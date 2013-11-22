Forever 21 Is Set To Open Its First Australian Store In Brisbane Next Year

Getty/ Rachel Murray

Forever 21 will open its first Australian store in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall next year.

The US fashion label will join a flood of international brands which have entered the Australian retail market this year, including Zara, H&M, Dolce and Gabbana and Marks & Spencer.

The brand has opened 480 outlets worldwide since 1984 and expects to continue its strong results in the Australian market.

“Australia is a terrific market and we hope to make a lot of customers happy,” said the Forever 21 director Jatin Malhotra.

