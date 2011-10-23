Forex Fundamental Analysis for September 13, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 13, 2011



The euro started the week with clear downside pressure despite the choppy trading seen on Monday, where the overall bearishness for the EUR/USD remains evident amid the worsening outlook for Greece. Pessimism remains predominant with investors betting again for Greek default with seen German preparations for the scenario which raised concern that the debt-laden nation will not be granted the bailout loans to avoid default. The trading started this week with downside tendencies for the pair, where mixed trading was merely to cover the opening bearish gap and the euro gains were short lived on the measures adopted by Greece in an attempt to ease jittery investors and skirt default by respecting lenders requirements to attain the bailout funds. On Tuesday, the lack of data from the euro area will be the main reason to keep the focus on debt laden Greece and the confidence crisis in the ability of the leaders to bridge their differences and contain the crisis. Banks are under heavy pressure and the selling pressure across the board is evident which is why we see the euro still under pressure. As for The United States it will start a busy week on a soft note with the August import price index at 12:30 GMT where the index is expected with 0.7% drop following 0.3% rise and on the year to ease to 13.0% from 14.0%. Meanwhile, at 18:00 GMT the monthly budget statement for August is expected to show a widening deficit of $126.5 billion from $90.5 billion.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 13, 2011

The Asian currencies dropped during the first trading day on Monday as the sluggish economic growth along with the European debt crisis pushed investors to prefer safe haven investments. Furthermore, the Australian dollar declined to the lowest level in more than three weeks versus greenback on concern the Greek crisis may escalate, prompting investors to sell higher yielding currencies. On the other hand, the Australian economy reported that the trade surplus narrowed slightly in July from a mother earlier, where the nation’s exports exceeded the imports by A$1.83 billion. On Tuesday, the NAB business confidence indicator for August will be released at 01:30 GMT, while the July’s reading came out at 2, along with the NAB business conditions that dropped to -1 in July. The U.S. economy will issue the import price index for August, where the previous reading was up by 0.3% and expected to drop by 0.7%. At 18:00 GMT the monthly budget statement for August will be released, where it is expected to show a widening deficit of $132.0 billion from $129.4 billion.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 13, 2011

The trading range for the EUR/CHF remains very tight and limited in the wake of the SNB move, yet we can see the franc regaining some ground on the evident euro softness and worsening debt crisis. Pressures are mounting on the euro once again with renewed Greek default risk. Investors are betting again for Greek default with seen German preparations for the scenario according to comments from officials in Merkel’s coalition. The trading started this week with downside tendencies for the euro, yet the fear of SNB intervention as the pair hovers around the new 1.20 floor set kept the franc gains limited opposed to what would have been the effect on the pair. We surely still see the euro softer in terms of real fundamentals and rising debt woes, yet the SNB move limits the bearish outlook for the pair and our bets for the pair to retain the bearishness long with trading around critical levels, and therefore Tuesday with the lack of data and prevailing downside pressure on the euro might see the upside reversal for the pair on renewed operations from the SNB by buying more foreign currencies over the franc to keep its weak status in the market.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 13, 2011

The New Zealand’s currency (the Kiwi) fell for a third day as Asian stocks extended a global slump, while the demand for New Zealand currency was also curbed as a faltering U.S. recovery and Europe’s debt crisis prompted investors to favour safer bets. The market continues its downside movement as the global economic growth falters, when the Japanese yen has advanced against the common currency and greenback as the European crisis continues to escalate, damping demand for higher-yielding investments. New Zealand dollar dropped against the greenback as concern over a slowdown in the U.S. economy and the euro region’s debt crisis sapped demand for higher-yielding assets. On Tuesday the U.S. economy will issue the import price index for August, where the previous reading was up by 0.3% and expected to drop by 0.7%. At 18:00 GMT the monthly budget statement for August will be released, where it is expected to show a widening deficit of $132.0 billion from $129.4 billion.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 13, 2011

The USD/JPY pair retreated sharply with the beginning of the week, as the Japanese yen recorded its highest level in more than 10 years against the euro on concerns over possible Greek default.

Risk aversion returned to control the FX market as investors increased demand for low yielding currencies. The yen rallied with the beginning of the week as the absence of important releases from the Japanese economy this week drove the market sentiment to dominate the USD/JPY pair’s movements.

The latest BOJ meeting did not give investors what they really want, as the central bank kept the interest rate, asset-purchase program and credit-loan programs unchanged, without mentioning any further measures or expansion in the current stimulus package.

On Tuesday at 01:00 GMT,Japan will release the Japanese manpower survey for the forth quarter, where the previous reading was 8.0.

The U.S. economy will issue the import price index for August, where the previous reading was up by 0.3% and expected to drop by 0.7%.

At 18:00 GMT the monthly budget statement for August will be released, where it is expected to show a widening deficit of $132.0 billion from $129.4 billion.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 13, 2011

On Monday trading, the pound pared its earlier drop against the dollar amid fears spreading in markets that Greek will face bankruptcy. Prime Minister George Papandreou, said he will slash one month’s wages from all elected officials and impose an annual charge on all property for two years, to meet the budget deficit targets for 2011 and 2012 to become eligible for receiving the coming installments of the EU-IMF bailout to avoid default. Also, Speculations increased thatGermanyis ready to kickGreeceout of the euro area. Fears in markets enhanced demand on the dollar, yet the greenback remained under pressure before the Fed’s meeting on Sep. 20-21 as expectations are in favour of seeing a third round of stimulus to reinvigorate the economy. On Tuesday, at 08:30 GMT, the U.K. will release important inflation and trade data; annual CPI for August is predicted to rise to 4.6% from the prior 4.4%, where the monthly reading will probably show a rise by 0.6% from the previous flat reading. Yearly RPI is predicted to advance 5.2% from the previous 5.0%. Regarding trade data, visible trade balance report is estimated to show a narrowing deficit to 8400 million pounds in July from 8873 million pounds deficit a month earlier. The United States will start a busy week with inflation data for the month of August as import price index due at 12:30 GMT is expected to record 0.7% drop, following the 0.3% rise, and on the year to ease to 13.0% from the prior 14.0%. Thereafter, specifically at 18:00 GMT, the monthly budget statement for August is expected to show a widening deficit of $126.5 billion from $90.5 billion shortfall.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 13, 2011

The USD/CAD pair erased earlier gains and dropped back on Monday, where easing fears from the European debt crisis put downside pressure on the U.S. dollar, especially after the USD/CAD pair had risen earlier on Monday to the highest level since January. The European debt crisis is still dominating investors, where speculations that Greece could default on its debt continued to boost demand for lower yielding assets earlier on Monday, and we should expect the USD/CAD pair to extend its gains if pessimism continues to dominate markets, where the EU debt crisis and signs of slowing global growth are still hammering confidence levels all around the globe. Tuesday September 13: The United States will start a busy week on a soft note with the August import price index at 12:30 GMT where the index is expected with 0.7% drop following 0.3% rise and on the year to ease to 13.0% from 14.0%. Meanwhile, at 18:00 GMT the monthly budget statement for August is expected to show a widening deficit of $126.5 billion from $90.5 billion.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for September 13, 2011

On Monday trading, the franc advanced versus the dollar as fears that sparked in markets on possible Greek default lured demand on the Swiss franc as a safe haven, where investors damped last week’s intervention by the SNB when it set a ceiling target for the franc against the euro at 1.20. It seems that investors are convinced that there will be no further interventions from the SNB which made them come back to the franc as a favourite safe haven, especially with the lack of fundamentals from major economies. Prime Minister George Papandreou, said he will slash one month’s wages from all elected officials and impose an annual charge on all property for two years, to meet the budget deficit targets for 2011 and 2012 to become eligible for receiving the coming installments of the EU-IMF bailout to avoid default. Also, Speculations increased thatGermanyis ready to kickGreeceout of the euro area. On Tuesday, while the Swiss economy has no data releases, theUnited Stateswill start a busy week with inflation data for the month of August as import price index due at 12:30 GMT is expected to record 0.7% drop, following the 0.3% rise, and on the year to ease to 13.0% from the prior14.0%. Thereafter, specifically at 18:00 GMT, the monthly budget statement for August is expected to show a widening deficit of $126.5 billion from $90.5 billion shortfall. However, the main highlight will probably remain on the latest developments from the euro area as either Greek default or kicking it out of the euro zone is enough to trigger safety demand on the franc which may become more attractive to investors if the SNB did not announce further measures, where the dollar may remain under pressure till the Fed’s meeting on Sep. 20-21 as expectations are in favour of seeing a third round of stimulus to reinvigorate the economy.

