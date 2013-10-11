Christian-Owned Forever 21 Is Selling An Ayn Rand Shirt

Ayn Rand fans are incredulous about this t-shirt from retailer Forever 21.

The shirt reads: “The questions isn’t who is going to let me, it’s who is going to stop me. -Ayn Rand”

“The quote refers to Rand’s capitalist-based theory of objectivism — that the moral purpose of life is rational self interest — a concept we highly doubt is taught in high school classrooms or discussed among teen lunchroom conversations,” writes Courtney Subramanian at Time. “And it’s not much of a theory to stand by for an age group that still financially relies on their parents.”

This tweet, by Think Progress editor Judd Legum, also mocks the shirt:

Forever 21 is a great place for affordable, objectivist fashion (via @ellievhall) pic.twitter.com/JzVwHj0fQc

— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 10, 2013

Forever 21 is famously owned by Christians, while Rand was a staunch Atheist.

The shirt sells for $US11.80.

