Forex Fundamental Analysis for October 18, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 18, 2011



The EUR/USD fluctuated heavily with the start of the week as investors continued to assess the impact of the G20 pledges on the market while reacting negatively to downbeat German comments. The market started the session on Monday with continued optimism that European leaders are walking in the right path to contain the crisis and will present a comprehensive plan next week when the leaders meet on October 23. The plans are to focus on putting Greece on a sustainable while also focus on supporting banks and recapitalization and expanding the firepower of the EFSF; nevertheless, the optimism faded into the European session after comments from Merkel’s spokesman were downbeat signaling the mixed view among leaders again as Merkel said that expecting a final fix to the crisis is not realistic and the summit will not conclude with all the measures saying the solution will extend into next year. This change in the rhetoric suppressed the upside momentum and drove the euro to the downside versus the dollar as the market will remain volatile and mixed until the final plan is released. On Tuesday we expect the volatility to remain evident especially with more data due from the euro area and the expected decline in confidence confirming the critical condition in the area. Germany will start at 09:00 GMT with the Zew sentiment survey for October where the Current Situation index is expected to drop to 42.3 from 43.6 while the Economic Sentiment index to fall to -44.5 from -43.3. The euro area Zew Economic Sentiment for October is due at 09:00 GMT which is not likely to have improved from September’s -44.6. At 12:30 GMT the U.S. Producer Price Index for September is due and expected with 0.2% rise on the month after it remained unchanged in August and on the year to ease to 6.4% from 6.5%. Core PPI index is expected also with 0.1% on the month in line with August and on the year to ease to 2.4% from 2.5%. At 13:00 GMT the August TIC flows is due after in July the net long-term TIC flows recorded $9.5 billion rise and the total net TIC flows recorded net selling of $51.8 billion.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 18, 2011

The Australian dollar extended its gains versus the greenback which traded around the highest level in more than 3 weeks after the G20 meeting on Saturday put more pressure on European leaders to unveil a clear and comprehensive strategy to contain the two-year old debt crisis by the coming European summit. Investors’ confidence increased as Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan to support banks and introduce more stimuli to contain the escalating sovereign crisis. The market sentiment rebounded this time on optimism European debt crisis, increasing the demand for higher yielding currencies. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the October minutes at 00:30 GMT, which will be closely assessed for any policy hints and whether the RBA considers cutting rates amid a challenging global environment. On Tuesday at 12:30 GMT, the U.S. economy will issue the Producer Price Index for September where it’s expected to come at 0.2% from the prior reading of 0.0%, while the annual Producer Price Index is expected to ease to 6.4% from 6.5%. The U.S. Net Long-term TIC Flows for August will be released at 13:00 GMT, where the previous reading was $9.5 billion, as for Total Net TIC Flows it recorded net selling of $51.8 billion the previous month.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 18, 2011

The EUR/CHF fluctuated heavily with the start of the week as investors continued to assess the impact of the G20 pledges on the market while reacting negatively to downbeat German comments. The market started the session on Monday with continued optimism that European leaders are walking in the right path to contain the crisis and will present a comprehensive plan next week when the leaders meet on October 23. The plans are to focus on putting Greece on a sustainable while also focus on supporting banks and recapitalization and expanding the firepower of the EFSF; nevertheless, the optimism faded into the European session after comments from Merkel’s spokesman were downbeat signaling the mixed view among leaders again as Merkel said that expecting a final fix to the crisis is not realistic and the summit will not conclude with all the measures saying the solution will extend into next year which accordingly weakened the euro. This change in the rhetoric suppressed the upside momentum and drove the euro to the downside versus the dollar as the market will remain volatile and mixed until the final plan is released. On Tuesday the euro area Zew Economic Sentiment for October is due at 09:00 GMT which is not likely to have improved from September’s -44.6.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 18, 2011

The New Zealand dollar declined against the American dollar after the nations reported that its performance of services index slowed during September, yet generally was still supported with the improved risk appetite in the market. New Zealand’s currency (Kiwi) continued its upside movement against the American currency as the investors’ confidence increased over the outlook for the global economy and financial stability after the G20 which ensured that the debt crisis is to be contained. Moreover, the G-20’s ministers put more pressure on European leaders to unveil a clear and comprehensive strategy to contain the two-year old sovereign debt crisis by the coming European summit. New Zealand is benefiting from demand from developing nations, where the demand for raw materials is increasing, especially from China, which is supplying its rebounding manufacturing sector, supporting the Kiwi’s upside movement. On Tuesday the market will focus on the Chinese GDP that will have a strong impact on Kiwi. Growth is still expected above 9.0% at 9.3% slowing from 9.6% but still strong which should limit a strong downside pressure yet further slowing will be downside pressure on the market. The data from China is due at 02:00 GMT. At 12:30 GMT, the U.S. economy will issue the Producer Price Index for September where it’s expected to come at 0.2% from the prior reading of 0.0%, while the annual Producer Price Index is expected to ease to 6.4% from 6.5%. The U.S. Net Long-term TIC Flows for August will be released at 13:00 GMT, where the previous reading was $9.5 billion, as for Total Net TIC Flows it recorded net selling of $51.8 billion the previous month.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 18, 2011

The USD/JPY pair advanced with the beginning of the week to reach near its highest level in four weeks, as the G20 meeting gave the European leaders eight days to announce their plan to contain the sovereign debt crisis. The G20 pressures on EU leaders increased optimism in the financial market, where Asian stock markets start the week with gains, on the other hand investors abandoned lower-yielding currencies to increase risk appetite. The Japanese yen and the greenback fell against most of their major counterparts, as investors consider them safe haven currencies and the current market sentiment encourage risky trading which reflected negatively on the yen and the dollar. On Tuesday at 12:30 GMT, the U.S. economy will issue the Producer Price Index for September where it’s expected to come at 0.2% from the prior reading of 0.0%, while the annual Producer Price Index is expected to ease to 6.4% from 6.5%. The U.S. Net Long-term TIC Flows for August will be released at 13:00 GMT, where the previous reading was $9.5 billion, as for Total Net TIC Flows it recorded net selling of $51.8 billion the previous month.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 18, 2011

The GBP/USD fluctuated heavily with the beginning of the week with the lack of UK data and continued focus on the debt crisis in Europe and the means to contain the crisis. Comments from Germany that expectations for a quick fix in the coming October 23 summit are not realistic suppressed the hope fuelled from the G20 commitment to contain the spreading crisis and accordingly powered the dollar over sterling. More downside pressure came after Ernst & Young ITEM Club downgraded its 2011 GDP forecast for UK to 0.9% from 1.4% and for 2012 were lowered to 1.5% from 2.2%. They see the economy to still expand less than expected even after the 75 billion pounds expansion in asset purchases. The data on Tuesday will also be important as inflation continues to be more downside pressure CPI and RPI data will grab attention at 08:30 GMT where expectations refer to a rise in CPI annual reading for Sep. to 4.9% from the prior 4.5%. The data is predicted to have an impact on the pair if it came much higher or lower than forecasts. The latest expectations for the BoE referred to a possible rise in inflation to around 5%, noting that the latest expansion in the APF will probably lead to further rise in inflation. The main focus in the U.S.will also be on inflation data with the release of PPI at 12:30 GMT, where the annual reading excluding food and energy will inch down to 2.4% in Sep. from 2.5% in Aug., according to median forecasts. On the other hand, Switzerlandhas no releases.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 18, 2011

The USD/CAD pair rose on Monday, as pessimism dominated markets once again after a German official signaled that markets shouldn’t expect a final resolution to the European debt crisis at next week’s EU summit, which pushed investors away from higher yielding assets, where traders targeted lower yielding assets including the U.S. dollar, which sent the USD/CAD pair higher. Traders will continue to monitor the latest developments from Europe, as after optimism was spread in markets after the G20 vowed to support Europe and called for the IMF to have a bigger role in the crisis, pessimism dominated markets once again, and that could provide the USD/CAD pair with more bullish momentum on Tuesday. We should also note that traders will be eyeing Chinese growth data on Tuesday, in addition to inflationary figures from the United States. Tuesday October 18: At 12:30 GMT the U.S. Producer Price Index for September is due and expected with 0.2% rise on the month after it remained unchanged in August and on the year to ease to 6.4% from 6.5%. Core PPI index is expected also with 0.1% on the month in line with August and on the year to ease to 2.4% from 2.5%. At 13:00 GMT the August TIC flows is due after in July the net long-term TIC flows recorded $9.5 billion rise and the total net TIC flows recorded net selling of $51.8 billion.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 18, 2011

The USD/CHF fluctuated with the beginning of the new week and the mixed sentiment fuelled dollar gains which empowered the pair to the upside despite prevailing jitters. Investors are still focused on Europe and after the good start for the pair the franc returned to weaken and the dollar gained strength as comments from Germany suppressed hope for a solution, where they said that expectations for a quick and final solution at the summit is out of range and the path will be long and might extend into the coming year. On Tuesday investors will continue to focus on any comments from Europe as the sentiment control the movement, while the data from China to the US will be back in focus and remind investors of the fragile state of the economy, especially after the Empire manufacturing from the US on Monday was much worse than expected. At 12:30 GMT the U.S. Producer Price Index for September is due and expected with 0.2% rise on the month after it remained unchanged in August and on the year to ease to 6.4% from 6.5%. Core PPI index is expected also with 0.1% on the month in line with August and on the year to ease to 2.4% from 2.5%. At 13:00 GMT the August TIC flows is due after in July the net long-term TIC flows recorded $9.5 billion rise and the total net TIC flows recorded net selling of $51.8 billion.

