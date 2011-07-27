Forex: AUDUSD Takes Out Major Resistance, Resumes Long Term Uptrend

AUDUSD: With the pair breaking through the 1.1009 level, its 2011 high on Tuesday and following through higher in early trading today, further upside gains are likely in the days ahead.This is coming on the back of a recovery tone set from the 1.0389 level, its Jun 27’2011 low.



Further gains now targets the 1.1100, its psycho level with a cut through there allowing for more strength towards the 1.1200 level, its psycho level and possibly higher towards the 1.1300 level. Its daily and weekly RSI are bullish and pointing higher suggesting further gains. On the downside, the 1.1009 level and the 1.0800 level, its July 13’2011 high come in as supports.

As long as these levels hold as supports its present bullish build up remains intact. However, the risk to our analysis will be a break and hold below the 1.0525 level, its July 12’2011 low followed by the 1.0389 level. Further down, support lies at its April 05’2011 low at 1.0287 and next its .618 Fib Ret.(0.9702-1.1009 rally) at 1.0200.

