to have recovered to -15.0 from -30.7.

FXEmpire.com:

FX Empire is firmly dedicated to strengthening our readers’ knowledge of the minute-to-minute happenings in the Forex market. Delivering daily and weekly technical analyses, fundamental analyses and news, alongside our expert broker reviews, our readers are always in the know.

Check out the latest Brokers Reviews by FX Empire: Admiral Markets Reviews, Alpari Reviews, bforex Reviews.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.