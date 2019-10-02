Forever 21 could close 178 underperforming stores in the US. Here's the full list of locations at risk.

Bethany Biron
Bethany Biron/Business InsiderA Forever 21 in New York City, which is on the list of those expected to close by the end of the year.
  • Forever 21 is expected to close 350 stores globally, including up to 178 locations in the US, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
  • The fast-fashion retailer shared its list of possible store closures in a court hearing on Tuesday, and said it will begin the process of store-wide sales and rent negotiations through the end of the year in an attempt to prevent permanent closures.
  • “The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” a Forever 21 spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.”
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Forever 21 is expected to shutter up to 178 stores in the US after the fast-fashion retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

The company released a full list of possible closures in court on Tuesday, adding the caveat that Forever 21 does “not anticipate” closing all 178 “underperforming brick-and-mortar store locations,” though it will begin sales and rent negotiations that will continue through December 31, 2019. At that point, the company will reconsider the closures and announce any supplemental closings in early 2020.

“The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” a Forever 21 spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.”

Read more: Forever 21, once among America’s fastest-growing fast-fashion retailers, files for bankruptcy

Following the bankruptcy announcement, Forever 21 said it planned to close 350 stores globally, effectively ceasing operations in 40 countries. Though the company does not publicly disclose sales, it had shown signs of strife in recent years, including closing locations in London and China – markets where it had aggressively expanded in years prior.

“This was an important and necessary step to secure the future of our company, which will enable us to reorganise our business and reposition Forever 21,” Linda Chang, the company’s executive vice president, said in a statement earlier this week.

Here’s a full list of possible store closures organised by state, according to court filings:

  1. Dimond Centre; 800 E. Dimond Blvd. #199, Anchorage, AK 99515
  2. Tanger Outlets Foley; 2601 S McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535
  3. Outlet Shops Of Grand River; 6200 Grand River Blvd., Suite 646, Leeds, AL 35094
  4. Mariposa Mall (F21 RED); 250 West Maripose Road, Nogales, AZ 85621
  5. Arrowhead Towne Centre; 7650 West Arrowhead Towne Centre, Glendale, AZ 85308
  6. Scottsdale Fashion Square; 7014 E. Camelback Rd., #2433, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
  7. Solano; 1451 Gateway Blvd, Fairfield, CA 94533
  8. Fresno Fashion Fair; 755 East Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93710
  9. Tustin Marketplace (F21 RED); 2856 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782
  10. Del Monte Shopping Ctr; 1500 Del Monte, Monterey, CA 93940
  11. Palladio; 410 Palladio Pkwy., Space 1941, Folsom, CA 95630
  12. Glendale Galleria; 100 W. Broadway Ste E005, Glendale, CA 91210
  13. The Americana at Brand; 899 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
  14. The River at Rancho Mirage; 71800 Highway 111 Suite #B19, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
  15. Chico Mall; 1960 East 20th St., Chico, CA 95928
  16. Hollywood & Highland; 6801 Hollywood Blvd. #1C-134, Los Angeles, CA 90028
  17. The Plant (F21 RED); 7888-2 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91402
  18. The Shops @ Tanforan; 1150 El Camino Real Ste 348, San Bruno, CA 94066
  19. 2 Stockton Street (SF, CA); 2 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
  20. Anaheim Plaza; 500 N. Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA 92801
  21. Vintage Faire; 3401 Dale Rd., #200, Modesto, CA 95356
  22. Lakewood Centre Mall; 326 Lakewood Centre Mall, Lakewood, CA 90712
  23. Inland Centre; 200 Inland Dr., San Bernardino, CA 92408
  24. The Oaks; 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
  25. Pacific View Ventura Mall; 3301 – 1 E Main St. #1260, Ventura, CA 93003
  26. Northgate Mall; 5800 Northgate Mall #043, San Rafael, CA 94903
  27. 901 State St.; 901 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  28. Galleria at Tyler; 3700 Galleria at Tyler Mall, Riverside, CA 92503
  29. Pasadena; 35 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103
  30. The Galleria @ South Bay; 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Ste 188, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
  31. Hillsdale Shopping Centre; 396 Hillsdale Shopping Centre, San Mateo, CA 94403
  32. Parkway Plz; 415 Parkway Plaza #357, El Cajon, CA 92020
  33. Northridge Mall; 400 Northridge Drive, Suite #D01, Salinas, CA 93906
  34. Beverly Centre; 8500 Beverly Blvd., Ste 835, Los Angeles, CA 90048
  35. Sun Valley; 329 Sun Valley Mall, Suite #121, Concord, CA 94520
  36. Fashion Island; 1101 Newport Centre Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
  37. Valencia Town Centre; 24201 W. Valencia Blvd. #139, Valencia, CA 91355
  38. Santa Anita; 400 South Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
  39. Galleria @ Roseville; 1173 Galleria Blvd,. #P107, Roseville, CA 95678
  40. Oakridge Mall; 925 Blossom Hill Road, #X-15, San Jose, CA 95123
  41. Mission Valley; 1640 Camino Del Rio, San Diego, CA 92108
  42. Sherman Oaks Fashion Square; 14006 Riverside Drive, Space #244, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
  43. University Town Centre; 4545 La Jolla Village Drive Suite #H10, San Diego, CA 92122
  44. Westfield Culver City; 6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Space #1450, Culver City, CA 90230
  45. Westfield Topanga Plaza; 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Space #60, Canoga Park, CA 91303
  46. Garden State Plaza; 1 Garden State Plaza, Space #1006, Los Angeles, CA 07652
  47. Tulare Outlet Centre; 1695 Rutherford Street, Space A010, Tulare, CA 93274
  48. Denver Pavillions; 500 16th St Ste 178, Denver, CO 80202
  49. Flatiron Crossing; 51 West Flat Iron Crossing Dr., #ANC04, Broomfield, CO 80021
  50. Orchard Town Centre; 14694 Orchard Pkwy, #300, Westminster, CO 80023
  51. Danbury Fair Mall; 7 Backus Ave. #M100, Danbury, CT 06810
  52. Foxwoods Outlets; 455 Trolley Line Blvd. Suite 170, Mashantucket, CT 06338
  53. Stamford Town Centre; 100 Greyrock Place, Space #D-101 and #D-203, Stamford, CT 06901
  54. Meriden Square Mall; 470 Lewis Avenue, Space 50, Meriden, CT 06450
  55. Shops at Georgetown Park; 3222 M Street, NW, Washington DC, DC 20007
  56. Woodies Building; 1025 F Street NW, Suite #200, Washington, DC 20004
  57. Rehoboth III Outlet Centre; 36504 Seaside Outlet Drive, Suite 1200, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
  58. The Shops @ Wiregrass; 28210 Paseo Drive, Unit #190, Building No. Two, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
  59. Altamonte Springs Mall; 451 E Altamonte Drive #2329, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
  60. Pembroke Pines; 11401 Pines Blvd, Pembroke, FL 33026
  61. 701 Lincoln Road; 701 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
  62. The Mall at Millenia; 4200 Conroy Rd Ste #206, Orlando, FL 32839
  63. The Gardens; 3101 PGA Blvd., Suite C107, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
  64. International; 2223 North Westshore Blvd Suite 2000, Tampa, FL 33607
  65. Destin Commons; 4224 Legendary Dr., Suite #F- 94, Destin, FL 32541
  66. Stonecrest; 2929 Turner Hill Road N.E #2460, Lithonia, GA 30038
  67. Savannah Outlets; 200 Tanger Outlets Blvd. Ste. 191, Pooler, GA 31322
  68. Guam Premier Outlets; 199 Chalan San Antonio Suite 200, Guam, Guam 96913
  69. Ka Makana Alii (F21 RED); 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Ste. 712, Kapolei, HI 96707
  70. Kaahumanu Centre; 275 W. Kaahumanu Ave., #1034, Kahului, HI 96732
  71. Royal Hawaiian; 2301 Kalakaua Ave., Ste #209, Honolulu, HI 96815
  72. Pearlridge Shopping Centre; 98-1005 Moanalua Road, Ste #231, Aiea, HI 96701
  73. Outlets of Des Moines; 801 Bass Pro Drive NW, Space #120, Altoona, IA 50009
  74. Lincoln Park; 865 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL 60642
  75. Kildeer Village Square (F21 RED); 20393 N. Rand Road, Ste 126, Kildeer, IL 60074
  76. Water Tower Place; 835 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
  77. 10 South State Street; 10 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60603
  78. Geneva Commons; 122 Commons Dr, Geneva, IL 60134
  79. Yorktown Centre; 300 Yorktown Centre, Lombard, IL 60148
  80. Forest Plaza (F21 RED); 6363 E State St. Space XF, Rockford, IL 61108
  81. Old Orchard; 4999 Old Orchard Centre #J6, Skokie, IL 60077
  82. Eastland Mall; 800 N. Green River Road, Space #318A, Evansville, IN 47715
  83. Shops At Perry Crossing (F21 RED); 2539 Perry Crossing Way, Ste. 100, Plainfield, IN 46168
  84. Clay Terrace (F21 RED); 14550 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel, IN 46032
  85. The Legend at Village West; 1817 Village West Parkway, Suite #F101, Kansas City, KS 66111
  86. Lake Charles (F21 RED); 3401 Derek Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70607
  87. Juban Crossing (F21 RED); 27853 Juban Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726
  88. Mall of Acadiana; 5725 Johnston St, Space #D-164, Lafayette, LA 70503
  89. 449 Washington Street; 459 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02108
  90. South Bay Centre (F21 RED); 21-39 District Avenue # 39, Boston, MA 02125
  91. 343 Newbury Street; 343 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02115
  92. Towson Town Centre; 825 Dulaney Valley rd., Space #3025, Towson, MD 21204
  93. Ellsworth Place (F21 RED); 8661 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20910
  94. Tanger Ocean City; 12741 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Ocean City, MD 21842
  95. Montgomery Mall; 7101 Democracy Blvd, Space 1252, Bethesda, MD 20817
  96. Wheaton Mall; 11160 Veirs Mills Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902
  97. Macomb Mall; 32233 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066
  98. Woodland Mall; 3195 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
  99. Tanger Grand Rapids; 350 84th St SW, #480, Byron Centre, MI 49315
  100. Twelve Oaks Mall; 27434 Novi Road, Novi, MI 48377
  101. Great Lakes Crossing; 4160 Baldwin Road Space #426, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
  102. Mall of America; 238 South Avenue #S230, Bloomington, MN 55245
  103. West County Centre; 9 West County Centre, Des Peres, MO 63131
  104. Summit Fair; 840 NW BLUE PARKWAY, K-101, LEE’S SUMMIT, MO 64086
  105. Country Club Plaza; 111 Nichols Road, Kansas City, MO 64112
  106. Crossroads Centre (F21 RED); 15140 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, MS 39503
  107. Cross Creek Mall; 425 Cross Creek Mall #TA-04, Fayetteville, NC 28303
  108. Asheville Outlets; 800 Brevard Road, Ste. 824, Asheville, NC 28806
  109. Northlake Mall; 9801 Northlake Mall Drive Space #201, Charlotte, NC 28216
  110. Deptford Mall; 1750 Deptford Centre Rd, Space #2111, Deptford, NJ 08096
  111. Hamilton Mall; 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
  112. Hanover Commons (F21 RED); 200-240 Route 10 West Space 6-9, East Hanover, NJ 07936
  113. Cherry Hill Mall; 2000 Route 38 #1175, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
  114. Short Hills; 1200 Morris Turnpike, Space D123, Short Hills, NJ 07078
  115. Brunswick Square; 755 State Route 18 #190C, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
  116. Santa Fe Place (F21 RED); 4250 Cerrillos Rd. #1030, Santa Fe, NM 87507
  117. The Summit; 13925 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89511
  118. 490 Fulton St (F21 RED); 490 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
  119. Soho; 568 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
  120. Woodbury Centre (F21 RED); 37 Centre Drive, Unit 010, Central Valley, NY 10917
  121. Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls; 1965 Fashion Blvd. Suite 238, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
  122. Atlas Park; 80-40 Cooper Ave., Suite #4-002, Glendale, NY 11385
  123. Kings Plaza Mall; 5301 Kings Plaza #210, Brooklyn, NY 11234
  124. White Plains Galleria; 100 Main St., Ste 221, White Plains, NY 10601
  125. Crossgates Mall; One Crossgates Mall Road, #99×06, Albany, NY 12203
  126. Sangertown Square; 8555 Seneca Turnpike, Space # D06, New Hartford, NY 13413
  127. Gallera at Crystal Run; 1 Galleria Dr., Space #D207, Middletown, NY 10941
  128. Destiny USA; 1 Destiny USA Drive Space #99X01, Syracuse, NY 13204
  129. Roosevelt Field; 630 Old Country Road # 2041 A, Garden City, NY 11530
  130. Tanger Deerpark; 152 The Arches Cir SUITE 924, Deer Park, NY 11729
  131. Oakdale Mall (F21 RED); 601-635 Harry L Drive Ste. 41, Johnson City, NY 13790
  132. Jefferson Valley; 650 Lee Blvd. #D118, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
  133. Sunrise Mall; 1107 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa, NY 11758
  134. World Trade Centre; 185 Greenwich St., Ste. LL4435, New York, NY 10007
  135. The Mall At Greece Ridge (F21 RED); 208 Greece Ridge Centre Drive, Rochester, NY 14626
  136. Kenwood Centre; 7875 Montgomery Rd, #2435, Cincinnati, OH 45236
  137. Eastwood Mall; 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Suite #412, Niles, OH 44446
  138. Liberty Centre; 7530 Bales St. Space A-130, Liberty Township, OH 45069
  139. Tanger Jeffersonville; 8000 Factory Shops Blvd. #845, Jeffersonville, OH 43128
  140. Dayton Mall; 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville, Space # 300, Dayton, OH 45459
  141. Valley River Centre; 222 Valley River Centre, Eugene, OR 97401
  142. Monroeville Mall; 266 Monroeville Mall, Suite 226, Monroeville, PA 15146
  143. Millcreek Mall; 5800 Peach St. Unit #450, Erie, PA 16565
  144. Willow Grove Park; 2500 Moreland Rd, Ste 2001, Willow Grove, PA 19090
  145. 1708 Chestnut Street; 1708 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
  146. Plymouth Meeting; 500 W. Germantown Pike, Space 1355, Plymouth 19462
  147. Plaza Del Caribe; 2050 Ponce By Pass Suire #112, Ponce, PR 00717
  148. Manolia; 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Space #1316, Florence, SC 29501
  149. Tanger Outlets Charleston; 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29418
  150. Cool Springs Galleria; 1800 Galleria Blvd, Ste #2520, Franklin, TN 37067
  151. Hamilton Place; 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37421
  152. Stonebriar Centre; 2601 Preston Road, Space #2148, Frisco, TX 75034
  153. Glade Parks (F21 RED); 1210 Chisholm Trail, Ste. 100, Euless, TX 76039
  154. Mall De Las Aguilas (F21 RED); 455 Farm-to-Market Rd. 375, Eagle Pass, TX 78852
  155. Westgate Mall (F21 RED); 7701 West Interstate 40, Ste. 542, Amarillo, TX 79121
  156. Village at Cumberland Park (F21 RED); 8934 S. Broadway Ave. Ste. 448, Tyler, TX 75703
  157. Central Texas Marketplace (F21 RED); 2408 W Loop 340, Waco, TX 76711
  158. Willow Bend; 6121 W. Park Blvd, Ste B121 & B214, Plano, TX 75093
  159. Tanger Forth Worth; 15829 North Freeway, #110, Forth Worth, TX 76177
  160. La Palmera; 5488 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78411
  161. South Towne Centre; 10450 South State St., Suite #2300, Sandy, UT 84070
  162. Tanger Park City; 6699 N. Landmark Dr. Space #L150, Park City, UT 84098
  163. City Creek Centre; 51 S. Main St., Suite 162, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
  164. Regency Square; 1404 N. Parham Rd. #1124A, Richmond, VA 23229
  165. Manassas; 8300 Suoleu Road Space #031, Manassa, VA 20109
  166. Macarthur; 300 Monticello Ave., Suite #255, Norfolk, VA 23510
  167. Fair Oaks; 11750 Fair Oaks #H227, Fairfax, VA 22033
  168. Trails At Silverdale (F21 RED); 11467 Pacific Crest Place NW, Suite C100, Silverdale, WA 98383
  169. Valley Mall (F21 RED); 2529 Main Street, Ste. 128, Union Gap, WA 98903
  170. 601 Pine Street; 601 Pine St., Seattle, WA 98101
  171. Bellevue Square; 248 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004
  172. Outlet Collection of Seattle; 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Space 319, Auburn, WA
  173. Southcenter Mall; 836 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA 98188
  174. Southcenter Mall; 467 Southcenter Mall #1545, Tukwila, WA 91811
  175. Mayfair Mall; 2500 Mayfair Road #0208, Wauwatosa, WI 53226
  176. West Towne Mall; 229 West Towne Mall #E16, Madison, WI 53719
  177. Morgantown Mall; 9311 Mall Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505
  178. Huntington Mall (F21 RED); 500 Mall Rd. Suite 603, Barboursville, WV 25504

