Forever 21 is under fire for a shirt some people think suggests rape

Women are not happy with a men’s Forever 21 shirt.

The shirt, pictured right, has been criticised by Cosmopolitan‘s Hannah Smothers for being “incredibly rapey.”

Racked‘s Cameron Wolf seconded that notion, writing that “the T-shirt’s slogan is highly suggestive of rape and it’s shocking that it was ever even suggested, let alone produced and made for sale.”

However, some commenters on the women’s websites are suggesting otherwise.

One Cosmopolitan reader suggested that “maybe this shirt is meant to empower women. Telling them to say what they mean. To not feel pressured into doing something they don’t want to do, and instead make their voice heard.”

It’s not the only apparel company to receive heat for its shirts, though.

In December, Old Navy came under fire for a shirt that suggested that aspiring to be an artist was not an admirable dream.

Meanwhile, Forever 21 remains a favourite amongst shopping destination among young consumers for its trendy and affordable apparel.

Forever 21 did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for a comment.

