Forever 21 could close 178 underperforming stores in the US. Here's the full list of locations at risk.

- Forever 21 is expected to close 350 stores globally, including up to 178 locations in the US, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- The fast-fashion retailer shared its list of possible store closures in a court hearing on Tuesday, and said it will begin the process of store-wide sales and rent negotiations through the end of the year in an attempt to prevent permanent closures.
- “The decisions as to which domestic stores will be closing are ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” a Forever 21 spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “We do, however, expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.”
Forever 21 is expected to shutter up to 178 stores in the US after the fast-fashion retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.
The company released a full list of possible closures in court on Tuesday, adding the caveat that Forever 21 does “not anticipate” closing all 178 “underperforming brick-and-mortar store locations,” though it will begin sales and rent negotiations that will continue through December 31, 2019. At that point, the company will reconsider the closures and announce any supplemental closings in early 2020.
Following the bankruptcy announcement, Forever 21 said it planned to close 350 stores globally, effectively ceasing operations in 40 countries. Though the company does not publicly disclose sales, it had shown signs of strife in recent years, including closing locations in London and China – markets where it had aggressively expanded in years prior.
“This was an important and necessary step to secure the future of our company, which will enable us to reorganise our business and reposition Forever 21,” Linda Chang, the company’s executive vice president, said in a statement earlier this week.
Here’s a full list of possible store closures organised by state, according to court filings:
- Dimond Centre; 800 E. Dimond Blvd. #199, Anchorage, AK 99515
- Tanger Outlets Foley; 2601 S McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535
- Outlet Shops Of Grand River; 6200 Grand River Blvd., Suite 646, Leeds, AL 35094
- Mariposa Mall (F21 RED); 250 West Maripose Road, Nogales, AZ 85621
- Arrowhead Towne Centre; 7650 West Arrowhead Towne Centre, Glendale, AZ 85308
- Scottsdale Fashion Square; 7014 E. Camelback Rd., #2433, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Solano; 1451 Gateway Blvd, Fairfield, CA 94533
- Fresno Fashion Fair; 755 East Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93710
- Tustin Marketplace (F21 RED); 2856 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782
- Del Monte Shopping Ctr; 1500 Del Monte, Monterey, CA 93940
- Palladio; 410 Palladio Pkwy., Space 1941, Folsom, CA 95630
- Glendale Galleria; 100 W. Broadway Ste E005, Glendale, CA 91210
- The Americana at Brand; 899 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
- The River at Rancho Mirage; 71800 Highway 111 Suite #B19, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
- Chico Mall; 1960 East 20th St., Chico, CA 95928
- Hollywood & Highland; 6801 Hollywood Blvd. #1C-134, Los Angeles, CA 90028
- The Plant (F21 RED); 7888-2 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91402
- The Shops @ Tanforan; 1150 El Camino Real Ste 348, San Bruno, CA 94066
- 2 Stockton Street (SF, CA); 2 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
- Anaheim Plaza; 500 N. Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA 92801
- Vintage Faire; 3401 Dale Rd., #200, Modesto, CA 95356
- Lakewood Centre Mall; 326 Lakewood Centre Mall, Lakewood, CA 90712
- Inland Centre; 200 Inland Dr., San Bernardino, CA 92408
- The Oaks; 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- Pacific View Ventura Mall; 3301 – 1 E Main St. #1260, Ventura, CA 93003
- Northgate Mall; 5800 Northgate Mall #043, San Rafael, CA 94903
- 901 State St.; 901 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Galleria at Tyler; 3700 Galleria at Tyler Mall, Riverside, CA 92503
- Pasadena; 35 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103
- The Galleria @ South Bay; 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Ste 188, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
- Hillsdale Shopping Centre; 396 Hillsdale Shopping Centre, San Mateo, CA 94403
- Parkway Plz; 415 Parkway Plaza #357, El Cajon, CA 92020
- Northridge Mall; 400 Northridge Drive, Suite #D01, Salinas, CA 93906
- Beverly Centre; 8500 Beverly Blvd., Ste 835, Los Angeles, CA 90048
- Sun Valley; 329 Sun Valley Mall, Suite #121, Concord, CA 94520
- Fashion Island; 1101 Newport Centre Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
- Valencia Town Centre; 24201 W. Valencia Blvd. #139, Valencia, CA 91355
- Santa Anita; 400 South Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
- Galleria @ Roseville; 1173 Galleria Blvd,. #P107, Roseville, CA 95678
- Oakridge Mall; 925 Blossom Hill Road, #X-15, San Jose, CA 95123
- Mission Valley; 1640 Camino Del Rio, San Diego, CA 92108
- Sherman Oaks Fashion Square; 14006 Riverside Drive, Space #244, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
- University Town Centre; 4545 La Jolla Village Drive Suite #H10, San Diego, CA 92122
- Westfield Culver City; 6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Space #1450, Culver City, CA 90230
- Westfield Topanga Plaza; 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Space #60, Canoga Park, CA 91303
- Garden State Plaza; 1 Garden State Plaza, Space #1006, Los Angeles, CA 07652
- Tulare Outlet Centre; 1695 Rutherford Street, Space A010, Tulare, CA 93274
- Denver Pavillions; 500 16th St Ste 178, Denver, CO 80202
- Flatiron Crossing; 51 West Flat Iron Crossing Dr., #ANC04, Broomfield, CO 80021
- Orchard Town Centre; 14694 Orchard Pkwy, #300, Westminster, CO 80023
- Danbury Fair Mall; 7 Backus Ave. #M100, Danbury, CT 06810
- Foxwoods Outlets; 455 Trolley Line Blvd. Suite 170, Mashantucket, CT 06338
- Stamford Town Centre; 100 Greyrock Place, Space #D-101 and #D-203, Stamford, CT 06901
- Meriden Square Mall; 470 Lewis Avenue, Space 50, Meriden, CT 06450
- Shops at Georgetown Park; 3222 M Street, NW, Washington DC, DC 20007
- Woodies Building; 1025 F Street NW, Suite #200, Washington, DC 20004
- Rehoboth III Outlet Centre; 36504 Seaside Outlet Drive, Suite 1200, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- The Shops @ Wiregrass; 28210 Paseo Drive, Unit #190, Building No. Two, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
- Altamonte Springs Mall; 451 E Altamonte Drive #2329, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
- Pembroke Pines; 11401 Pines Blvd, Pembroke, FL 33026
- 701 Lincoln Road; 701 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- The Mall at Millenia; 4200 Conroy Rd Ste #206, Orlando, FL 32839
- The Gardens; 3101 PGA Blvd., Suite C107, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
- International; 2223 North Westshore Blvd Suite 2000, Tampa, FL 33607
- Destin Commons; 4224 Legendary Dr., Suite #F- 94, Destin, FL 32541
- Stonecrest; 2929 Turner Hill Road N.E #2460, Lithonia, GA 30038
- Savannah Outlets; 200 Tanger Outlets Blvd. Ste. 191, Pooler, GA 31322
- Guam Premier Outlets; 199 Chalan San Antonio Suite 200, Guam, Guam 96913
- Ka Makana Alii (F21 RED); 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway, Ste. 712, Kapolei, HI 96707
- Kaahumanu Centre; 275 W. Kaahumanu Ave., #1034, Kahului, HI 96732
- Royal Hawaiian; 2301 Kalakaua Ave., Ste #209, Honolulu, HI 96815
- Pearlridge Shopping Centre; 98-1005 Moanalua Road, Ste #231, Aiea, HI 96701
- Outlets of Des Moines; 801 Bass Pro Drive NW, Space #120, Altoona, IA 50009
- Lincoln Park; 865 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL 60642
- Kildeer Village Square (F21 RED); 20393 N. Rand Road, Ste 126, Kildeer, IL 60074
- Water Tower Place; 835 N Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611
- 10 South State Street; 10 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60603
- Geneva Commons; 122 Commons Dr, Geneva, IL 60134
- Yorktown Centre; 300 Yorktown Centre, Lombard, IL 60148
- Forest Plaza (F21 RED); 6363 E State St. Space XF, Rockford, IL 61108
- Old Orchard; 4999 Old Orchard Centre #J6, Skokie, IL 60077
- Eastland Mall; 800 N. Green River Road, Space #318A, Evansville, IN 47715
- Shops At Perry Crossing (F21 RED); 2539 Perry Crossing Way, Ste. 100, Plainfield, IN 46168
- Clay Terrace (F21 RED); 14550 Clay Terrace Blvd., Carmel, IN 46032
- The Legend at Village West; 1817 Village West Parkway, Suite #F101, Kansas City, KS 66111
- Lake Charles (F21 RED); 3401 Derek Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70607
- Juban Crossing (F21 RED); 27853 Juban Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726
- Mall of Acadiana; 5725 Johnston St, Space #D-164, Lafayette, LA 70503
- 449 Washington Street; 459 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02108
- South Bay Centre (F21 RED); 21-39 District Avenue # 39, Boston, MA 02125
- 343 Newbury Street; 343 Newbury St., Boston, MA 02115
- Towson Town Centre; 825 Dulaney Valley rd., Space #3025, Towson, MD 21204
- Ellsworth Place (F21 RED); 8661 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20910
- Tanger Ocean City; 12741 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Ocean City, MD 21842
- Montgomery Mall; 7101 Democracy Blvd, Space 1252, Bethesda, MD 20817
- Wheaton Mall; 11160 Veirs Mills Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902
- Macomb Mall; 32233 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066
- Woodland Mall; 3195 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
- Tanger Grand Rapids; 350 84th St SW, #480, Byron Centre, MI 49315
- Twelve Oaks Mall; 27434 Novi Road, Novi, MI 48377
- Great Lakes Crossing; 4160 Baldwin Road Space #426, Auburn Hills, MI 48326
- Mall of America; 238 South Avenue #S230, Bloomington, MN 55245
- West County Centre; 9 West County Centre, Des Peres, MO 63131
- Summit Fair; 840 NW BLUE PARKWAY, K-101, LEE’S SUMMIT, MO 64086
- Country Club Plaza; 111 Nichols Road, Kansas City, MO 64112
- Crossroads Centre (F21 RED); 15140 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport, MS 39503
- Cross Creek Mall; 425 Cross Creek Mall #TA-04, Fayetteville, NC 28303
- Asheville Outlets; 800 Brevard Road, Ste. 824, Asheville, NC 28806
- Northlake Mall; 9801 Northlake Mall Drive Space #201, Charlotte, NC 28216
- Deptford Mall; 1750 Deptford Centre Rd, Space #2111, Deptford, NJ 08096
- Hamilton Mall; 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ 08330
- Hanover Commons (F21 RED); 200-240 Route 10 West Space 6-9, East Hanover, NJ 07936
- Cherry Hill Mall; 2000 Route 38 #1175, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
- Short Hills; 1200 Morris Turnpike, Space D123, Short Hills, NJ 07078
- Brunswick Square; 755 State Route 18 #190C, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
- Santa Fe Place (F21 RED); 4250 Cerrillos Rd. #1030, Santa Fe, NM 87507
- The Summit; 13925 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89511
- 490 Fulton St (F21 RED); 490 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
- Soho; 568 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
- Woodbury Centre (F21 RED); 37 Centre Drive, Unit 010, Central Valley, NY 10917
- Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls; 1965 Fashion Blvd. Suite 238, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
- Atlas Park; 80-40 Cooper Ave., Suite #4-002, Glendale, NY 11385
- Kings Plaza Mall; 5301 Kings Plaza #210, Brooklyn, NY 11234
- White Plains Galleria; 100 Main St., Ste 221, White Plains, NY 10601
- Crossgates Mall; One Crossgates Mall Road, #99×06, Albany, NY 12203
- Sangertown Square; 8555 Seneca Turnpike, Space # D06, New Hartford, NY 13413
- Gallera at Crystal Run; 1 Galleria Dr., Space #D207, Middletown, NY 10941
- Destiny USA; 1 Destiny USA Drive Space #99X01, Syracuse, NY 13204
- Roosevelt Field; 630 Old Country Road # 2041 A, Garden City, NY 11530
- Tanger Deerpark; 152 The Arches Cir SUITE 924, Deer Park, NY 11729
- Oakdale Mall (F21 RED); 601-635 Harry L Drive Ste. 41, Johnson City, NY 13790
- Jefferson Valley; 650 Lee Blvd. #D118, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
- Sunrise Mall; 1107 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa, NY 11758
- World Trade Centre; 185 Greenwich St., Ste. LL4435, New York, NY 10007
- The Mall At Greece Ridge (F21 RED); 208 Greece Ridge Centre Drive, Rochester, NY 14626
- Kenwood Centre; 7875 Montgomery Rd, #2435, Cincinnati, OH 45236
- Eastwood Mall; 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Suite #412, Niles, OH 44446
- Liberty Centre; 7530 Bales St. Space A-130, Liberty Township, OH 45069
- Tanger Jeffersonville; 8000 Factory Shops Blvd. #845, Jeffersonville, OH 43128
- Dayton Mall; 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville, Space # 300, Dayton, OH 45459
- Valley River Centre; 222 Valley River Centre, Eugene, OR 97401
- Monroeville Mall; 266 Monroeville Mall, Suite 226, Monroeville, PA 15146
- Millcreek Mall; 5800 Peach St. Unit #450, Erie, PA 16565
- Willow Grove Park; 2500 Moreland Rd, Ste 2001, Willow Grove, PA 19090
- 1708 Chestnut Street; 1708 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Plymouth Meeting; 500 W. Germantown Pike, Space 1355, Plymouth 19462
- Plaza Del Caribe; 2050 Ponce By Pass Suire #112, Ponce, PR 00717
- Manolia; 2701 David H. McLeod Blvd., Space #1316, Florence, SC 29501
- Tanger Outlets Charleston; 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29418
- Cool Springs Galleria; 1800 Galleria Blvd, Ste #2520, Franklin, TN 37067
- Hamilton Place; 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Stonebriar Centre; 2601 Preston Road, Space #2148, Frisco, TX 75034
- Glade Parks (F21 RED); 1210 Chisholm Trail, Ste. 100, Euless, TX 76039
- Mall De Las Aguilas (F21 RED); 455 Farm-to-Market Rd. 375, Eagle Pass, TX 78852
- Westgate Mall (F21 RED); 7701 West Interstate 40, Ste. 542, Amarillo, TX 79121
- Village at Cumberland Park (F21 RED); 8934 S. Broadway Ave. Ste. 448, Tyler, TX 75703
- Central Texas Marketplace (F21 RED); 2408 W Loop 340, Waco, TX 76711
- Willow Bend; 6121 W. Park Blvd, Ste B121 & B214, Plano, TX 75093
- Tanger Forth Worth; 15829 North Freeway, #110, Forth Worth, TX 76177
- La Palmera; 5488 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78411
- South Towne Centre; 10450 South State St., Suite #2300, Sandy, UT 84070
- Tanger Park City; 6699 N. Landmark Dr. Space #L150, Park City, UT 84098
- City Creek Centre; 51 S. Main St., Suite 162, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Regency Square; 1404 N. Parham Rd. #1124A, Richmond, VA 23229
- Manassas; 8300 Suoleu Road Space #031, Manassa, VA 20109
- Macarthur; 300 Monticello Ave., Suite #255, Norfolk, VA 23510
- Fair Oaks; 11750 Fair Oaks #H227, Fairfax, VA 22033
- Trails At Silverdale (F21 RED); 11467 Pacific Crest Place NW, Suite C100, Silverdale, WA 98383
- Valley Mall (F21 RED); 2529 Main Street, Ste. 128, Union Gap, WA 98903
- 601 Pine Street; 601 Pine St., Seattle, WA 98101
- Bellevue Square; 248 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004
- Outlet Collection of Seattle; 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Space 319, Auburn, WA
- Southcenter Mall; 836 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA 98188
- Southcenter Mall; 467 Southcenter Mall #1545, Tukwila, WA 91811
- Mayfair Mall; 2500 Mayfair Road #0208, Wauwatosa, WI 53226
- West Towne Mall; 229 West Towne Mall #E16, Madison, WI 53719
- Morgantown Mall; 9311 Mall Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505
- Huntington Mall (F21 RED); 500 Mall Rd. Suite 603, Barboursville, WV 25504
