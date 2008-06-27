Forest Oil (FST) Upgraded: Will Cash In On Move to Shale

Natural gas and oil company Forest Oil (FST) has soared past Deutsche Bank’s previous target price ($65) on the heels of, well, high oil and gas prices. So now the bank has decided FST is ripe for an upgrade and target price hike. Deutsche cites three main catalysts:
- improved free cash flow profile
- strong production growth outlook
- exposure to two emerging North American shale plays
Deutsche upgrades Forest Oil (FST) from Hold to BUY, target price raised from $65 to $88.
