Forex Fundamental Analysis for October 26, 2011

EUR/USD Fundamental Analysis for October 26, 2011



The EUR/USD fluctuated heavily on Tuesday with all the eyes still focused on the upcoming summit on Wednesday, where an unexpected cancelation for the EU finance ministers meeting fuelled further pessimism that nations failed to bridge their differences. All eyes are still on the comprehensive plan to be presented on Wednesday and the decision to cancel the finance ministers meeting gave a negative vibe to markets that the leaders might not announce the measures, even as their summit is still scheduled in Brussels. We can see the tension rising and the jitters extending, where the German parliament is also expected to vote on the new plan for expanding the EFSF, and since Merkel voiced rejection already to a clause that echoes EU calls on the ECB to continue bond purchases, where Germany sees that as a move undermining the independence of the bank. Investors remain fearful, between hope and doubt over what Europe will present to expand the firepower of the EFSF, help Greece, capitalise banks, and also halt the contagion risk. We still see the volatility extending on Wednesday and the final call will be the plan to be presented. Investors expect to see strong measures and if that was not seen and if Europe delays the plan again we can see the EUR/USD pullback south strongly. On the other hand a comprehensive plan with clear support for banks and Greece will help sustain the gains and strong measures might trigger a strong upside rally, which so far investors are sceptic about. The United States will release the Durable Goods Orders for September at 12:30 GMT where they are expected to drop 0.7% after 0.1% drop and excluding transportation to rise 0.5% from 0.1% drop. New Home Sales Index for September is due at 14:00 GMT and expected with 1.7% rise to 300 thousand from 295 thousand.

USD/JPY Fundamental Analysis for October 26, 2011

The USD/JPY pair dropped early Tuesday for the second straight day, as instability continues in financial markets amid the focus on the EU debt crisis which still kept the yen stronger against a volatile greenback. The Japanese yen advanced against most of its major counterparts as a refuge, while the greenback retreated further against the euro and other major currencies, as anticipations that the Fed could start the third round of quantitative easing weakened the dollar. On the other hand, the Japanese yen has its own battle where BOJ is still looking for the appropriate measure to prevent it’s currency from recording more gains and hurt the economy, as all the previous measures have failed. On Wednesday at 12:30 GMT, the U.S. economy will release the Durable Goods Orders for September, where it’s expected to come at –0.7% from the previous –0.1%, while Durables Excluding Transportation is expected to come at 0.5% from the previous –0.1%. New Home Sales for September will released at 14:00 GMT, with a previous reading of 295 thousand and it’s expected to rise to 300 thousand by 1.7%.

GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis for October 26, 2011

On Tuesday, the pair fluctuated amid hopes and fears before the European second summit on Wednesday. Some believes that European leaders are coming closer to launching a comprehensive plan on Wednesday while others see that there are still some hurdles. Still, the main focus is on the European summit results after discussions that took place on Saturday. Also on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is looking forward to approving the expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) firepower in lower house of parliament for new EU summit measures. Juergen Trittin, co-leader ofGermany’s opposition Greens Party, said European leaders are seeking to recapitalize banks with roughly 100 billion euros while bolstering the EFSF to more than 1 trillion euros. Moreover, data from the U.S. showed that home prices slipped 3.8% from August 2010. On the other hand, the latest announcements by BoE officials raised concerns regarding the outlook for the British economy. BoE policymaker Martin Weale said on Monday there is a possibility that the economy could witness contraction in the fourth quarter, while King said the bank was very close to restarting APF program in September yet they preferred to delay decision to October to see if volatility in financial markets would calm down. Thus, the pound may come once again under pressure after reaching six- week high against the dollar this week.

USD/CHF Fundamental Analysis for October 26, 2011

On Tuesday, the USD/CHF pair fluctuated amid hopes and fears before the European second summit on Wednesday. Some believes that European leaders are coming closer to launching a comprehensive plan on Wednesday while others see that there are still some hurdles. Still, the main focus is on the European summit results after discussions that took place on Saturday. Also on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is looking forward to approving the expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) firepower in lower house of parliament for new EU summit measures. Juergen Trittin, co-leader of Germany’s opposition Greens Party, said European leaders are seeking to recapitalize banks with roughly 100 billion euros while bolstering the EFSF to more than 1 trillion euros. On the flip side, data from the U.S. showed that home prices slipped 3.8% from August 2010. In general, the trading volume on the pair is not high as many investors refrained from taking positions on the franc amid possibilities the SNB may intervene again to raise the cap from 1.20 to 1.40, especially as many Swiss companies reported decline in profit on the back of the franc’s appreciation.

EUR/CHF Fundamental Analysis for October 26, 2011

Nothing new that we can add to the EUR/CHF movement as the pair continues to hover within the same tight range since Monday. The market is still focused on the summit on Wednesday and what might the leaders present to contain the crisis. Investors are worried that the measures will not be strong enough and that is limiting their risk appetite towards the euro, and at the same time cannot risk going strongly short with the SNB floor standing strong. This fear is keeping the pair tight until the final answer from the leaders on Wednesday. The EU leaders and also another euro leaders summit will take place in Brussels on Wednesday, where the meetings are still to be held despite the announced cancelation of the EU finance ministers meeting as announce on Tuesday which investors took as a negative sign ahead of a critical summit. We will also eye the developments in Germany as the parliament will debate the proposed measures for the EFSF and what the leaders will present and any veto from the Parliament will limit Merkel’s ability to change anything or the leaders to go forward with the agreement at that fact. More volatility is expected and we can saw that only a strong breakthrough in the measures will send the pair higher where weak recommendations will send the pair lower yet will remain limited to 1.20 floor.

AUD/USD Fundamental Analysis for October 26, 2011

Aussie found good support against the US dollar amid optimism that European leaders will contain the region’s debt crisis, increasing demand for higher yielding investments. On the other hand, the Australian economy has many resources that help the nation to face the global crisis, boosting demand for Aussie. Meanwhile, Aussie has inclined after the Chinese manufacturing expand for the first time in four months, adding that European financial crisis won’t affect China’s economic recovery, where the Chinese market is the largest for Australian products. On Wednesday at 00:30 GMT, Australia will release the Consumer Price Index for the third quarter, where the previous reading was up by 0.9% and on the year had a previous reading of 3.6%. At 12:30 GMT, the U.S. economy will release the Durable Goods Orders for September, where it’s expected to come at –0.7% from the previous –0.1%, while Durables Excluding Transportation is expected to come at 0.5% from the previous –0.1%. New Home Sales for September will released at 14:00 GMT, with a previous reading of 295 thousand and it’s expected to rise to 300 thousand by 1.7%.

USD/CAD Fundamental Analysis for October 26, 2011

The USD/CAD pair rebounded sharply to the upside on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada announced it will keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.00% and delivered a grim outlook for economic growth, where the BOC revised their growth projections for 2011 and 2012 lower, while also expecting inflation to ease to 1% by mid 2012, which put the Canadian dollar under huge negative pressure that sent the USD/CAD pair higher. Moreover, worse than expected housing data and falling consumer confidence in the United States supported demand for lower yielding assets provided the U.S. dollar with bullish momentum. Also, the uncertainty that continues to surround the European debt crisis ahead of Wednesday’s EU summit continued to dominate markets, especially after reports signaled EU finance ministers had canceled their meeting, yet the EU summit will still go as planned. Traders will continue to monitor the latest developments from Europe, as EU leaders will announce their plans to ease the European debt crisis on Wednesday, and that will be the major market mover for the USD/CAD pair on Wednesday. Wednesday October 26: The U.S. will release the durable goods orders for September at 12:30 GMT, where durable goods are expected to fall by 0.7%, compared with the prior drop of 0.1%, while durable goods excluding transportation are expected to rise by 0.5%, compared with the prior drop of 0.1%. The U.S. will release the new home sales index for September at 14:00 GMT, where new home sales are expected to rise by 1.7% to an annual rate of 300,000 units, compared with the prior estimate of 295,000 units. The Bank of Canada will release the monetary policy report at 14:30 GMT, where the monetary policy report should provide traders with a better understanding over the recent developments regarding the decision making of the BOC monetary policy stance.

NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis for October 26, 2011

The New Zealand dollar declined against the US counterpart after the nation’s consumer confidence declined in the third quarter, ahead of the awaited steady rate decision from the RBNZ. The nation’s inflation rate excluding the effect of a higher sales tax, was lower than central bank Governor Alan Bollard’s forecast last month. New Zealand’s currency rose to a one-month high after Chinese manufacturing expanded the regional export outlook and on speculation Europe will contain its debt crisis, cooling demand for the safety of greenback. On Wednesday at 00:00 GMT, New Zealand will issue the NBNZ Activity Outlook for October, where the previous reading was 35.4. The NBNZ Business Confidence for October will be released at the same time, and it had a prior reading of 30.3. At 12:30 GMT, the U.S. economy will release the Durable Goods Orders for September, where it’s expected to come at –0.7% from the previous –0.1%, while Durables Excluding Transportation is expected to come at 0.5% from the previous –0.1%. New Home Sales for September will released at 14:00 GMT, with a previous reading of 295 thousand and it’s expected to rise to 300 thousand by 1.7%.

