Forex Fundamental Analysis for August 23, 2011

EUR/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 23, 2011



The EUR/USD started the week with continued volatility and the odds favoured the euro with the lack of major fundamentals from both nations which kept the euro stronger on expectations for further Fed easing. European stocks and commodities moved to the upside while the dollar weakened most of the session which supported the euro higher as investors increased the bets that the Federal Reserve will likely signal in a strong tone further support for the economy and possible QE3 in Jackson Hole this week. Still, the heavy data on Tuesday will refuel the volatility and choppy trading with the heavy data from the euro area which are expected to be downbeat confirming the slowing pace of the recovery. Germany will start at 07:30 with the flash Manufacturing PMI for August which is expected to slow to 51.0 from 52.0 while the PMI Services is also expected weaker at 52.0 from 52.9. The euro area starts the fundamentals this week with the flash estimate for the August PMI at 08:00 GMT. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to contract in August at 49.5 from 50.4 while the services PMI is expected to slow to 51.0 from 51.6 and the Composite PMI is expected flat at 50 from 51.1. Germany will return with the ZEW Survey for August at 09:00 GMT with the Current Situation Index expected to slow to 85.0 from 90.6 while the Economic Sentiment to slow to -25.0 from -15.1. The euro Area ZEW Economic Sentiment Index is due also at 09:00 GMT and likely declined in August following -7.0. The United States will start the data at 14:00 GMT with the New Home Sales for July which are expected with 1.0% rebound to 315 thousand from 312 thousand.

AUD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 23, 2011

The Australian currency dropped against the U.S. dollar to the lowest level in a week on concern the global economy is losing momentum, reducing demand for higher yielding currencies. On the other hand, Asia markets will probably continue to respond to the market sentiment as global recession fears keeps investors on the edge, which is has a negative impact on Asian currencies. Furthermore, the Australian economy faces many obstacles at this period that hurt the economic recovery, where the weak Australia job market might force the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut interest rates during the next months, adding that demand for Aussie will decline. The European debt crisis increased the concern about the global economic recovery, which pressured Asian stock market lower. On Tuesday at 14:00 GMT, the U.S. economy will release the new home sales for July, where it’s expected with 1.0% rise from 312 to 315 thousands. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August will be up at 14:00 GMT where it had a previous reading of –1.0 and expected to at -8.0.

EUR/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 23, 2011

The EUR/CHF started the week with tight ranged trading with a slight upside bias as investors bet on further intervention from the SNB to stem the currency’s gains. The euro started the week with upside gains with the lack of major fundamentals which let the market sentiment guide the movement which supported equities and commodities on expectations central banks will take more action. Expectations for monetary support and QE3 signals from the Fed weakened the dollar and the franc was fragile with expectations the SNB might act again to stem the franc’s rally, especially if the Federal Reserve is moving closer to introducing QE3. We still see chances for heavy volatility on Tuesday, especially with the heavy data awaited that will affect the euro and the franc, where the downbeat data might again ignite haven demand on swissy and bias the pair south. The data will start with the Swiss trade figures for July are due at 06:00 GMT as investors will assess the impact of the appreciating franc on trade after Switzerland reported a trade surplus of 1.74 billion in June with 5.2% rise in exports and 2.5% rise in imports. The euro area starts the fundamentals this week with the flash estimate for the August PMI at 08:00 GMT. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to contract in August at 49.5 from 50.4 while the services PMI is expected to slow to 51.0 from 51.6 and the Composite PMI is expected flat at 50 from 51.1. The euro Area ZEW Economic Sentiment Index is due also at 09:00 GMT and likely declined in August following -7.0.

NZD/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 23, 2011

The second round of quantitative easing in U.S. was part of the reason behind a jump in commodity prices and recorded historical levels along with the increased risk appetite in the market that supported investors demand on commodities, damping the demand for higher yielding currencies such as the New Zealand dollar. Furthermore, the New Zealand dollar (Kiwi) also slumped to a 2-month low versus the dollar as the European debt crisis escalated once again because of Italy and Spain threat of falling, so investors’ fears are escalating which is a negative impact on the market movements, where Italian and Spanish 10-year governments bonds plummeting in the European session. The kiwi dropped against greenback to the lowest level during the month after Asian stock markets started the week with a sharp decline, which comes as a negative outlook for Asian companies, reducing demand for Kiwi. On Tuesday, the New Zealand economy is to release its 2-year inflation expectations for the third quarter at 03:00 GMT, where the prior reading inclined by 3.0% in the second quarter of the year. At 14:00 GMT, the U.S. economy will release the new home sales for July, where it’s expected with 1.0% rise from 312 to 315 thousands. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August will be up at 14:00 GMT where it had a previous reading of –1.0 and expected to at -8.0.

USD/JPY Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 23, 2011

The USD/JPY pair fluctuated with the beginning of the week, where the Japanese currency retreated against the dollar early Monday before it returned to last week’s levels. Threats of another intervention from the Bank of Japan in the FX markets increased the pair’s volatility, even after the last week’s better than expected GDP which returned some hopes to the Japanese economy. On the other hand, the yen is still the safe haven for traders, and this fact increased demand for the Japanese currency and forced the BOJ to intervene in the FX markets. Furthermore, the bearish bias dominated the USD/JPY pair even after the BOJ intervened in the FX market, as the current financial situation in U.S. and EU fuelled more fears regarding the global recovery outlook. On Tuesday at 14:00 GMT, the U.S. economy will release the new home sales for July, where it’s expected with 1.0% rise from 312 to 315 thousands. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August will be up at 14:00 GMT where it had a previous reading of –1.0 and expected to at -8.0.

GBP/USD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 23, 2011

On Monday, the pound showed advance against the dollar amid the glimpse of hope that prevailed at the beginning of the week with the increasing expectations the Fed Chairman would announce a third round of stimulus in his speech at the an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole to boost growth that slowed down, which boosted demand on high-yielding currencies.

On the other hand, the dollar remained under pressure after lackluster reports released last week which worsened the outlook for the world’s no.1 economy.

On Tuesday, theU.K.will release CBI trends for August at 10:00 GMT, yet it is not expected to have an impact on the pair.

In theU.S., new home sales report for July, due at 14:00 GMT, is expected to show 1.0% advance from the prior 1.0% fall. The data is expected to be carefully watched as it will provide evidence about the status of the housing market that led to the eruption of the 2008 financial crisis.

USD/CAD Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 23, 2011

The USD/CAD pair extended its drop on Monday, as optimism amid speculations the Fed will announce more stimulus to help the economic recovery regain its momentum, where traders increased their bets of a third round of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve Bank, which weighed down on the U.S. dollar, and provided the CAD with momentum to push the USD/CAD pair to the downside. If the Fed announces QE3, we should expect the USD/CAD pair to extend its losses over the coming period, since it will weaken the USD and will also boost demand for riskier assets, which will provide the CAD with strong momentum to push the USD/CAD pair further to the downside. Tuesday August 23: Canada will release the retail sales index for the month of June at 12:30 GMT, where retail sales are expected to rise by 0.5%, compared with 0.1% in May, while retail sales less autos are expected to rise by 0.2% in June, compared with 0.5% in May. The United States will start the data at 14:00 GMT with the New Home Sales for July which are expected with 1.0% rebound to 315 thousand from 312 thousand.

USD/CHF Daily Fundamental Analysis for August 23, 2011

On Monday, the dollar showed declined against majors, including the Swiss franc, weigh down by lackluster reports released last week which worsened the outlook for theU.S.economy. Yet, gains in the franc were minimized by speculations the SNB would continued monetary intervention to halt the franc’s runaway. The general sentiment showed some hopes, with the beginning of the week, that the Fed Chairman would announce a third round of stimulus in his speech at the an annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole. On Tuesday, at 06:00 GMT, the Swiss economy will release important trade data for July with exports and imports during the month as the recent reports showed a rise in exports despite the franc’s appreciation, where a better than estimated and or worse than expected reading would probably affect the pair’s movements. In theU.S., new home sales report for July, due at 14:00 GMT, is expected to show 1.0% advance from the prior 1.0% fall. The data is expected to be carefully watched as it will provide evidence about the status of the housing market that led to the eruption of the 2008 financial crisis.

