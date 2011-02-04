Forex - AUD/USD up during the U.S. session

Forex Pros – The Australian Dollar was higher against the U.S. Dollar on Thursday. AUD/USD was trading at 1.0142, up 0.41% at time of writing. The pair was likely to find support at 0.9867, Monday’s low, and resistance at 1.0155, today’s high. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar was up against the Euro and the Japanese Yen, with EUR/AUD shedding 1.66% to hit 1.3447 and AUD/JPY rising 0.36% to hit 82.67.



