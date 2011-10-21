Forex Fundamental Analysis for August 25, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 25, 2011



On Wednesday trading, the EUR/USD showed some volatility pushed up by the dollar weakness and down by downbeat German business confidence report.

German business climate indicator slipped to 108.7 in August, the lowest in more than a year, from 112.9 a month earlier. In addition, German Chancellor refused calls from the labour Minister Ursula von der Leyen for countries to put gold as collateral for bailout, showing a split among German policy makers which makes a second bailout forGreeceat risk.

On the other hand, the dollar showed weakness and may remain under pressure till the delivery of Bernanke’s speech on Friday as speculations increased that the Fed Chairman would announce third round of stimulus to boost the sputtered growth, whereU.S.durable goods orders which showed improvement in July did not have much impact on the pair’s movements.

On Thursday,Germanywill release Gfk consumer confidence survey for September at 06:00 GMT. The data will probably be carefully watched by investors after the drop in investor confidence to five-year low and business confidence to the lowest level in more than a year.

In theU.S., initial jobless claims for the week ended August 19 and continuing claims for the week ending August 13 will be available at 12:30 GMT. The jobless data is predicted to have an impact after the previous one which showed more than expected rise in initial jobless claims, whileU.K.lacks fundamentals.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 25, 2011

The Australian currency has held a three-day advance against the American counterpart on prospects Asian stocks will extend a global rally in shares, boosting demand for higher-yielding currencies.

Moreover, the Australian dollar continues its downside movement versus the US dollar on concerns the global economic recovery is slowing during the period.

Asian stocks dropped as financial and information technology companies recorded a heavy drop, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index also fell after theU.S.equity benchmark rose by the most in almost two weeks amid speculation a slowing economy will force the Federal Reserve to boost stimulus efforts.

On Thursday at 12:30 GMT, U.S. economy will issue its weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance increased to 408 thousand last week.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 25, 2011

The euro showed slight decline against the franc on Wednesday trading after the release of lackluster German business confidence report which added to worries the sluggish pace may continue, increasing speculations the ECB may cut interest rate in September. Business climate indicator slipped to 108.7 in August, the lowest in more than a year, from 112.9 a month earlier. Current assessment gauge plunged to 118.1 from the prior 121.4, while expectations gauge dropped to 100.1 from the revised 105.0. In addition, German Chancellor refused calls from the labour Minister Ursula von der Leyen for countries to put gold as collateral for bailout, showing a split among German policy makers which makes a second bailout forGreeceat risk. The escalating debt woes along with the sluggish growth pace is giving advance to safe havens, led by the franc which is more attractive due to the stable economic conditions in Switzerland compared with other major economies, yet gains for the franc were minimized on growing expectations the SNB may continue monetary intervention to halt the franc’s rally. On Thursday,Germanywill release Gfk consumer confidence survey for September at 06:00 GMT while the Swiss economy lacks fundamentals. The data will probably be carefully watched by investors after the drop in investor confidence to five-year low and business confidence to the lowest level in more than a year.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 25, 2011

The New Zealand currency (Kiwi) was little changed against the US counterpart after the economy reported unexpectedly a trade balance surplus during the month of July, as the nation’s exports exceeded imports by NZ$129 million ($108 million), as the main pillar in New Zealand’s economy works to help spur the recovery from the natural disasters that damaged the nation in the first half of this year.

Moreover, the New Zealand dollar declined as concerns the global economic recovery is slowing damped demand for higher-yielding currencies.

Furthermore, the so-called Kiwi dropped for the first time in three days against the greenback as the Asian stock markets declined, as lower profit forecasts increased concerns that a slowing global economic recovery will cripple earnings.

On Thursday at 22.45 GMT (Wednesday) New Zealand will release its retail sales ex. Inflation index (QoQ) (2Q) after rose by 0.9% during the firstquarter of the year.

At 12:30 GMT, U.S. economy will issue its weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance increased to 408 thousand last week.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 25, 2011

The USD/JPY pair traded in a stable manner early Wednesday, even after Moody’s cut Japan’s credit rating to Aa3 due to the unstable financial system and the negative effect for the higher yen on the economy.

Moody’s decision based on the obstacles that face the Japanese officials on putting long-term plans, especially after the March 11, quake destroyed a huge part of Japan.

Moody’s Investors Service kept its outlook steady forJapan, referring to no further downgrades forJapan. The credit rating downgrade didn’t affect the Japanese yen, as it continued to trade near its post-war levels.

The Japanese Finance Minster unveiled new measures after Moody’s decision, where they created a new $100 billion program to support companies from the surging yen.

On Thursday at 12:30 GMT, U.S. economy will issue its weekly initial claims numbers, where the number of people filing for first-time claims for the state unemployment insurance increased to 408 thousand last week.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 25, 2011

The pair showed decline on Wednesday trading as worries persisting in markets amid the escalating debt crisis and sputtered global growth enhanced demand on safe haven currencies. The pair has followed the general sentiment in the market amid the absence of major fundamentals from both economies, asU.S.durable goods orders which showed improvement in July did not have much impact on the pair’s movements. Yet, the dollar is expected to remain under pressure till the delivery of Bernanke’s speech on Friday as speculations increased that the Fed Chairman would announce third round of stimulus to boost the sputtered growth. While the U.K. lack fundamentals, initial jobless claims for the week ended August 19 and continuing claims for the week ending August 13 will be available at 12:30 GMT. The jobless data is predicted to have an impact after the previous one which showed more than expected rise in initial jobless claims, whileU.K.lacks fundamentals.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 25, 2011

The USD/CAD pair continued to drop on Wednesday, as better than expected durable goods orders from the United States boosted confidence among traders and increase demand for higher yielding assets, which weighed down on the U.S. dollar, and provided the CAD with momentum to push the USD/CAD pair to the downside. Investors will be eyeing a key speech by the Fed’s Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday, and If the Fed announces QE3, we should expect the USD/CAD pair to extend its losses over the coming period, since it will weaken the USD and will also boost demand for riskier assets, which will provide the CAD with strong momentum to push the USD/CAD pair further to the downside. Thursday August 25: The weekly jobless claims are due from the U.S. as usual at 12:30 GMT after last week they unexpectedly rose to 408 thousand.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 25, 2011

On Wednesday, the dollar fell against the Swiss franc, pushing the pair to the downside, as the dollar weakness is weighing on more on the pair amid the absence of important fundamentals from both economies, where durable goods orders which showed improvement in July did not have much impact on the pair’s movements. Still, the general sentiment is fuelled by concerns amid the worsening European debt s woes and sluggish global growth which is enhancing demand on the franc as a favourable refuge due to the stable Swiss economy. The dollar is expected to remain under pressure till the delivery of Bernanke’s speech on Friday as speculations increased that the Fed Chairman would announce third round of stimulus to boost the sputtered growth. On Thursday, Credit Suisse Zew survey (expectations) for June will be available at 09:00 GMT. For the US, initial jobless claims for the week ended August 19 and continuing claims for the week ending August 13 will be available at 12:30 GMT. The jobless data is predicted to have an impact after the previous one which showed more than expected rise in initial jobless claims.

