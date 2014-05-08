Forever 21 Just Opened An Even Cheaper Store

Forever 21 is opening a new store concept that is even more bargain-friendly.

The fast-fashion retailer debuted F21 Red in South Gate, California, over the weekend, according to California Apparel News.

At F21 Red, prices start at just $US1.80 for tank tops. Other shirts are sold for $US3.80, and denim is just $US7.80.

The new store is a whopping 18,000 square feet.

Forever 21 opened the store to offer more styles of its cheapest clothes, CEO Don Chang said in a statement.

Forever 21 has more than 600 stores in the U.S. It’s unclear when it will open more F21 Red stores.

With ever-changing styles at cheap prices, it is often credited with changing the way teens shop.

Since Forever 21 has become popular, business at traditional teen retailers like American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Aeropostale has declined.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.