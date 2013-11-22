Forever 21 Is Set To Open Its First Australian Store In Brisbane Next Year

Forever 21 will open its first Australian store in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall next year.
The US fashion label will join a flood of international brands which have entered the Australian retail market this year, including Zara, H&M, Dolce and Gabbana and Marks & Spencer.
The brand has opened 480 outlets worldwide since 1984 and expects to continue its strong results in the Australian market.
“Australia is a terrific market and we hope to make a lot of customers happy,” said the Forever 21 director Jatin Malhotra.
