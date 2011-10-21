Forex Fundamental Analysis for August 30, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 30, 2011



The EUR/USD started the week with mixed fluctuations amid high volatility and lack of European data which kept the focus on the U.S. and the dollar. Generally, the pessimism eased with the beginning of the week after Bernanke reflected his optimistic stance on the economy for the coming period and refrained from immediate monetary action assuring the economic situation is not as weak as expected and does not require immediate action. The positive sentiment surely kept the dollar pressured and supported the euro, yet the good income report from the U.S. also helped the dollar which accordingly kept the fluctuations evident. On Tuesday, we will closely monitor the bond auctions in Europe and on Tuesday eyes will be on Italy as it prepares to sell 4.25 billion euros of bonds for 2014 and 2018. With the debt jitters evident the tension is rising especially as the auction will be assessed without the impact of ECB intervention that has started since the beginning of August to buy Italian and Spanish bonds to control the rally in yields and prevent the contagion spread. Also, the confidence figures for August are due from the euro area at 09:00 GMT. The business climate indicator is expected to ease to 0.18 from 0.45; economic confidence is o drop to 101.0 from 103.2, industrial confidence to drop to -1.4 from 1.1 and services confidence to fall to 6.3 from 7.9. The United States will start at 14:00 GMT with the Consumer Confidence index for August which is expected to drop to 52.0 from 59.5. Eyes will be on the FOMC minutes for the last meeting at 18:00 GMT when the fed pledged to keep rates at record low for the coming two years at least where investors are looking for signals for the next move with the worsening outlook.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 30, 2011

The Australian dollar started this week with some upside momentum against major counterparts as Asian stock markets rose after the Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke said he was “optimistic” about long-term prospects and sought to restore faith in the world’s largest economy. The Australian dollar inclined after the cheerful data from the U.S. and Japanese economies that reduced concern about the faltering global economic recovery, boosting the demand for the higher yielding currencies. Moreover, Aussie has increased versus the currencies before a report that is expected to show building approvals accelerated in July, more than expected. Also, on Tuesday the U.S. economy will release the consumer confidence for August at 14:00 GMT, where it had a previous reading of 59.5 and expected to slow to 52.5. At 18:00 GMT the Federal Reserve Bank will release the Minutes from Aug. 9 FOMC Meeting, where the details of the meeting will have the investors’ attention, trying to figure out the next step for the Fed.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 30, 2011

The EUR/CHF started the week with strong and continued upside rally as haven demand waned in the market with rising equities and currencies which supported the euro over the franc. We saw the franc weakness extend with the start of the weak after last week’s comments from Bernanke assuring that the U.S. economy is not as weak as expected and that it did not require additional stimulus immediately. Haven demand eased on the franc and the euro was powered to extend the gains despite the lack of data from Europe on Monday. The focus will be again on the sentiment on Tuesday with eyes on the confidence figures from the euro area and also the FOMC minutes from the United States to confirm the state of the market with the outlook expectations. The confidence figures for August are due from the euro area at 09:00 GMT. The business climate indicator is expected to ease to 0.18 from 0.45; economic confidence is o drop to 101.0 from 103.2, industrial confidence to drop to -1.4 from 1.1 and services confidence to fall to 6.3 from 7.9. We will closely monitor the bond auctions in Europe and on Tuesday eyes will be on Italy as it prepares to sell 4.25 billion euros of bonds for 2014 and 2018. With the debt jitters evident the tension is rising especially as the auction will be assessed without the impact of ECB intervention that has started since the beginning of August to buy Italian and Spanish bonds to control the rally in yields and prevent the contagion spread. More volatility is expected yet surely a successful bond auction will further support the EUR/CHF to continue the upside movement.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 30, 2011

Kiwi started the week with an upside move against the dollar as Asian stock markets extended a global equities rally, spurring the demand for higher yielding currencies. The New Zealand economy witnessed some improvement in the second three months after the natural disaster that hit the economy. Further, the European crisis with the sluggish US economy is still affecting the global economy at this time, so the New Zealand economy is one of the countries affected by this crisis. We can see that the Kiwi will withhold the upside movement versus majors, as the general market jitters start to ease and the New Zealand recovery remains broad based. On Tuesday the U.S. economy will release the consumer confidence for August at 14:00 GMT, where it had a previous reading of 59.5 and expected to slow to 52.5. At 18:00 GMT the Federal Reserve Bank will release the Minutes from Aug. 9 FOMC Meeting, where the details of the meeting will have investors’ attention, trying to figure out the next step for the Fed.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 30, 2011

The USD/JPY pair traded in a narrow range with the beginning of the week, but it still near its post-war levels despite the greenback’s decline against other major currencies after Bernanke’s speech. The dollar retreated against its major counterparts, as the Federal Reserve Chairman Ben S. Bernanke noticed that there’s no need for urgent stimulus, increasing demand for higher yielding currencies against the dollar. On Tuesday at 23:30 GMT (Monday), Japan will release the annual household spending for July, where it had a previous reading of –4.2% and expected to enhance to –3.50%. The Japanese Jobless Rate for July will be released at 23:30 GMT, where it is expected to remain steady at 4.6%. At 23:50 GMT, Japan will release the retail trade index for July, which had a prior reading of 1.1% and expected to advance to 1.50%, while the seasonally adjusted retail trade for July is expected to show a rise of 0.50% from the previous 2.9%. The U.S. economy will release the consumer confidence for August at 14:00 GMT, where it had a previous reading of 59.5 and expected to drop to 52.5. At 18:00 GMT the Federal Reserve Bank will release the Minutes from August 9 FOMC Meeting, where the details of the meeting will have the investors’ attention, trying to figure out the next step for the Fed.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 30, 2011

On Monday, the pound advanced against the dollar as Bernanke’s announcement that theU.S.economy will recover and the Fed still has many tools to use to boost the sluggish growth pace, referring to next month enhanced investor’s risk appetite.

Although the announcement was below market’s hopes of seeing a third round of stimulus, yet it managed to give a lift to Asian and European shares as well as high-yielding currencies.

Any new measures, similar or close to quantitative easing, would put downside pressure on the dollar as it will flood financial markets.

In general, the pair followed the general sentiment in the market as theU.K.lacked economic fundamentals where an upbeatU.S.spending report increased demand on high-yielding currencies.

U.S.personal spending advanced 0.8% in July compared with the revised 0.1% drop in June.

As of 08:30 GMT,UK mortgage approvals will rise to 49.0 thousands in July from 48.4 thousands in June, according to median estimates. For theUS, S&P Caseshiller home price will be awaited at 13:00 GMT. On hour later, consumer confidence will be out with predictions to slide to 52.0 from 59.5.

The data is predicted to have an impact on the pair’s movements, yet the main highlight of the week remains on the FOMC meeting and the infamous jobs report.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 30, 2011

The USD/CAD pair rose on Monday, as rising demand for higher yielding assets weighed down on the U.S. dollar, where traders were feeling optimistic over the outlook for economic growth in the United States after the United States reported personal income and spending rose above estimates, which boosted demand for risky assets, and accordingly, pressured the USD/CAD pair to drop. Traders will be focused on the FOMC minutes on Tuesday, as after Bernanke’s speech last week; traders will be looking for more cues on whether the Fed will announce further monetary easing, and if speculations of QE3 rise over the coming period, we should expect the USD/CAD pair to extend its losses. Tuesday August 30: Canada will release the current account for the second quarter at 12:30 GMT, which is expected to show a widened deficit to CA$13.9 billion from a deficit of CA$8.9 billion. Canada will also release the industrial product prices for July and is expected to drop by 0.2% compared with 0.3% in June, while raw materials prices are expected to drop by 0.1%, compared with -2.2% in June. The United States will start at 14:00 GMT with the Consumer Confidence index for August which is expected to drop to 52.0 from 59.5. Eyes will be on the FOMC minutes for the last meeting at 18:00 GMT when the fed pledged to keep rates at record low for the coming two years at least where investors are looking for signals for the next move with the worsening outlook.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 30, 2011

On Monday trading, the dollar fell against majors as it remained weak after Bernanke’s speech last week which involved the possibility of seeing further monetary measures in September, yet expectations that the SNB would continue monetary intervention pushed the franc lower against all majors, including the dollar, thereby pushing the pair to the upside. Moreover, a better-than-estimated consumer spending report enhanced risk appetite, damping demand on the franc as the most favourable safe haven due to the improvement seen in the Swiss economy relative to other major economies. U.S. personal spending advanced 0.8% in July compared with the revised 0.1% drop in June. On Tuesday, the Swiss economy will release UBS consumption indicator for May at 06:00 GMT, yet it is not expected to have effect on the pair’s movement. For theUS, S&P Caseshiller home price will be awaited at 13:00 GMT. On hour later, consumer confidence will be out with predictions to slide to 52.0 from 59.5. The data is predicted to have an impact on the pair’s movements, yet the main highlight of the week remains on the FOMC meeting and the infamous jobs report.

