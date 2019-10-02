Forever 21 could close 178 underperforming stores in the US. Here's the full list of locations at risk.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider A Forever 21 in New York City, which is on the list of those expected to close by the end of the year.

Forever 21 is expected to close 350 stores globally, including up to 178 locations in the US, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The fast-fashion retailer shared its list of possible store closures in a court hearing on Tuesday, and said it will begin the process of store-wide sales and rent negotiations through the end of the year in an attempt to prevent permanent closures.

“The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” a Forever 21 spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.”

Forever 21 is expected to shutter up to 178 stores in the US after the fast-fashion retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

The company released a full list of possible closures in court on Tuesday, adding the caveat that Forever 21 does “not anticipate” closing all 178 “underperforming brick-and-mortar store locations,” though it will begin sales and rent negotiations that will continue through December 31, 2019. At that point, the company will reconsider the closures and announce any supplemental closings in early 2020.

Following the bankruptcy announcement, Forever 21 said it planned to close 350 stores globally, effectively ceasing operations in 40 countries. Though the company does not publicly disclose sales, it had shown signs of strife in recent years, including closing locations in London and China – markets where it had aggressively expanded in years prior.

“This was an important and necessary step to secure the future of our company, which will enable us to reorganise our business and reposition Forever 21,” Linda Chang, the company’s executive vice president, said in a statement earlier this week.

Here’s a full list of possible store closures organised by state, according to court filings:

Dimond Centre; 800 E. Dimond Blvd. #199, Anchorage, AK 99515 Tanger Outlets Foley; 2601 S McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Outlet Shops Of Grand River; 6200 Grand River Blvd., Suite 646, Leeds, AL 35094 Mariposa Mall (F21 RED); 250 West Maripose Road, Nogales, AZ 85621 Arrowhead Towne Centre; 7650 West Arrowhead Towne Centre, Glendale, AZ 85308 Scottsdale Fashion Square; 7014 E. Camelback Rd., #2433, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Solano; 1451 Gateway Blvd, Fairfield, CA 94533 Fresno Fashion Fair; 755 East Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93710 Tustin Marketplace (F21 RED); 2856 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782 Del Monte Shopping Ctr; 1500 Del Monte, Monterey, CA 93940 Palladio; 410 Palladio Pkwy., Space 1941, Folsom, CA 95630 Glendale Galleria; 100 W. Broadway Ste E005, Glendale, CA 91210 The Americana at Brand; 899 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210 The River at Rancho Mirage; 71800 Highway 111 Suite #B19, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Chico Mall; 1960 East 20th St., Chico, CA 95928 Hollywood & Highland; 6801 Hollywood Blvd. #1C-134, Los Angeles, CA 90028 The Plant (F21 RED); 7888-2 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91402 The Shops @ Tanforan; 1150 El Camino Real Ste 348, San Bruno, CA 94066 2 Stockton Street (SF, CA); 2 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 Anaheim Plaza; 500 N. Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA 92801 Vintage Faire; 3401 Dale Rd., #200, Modesto, CA 95356 Lakewood Centre Mall; 326 Lakewood Centre Mall, Lakewood, CA 90712 Inland Centre; 200 Inland Dr., San Bernardino, CA 92408 The Oaks; 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Pacific View Ventura Mall; 3301 – 1 E Main St. #1260, Ventura, CA 93003 Northgate Mall; 5800 Northgate Mall #043, San Rafael, CA 94903 901 State St.; 901 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Galleria at Tyler; 3700 Galleria at Tyler Mall, Riverside, CA 92503 Pasadena; 35 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103 The Galleria @ South Bay; 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Ste 188, Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Hillsdale Shopping Centre; 396 Hillsdale Shopping Centre, San Mateo, CA 94403 Parkway Plz; 415 Parkway Plaza #357, El Cajon, CA 92020 Northridge Mall; 400 Northridge Drive, Suite #D01, Salinas, CA 93906 Beverly Centre; 8500 Beverly Blvd., Ste 835, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Sun Valley; 329 Sun Valley Mall, Suite #121, Concord, CA 94520 Fashion Island; 1101 Newport Centre Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Valencia Town Centre; 24201 W. Valencia Blvd. #139, Valencia, CA 91355 Santa Anita; 400 South Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007 Galleria @ Roseville; 1173 Galleria Blvd,. #P107, Roseville, CA 95678 Oakridge Mall; 925 Blossom Hill Road, #X-15, San Jose, CA 95123 Mission Valley; 1640 Camino Del Rio, San Diego, CA 92108 Sherman Oaks Fashion Square; 14006 Riverside Drive, Space #244, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 University Town Centre; 4545 La Jolla Village Drive Suite #H10, San Diego, CA 92122 Westfield Culver City; 6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Space #1450, Culver City, CA 90230 Westfield Topanga Plaza; 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Space #60, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Garden State Plaza; 1 Garden State Plaza, Space #1006, Los Angeles, CA 07652 Tulare Outlet Centre; 1695 Rutherford Street, Space A010, Tulare, CA 93274 Denver Pavillions; 500 16th St Ste 178, Denver, CO 80202 Flatiron Crossing; 51 West Flat Iron Crossing Dr., #ANC04, Broomfield, CO 80021 Orchard Town Centre; 14694 Orchard Pkwy, #300, Westminster, CO 80023 Danbury Fair Mall; 7 Backus Ave. #M100, Danbury, CT 06810 Foxwoods Outlets; 455 Trolley Line Blvd. Suite 170, Mashantucket, CT 06338 Stamford Town Centre; 100 Greyrock Place, Space #D-101 and #D-203, Stamford, CT 06901 Meriden Square Mall; 470 Lewis Avenue, Space 50, Meriden, CT 06450 Shops at Georgetown Park; 3222 M Street, NW, Washington DC, DC 20007 Woodies Building; 1025 F Street NW, Suite #200, Washington, DC 20004 Rehoboth III Outlet Centre; 36504 Seaside Outlet Drive, Suite 1200, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 The Shops @ Wiregrass; 28210 Paseo Drive, Unit #190, Building No. Two, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Altamonte Springs Mall; 451 E Altamonte Drive #2329, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Pembroke Pines; 11401 Pines Blvd, Pembroke, FL 33026 701 Lincoln Road; 701 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139 The Mall at Millenia; 4200 Conroy Rd Ste #206, Orlando, FL 32839 The Gardens; 3101 PGA Blvd., Suite C107, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 International; 2223 North Westshore Blvd Suite 2000, Tampa, FL 33607 Destin Commons; 4224 Legendary Dr., Suite #F- 94, Destin, FL 32541 Stonecrest; 2929 Turner Hill Road N.E #2460, Lithonia, GA 30038 Savannah Outlets; 200 Tanger Outlets Blvd. Ste. 191, Pooler, GA 31322 Guam Premier Outlets; 199 Chalan San Antonio Suite 200, Guam, Guam 96913 Ka Makana Alii (F21 RED); 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Ste. 712, Kapolei, HI 96707 Kaahumanu Centre; 275 W. Kaahumanu Ave., #1034, Kahului, HI 96732 Royal Hawaiian; 2301 Kalakaua Ave., Ste #209, Honolulu, HI 96815 Pearlridge Shopping Centre; 98-1005 Moanalua Road, Ste #231, Aiea, HI 96701 Outlets of Des Moines; 801 Bass Pro Drive NW, Space #120, Altoona, IA 50009 Lincoln Park; 865 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 Kildeer Village Square (F21 RED); 20393 N. Rand Road, Ste 126, Kildeer, IL 60074 Water Tower Place; 835 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611 10 South State Street; 10 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60603 Geneva Commons; 122 Commons Dr, Geneva, IL 60134 Yorktown Centre; 300 Yorktown Centre, Lombard, IL 60148 Forest Plaza (F21 RED); 6363 E State St. Space XF, Rockford, IL 61108 Old Orchard; 4999 Old Orchard Centre #J6, Skokie, IL 60077 Eastland Mall; 800 N. Green River Road, Space #318A, Evansville, IN 47715 Shops At Perry Crossing (F21 RED); 2539 Perry Crossing Way, Ste. 100, Plainfield, IN 46168 Clay Terrace (F21 RED); 14550 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel, IN 46032 The Legend at Village West; 1817 Village West Parkway, Suite #F101, Kansas City, KS 66111 Lake Charles (F21 RED); 3401 Derek Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70607 Juban Crossing (F21 RED); 27853 Juban Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726 Mall of Acadiana; 5725 Johnston St, Space #D-164, Lafayette, LA 70503 449 Washington Street; 459 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02108 South Bay Centre (F21 RED); 21-39 District Avenue # 39, Boston, MA 02125 343 Newbury Street; 343 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02115 Towson Town Centre; 825 Dulaney Valley rd., Space #3025, Towson, MD 21204 Ellsworth Place (F21 RED); 8661 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20910 Tanger Ocean City; 12741 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Ocean City, MD 21842 Montgomery Mall; 7101 Democracy Blvd, Space 1252, Bethesda, MD 20817 Wheaton Mall; 11160 Veirs Mills Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Macomb Mall; 32233 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066 Woodland Mall; 3195 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 Tanger Grand Rapids; 350 84th St SW, #480, Byron Centre, MI 49315 Twelve Oaks Mall; 27434 Novi Road, Novi, MI 48377 Great Lakes Crossing; 4160 Baldwin Road Space #426, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 Mall of America; 238 South Avenue #S230, Bloomington, MN 55245 West County Centre; 9 West County Centre, Des Peres, MO 63131 Summit Fair; 840 NW BLUE PARKWAY, K-101, LEE’S SUMMIT, MO 64086 Country Club Plaza; 111 Nichols Road, Kansas City, MO 64112 Crossroads Centre (F21 RED); 15140 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, MS 39503 Cross Creek Mall; 425 Cross Creek Mall #TA-04, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Asheville Outlets; 800 Brevard Road, Ste. 824, Asheville, NC 28806 Northlake Mall; 9801 Northlake Mall Drive Space #201, Charlotte, NC 28216 Deptford Mall; 1750 Deptford Centre Rd, Space #2111, Deptford, NJ 08096 Hamilton Mall; 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Hanover Commons (F21 RED); 200-240 Route 10 West Space 6-9, East Hanover, NJ 07936 Cherry Hill Mall; 2000 Route 38 #1175, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Short Hills; 1200 Morris Turnpike, Space D123, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Brunswick Square; 755 State Route 18 #190C, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Santa Fe Place (F21 RED); 4250 Cerrillos Rd. #1030, Santa Fe, NM 87507 The Summit; 13925 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89511 490 Fulton St (F21 RED); 490 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Soho; 568 Broadway, New York, NY 10012 Woodbury Centre (F21 RED); 37 Centre Drive, Unit 010, Central Valley, NY 10917 Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls; 1965 Fashion Blvd. Suite 238, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Atlas Park; 80-40 Cooper Ave., Suite #4-002, Glendale, NY 11385 Kings Plaza Mall; 5301 Kings Plaza #210, Brooklyn, NY 11234 White Plains Galleria; 100 Main St., Ste 221, White Plains, NY 10601 Crossgates Mall; One Crossgates Mall Road, #99×06, Albany, NY 12203 Sangertown Square; 8555 Seneca Turnpike, Space # D06, New Hartford, NY 13413 Gallera at Crystal Run; 1 Galleria Dr., Space #D207, Middletown, NY 10941 Destiny USA; 1 Destiny USA Drive Space #99X01, Syracuse, NY 13204 Roosevelt Field; 630 Old Country Road # 2041 A, Garden City, NY 11530 Tanger Deerpark; 152 The Arches Cir SUITE 924, Deer Park, NY 11729 Oakdale Mall (F21 RED); 601-635 Harry L Drive Ste. 41, Johnson City, NY 13790 Jefferson Valley; 650 Lee Blvd. #D118, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Sunrise Mall; 1107 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa, NY 11758 World Trade Centre; 185 Greenwich St., Ste. LL4435, New York, NY 10007 The Mall At Greece Ridge (F21 RED); 208 Greece Ridge Centre Drive, Rochester, NY 14626 Kenwood Centre; 7875 Montgomery Rd, #2435, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Eastwood Mall; 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Suite #412, Niles, OH 44446 Liberty Centre; 7530 Bales St. Space A-130, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Tanger Jeffersonville; 8000 Factory Shops Blvd. #845, Jeffersonville, OH 43128 Dayton Mall; 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville, Space # 300, Dayton, OH 45459 Valley River Centre; 222 Valley River Centre, Eugene, OR 97401 Monroeville Mall; 266 Monroeville Mall, Suite 226, Monroeville, PA 15146 Millcreek Mall; 5800 Peach St. Unit #450, Erie, PA 16565 Willow Grove Park; 2500 Moreland Rd, Ste 2001, Willow Grove, PA 19090 1708 Chestnut Street; 1708 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Plymouth Meeting; 500 W. Germantown Pike, Space 1355, Plymouth 19462 Plaza Del Caribe; 2050 Ponce By Pass Suire #112, Ponce, PR 00717 Manolia; 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Space #1316, Florence, SC 29501 Tanger Outlets Charleston; 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29418 Cool Springs Galleria; 1800 Galleria Blvd, Ste #2520, Franklin, TN 37067 Hamilton Place; 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37421 Stonebriar Centre; 2601 Preston Road, Space #2148, Frisco, TX 75034 Glade Parks (F21 RED); 1210 Chisholm Trail, Ste. 100, Euless, TX 76039 Mall De Las Aguilas (F21 RED); 455 Farm-to-Market Rd. 375, Eagle Pass, TX 78852 Westgate Mall (F21 RED); 7701 West Interstate 40, Ste. 542, Amarillo, TX 79121 Village at Cumberland Park (F21 RED); 8934 S. Broadway Ave. Ste. 448, Tyler, TX 75703 Central Texas Marketplace (F21 RED); 2408 W Loop 340, Waco, TX 76711 Willow Bend; 6121 W. Park Blvd, Ste B121 & B214, Plano, TX 75093 Tanger Forth Worth; 15829 North Freeway, #110, Forth Worth, TX 76177 La Palmera; 5488 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78411 South Towne Centre; 10450 South State St., Suite #2300, Sandy, UT 84070 Tanger Park City; 6699 N. Landmark Dr. Space #L150, Park City, UT 84098 City Creek Centre; 51 S. Main St., Suite 162, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Regency Square; 1404 N. Parham Rd. #1124A, Richmond, VA 23229 Manassas; 8300 Suoleu Road Space #031, Manassa, VA 20109 Macarthur; 300 Monticello Ave., Suite #255, Norfolk, VA 23510 Fair Oaks; 11750 Fair Oaks #H227, Fairfax, VA 22033 Trails At Silverdale (F21 RED); 11467 Pacific Crest Place NW, Suite C100, Silverdale, WA 98383 Valley Mall (F21 RED); 2529 Main Street, Ste. 128, Union Gap, WA 98903 601 Pine Street; 601 Pine St., Seattle, WA 98101 Bellevue Square; 248 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004 Outlet Collection of Seattle; 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Space 319, Auburn, WA Southcenter Mall; 836 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA 98188 Southcenter Mall; 467 Southcenter Mall #1545, Tukwila, WA 91811 Mayfair Mall; 2500 Mayfair Road #0208, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 West Towne Mall; 229 West Towne Mall #E16, Madison, WI 53719 Morgantown Mall; 9311 Mall Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505 Huntington Mall (F21 RED); 500 Mall Rd. Suite 603, Barboursville, WV 25504

