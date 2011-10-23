Forex Fundamental Analysis for October 11, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 11, 2011



The EUR/USD started the week with strong upside movement on Monday with spread optimism that Europe is moving to contain the debt crisis. Investors reacted strongly positive to the joint commitment from Germany and France to find a suitable solution to the crisis including recapitalization of banks and a framework to be presented as soon as November ahead of the G20 meeting. Their decision on banks was a breakthrough since Germany was against supporting the banking system and their commitment to Greece also helped ease some woes that the euro area is ready to give up on the insolvent nation! The assured they will do “everything necessary” spreading gains across broad markets as investors unwound some of the jitters. The market reaction was strong and positive and that increases the cautious attitude yet again, considering the violent reaction to news is always room for sceptics to expect the soon reversal in the sentiment. This brings Tuesday into focus with eyes all directed towards the ongoing debate on the expansion of the firepower of the EFSF which the Slovak parliament is to vote on. The Slovak parliament deadlock is evident and investors fear a surprise form the nation despite the deep understanding of how critical the measures are and needed to be passed, yet as investors await the vote from Slovakia the jitters will be evident, especially with the lack of major fundamentals today.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 11, 2011

Aussie found support go rise against the US dollar after the European leaders pledged to help the region overcome the debt crisis and introduce more stimulus to contain the mountain woes, increasing demand for higher yielding investments. The market sentiment improved after the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy gave themselves three weeks to devise a plan to recapitalize European banks and address the debt crisis in Greece, which provided investors some hope that the leaders are moving to protect the banks and contain the Greek crisis. On Tuesday, Australian NAB business confidence indicator for September is due at 00:30 GMT, which was at -8 in August, along with the NAB business conditions and the preceding reading dropped to 03. At 18:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve Bank will release the minutes of its September 20 FOMC meeting.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 11, 2011

The swiss franc took advantage of the improved sentiment in the market as the risk appetite helped investors to lock in on profits after the EUR/CHF recorded strong gains on SNB expectations. The improved euro sentiment in the market did not help the pair to resume the rally as the EUR/CHF unwound the gains and investors took advantage to lock on profits and risk SNB moves as the speculation of further intervention lose momentum for now as the SNB maintains the floor for the pair at 1.20. The franc gained as it recovered versus its main rivals amid a general improved sentiment in the market over the EU steps to contain the debt crisis. Investors reacted strongly positive to the joint commitment from Germany and France to find a suitable solution to the crisis including recapitalization of banks and a framework to be presented as soon as November ahead of the G20 meeting. Their decision on banks was a breakthrough since Germany was against supporting the banking system and their commitment to Greece also helped ease some woes that the euro area is ready to give up on the insolvent nation! The gains are seen in relief for the EUR/CHF as the gains for the franc are still expected to remain limited with the threat of any sudden SNB action on the franc. We still see room for correction for the pair with it trading steady above 1.20 and on Tuesday the volatility will extend with the lack of major fundamentals and focus on the Slovak parliament vote. The Slovak parliament deadlock is evident on the expansion of the firepower of the EFSF which the Slovak parliament is to vote on Tuesday. Investors fear a surprise form the nation despite the deep understanding of how critical the measures are and needed to pass, yet as investors await the vote from Slovakia the jitters will be evident, especially with the lack of major fundamentals today.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 11, 2011

The New Zealand’s dollar soared against its US counterpart after the Asian stock markets rebounded on optimism European leaders will take decisive action to tackle the debt crisis which spurred demand for higher yielding currencies such as the Kiwi. The New Zealand currency (Kiwi) advanced for a second day in a row against the greenback after commodities prices rallied, adding that the nation’s exports will continue to expand, supporting the demand for the south pacific currency. Kiwi soared against the American counterpart after US payrolls unexpectedly increased in September more than expected, increasing the demand for higher yielding currencies. On Tuesday at 18:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve Bank will release the minutes of its September 20 FOMC meeting.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 11, 2011

The USD/JPY pair retreated with the beginning of the week, as risk appetite returned to the FX market pushing the higher-yielding currencies up against the yen and the US dollar. The EU leaders pledged to contain the debt crisis and prevent it from spreading to other countries. The market sentiment improved which encouraged investors to increase demand for higher-yielding currencies. On Tuesday at 23:50 GMT (Monday), Japan will issue the Current Account Total for August, where it’s expected to show a surplus of 453.6 billion yen from the previous surplus of 990.2 billion yen. The Adjusted Current Account Total for August is expected to show a surplus of 509.9 billion from the previous surplus of 752.5 billion, while the Trade Balance for August is expected to show a deficit of 692.3 billion from the previous surplus of 123.3 billion yen. At 05:00 GMT, Bank of Japan will release its monthly economic report, where it could affect the pair’s movements. The Japanese consumer confidence for September will be released at 05:00 GMT, with a prior reading of 37 and it’s expected to improve to 37.2. The Japanese economy will issue the Eco Watchers Survey: Current for September at 06:00 GMT, where the previous reading was 47.3 and expected to come at 46.5. As for the Eco Watchers Survey: Outlook for September it had a previous reading of 47.1. At 18:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve Bank will release the minutes of its September 20 FOMC meeting.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 11, 2011

On Monday, the GBP/USD continued its rise for the second session as the improvement in the general sentiment after Merkel-Sarkozy meeting came out with an agreement between the leaders to introduce a plan which includes new measures to alleviate the Greek debt dilemma, recapitalize banks capital and speed up economic coordination in the euro area by the end of the current month, probably before the G20 summit in Cannes on November 3-4. With serious talks between the region’s two largest economies’ leaders and improvement in U.S. data, especially last Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, hopes increased that the recovery curve is rebounding which damped demand on the dollar as a refuge. However, the GBP/USD pair may face downside pressure in the coming period as the announced expansion in the APF by 75 billion pounds to 275 billion pounds will increase the supply of the sterling in the market, thereby causing it to depreciate. On Tuesday, as of 08:30 GMT, the U.K. will release important data; manufacturing production for August is predicted to drop 0.1% from 0.1% rise in July, while industrial production is estimated to advance 0.1% compared with the prior 0.2% fall. For the US, there will be no fundamentals. Probably, the pair will be most affected by the latest developments from the euro area as the main focus is now on this hot spot to see European officials’ ability to shore up their debt-mired economies.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 11, 2011

The USD/CAD pair fell sharply on Monday amid rising optimism in markets, whereGermanyandFranceare working on a plan to ease the European debt crisis, which supported confidence among traders and boosted demand for higher yielding assets including the Canadian dollar, which sent the USD/CAD pair sharply lower. Nonetheless, we maintain our bullish projection for the USD/CAD pair, as we expect the pair to extend its gains over the coming period on rising pessimism over the outlook for growth and mounting fears from the EU debt crisis, although we expect to witness high levels of volatility as well. Tuesday October 11: Canadawill release the housing starts index for September at 12:15 GMT, as the index is expected to rise to 189.0K from 184.7K.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for October 11, 2011

On Monday, the USD/CHF halted its rise as the improvement in the general sentiment after Merkel-Sarkozy meeting came out with an agreement between the leaders to introduce a plan which includes new measures to alleviate the Greek debt dilemma, recapitalize banks capital and speed up economic coordination in the euro area by the end of the current month, probably before the G20 summit in Cannes on November 3-4. With serious talks between the region’s two largest economies’ leaders and improvement in U.S. data, especially last Friday’s non-farm payrolls report, hopes increased that the recovery curve is rebounding which damped demand on the dollar as the most favourite refuge in the recent period amid the several interventions by the SNB to curb the franc’s appreciation. Also, some investors bet that there pair will do a correction after franc had risen to eight month high versus the dollar. On Tuesday, both economies lack fundamentals, thus the pair is expected to follow the general sentiment in the market. Thus, we might see further downside correction in the pair if the sentiment continued to show improvement.

