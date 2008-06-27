Forest Oil (FST) Upgraded: Will Cash In On Move to Shale

Corey Lorinsky

Natural gas and oil company Forest Oil (FST) has soared past Deutsche Bank’s previous target price ($65) on the heels of, well, high oil and gas prices. So now the bank has decided FST is ripe for an upgrade and target price hike. Deutsche cites three main catalysts:

  • improved free cash flow profile
  • strong production growth outlook
  • exposure to two emerging North American shale plays

Deutsche upgrades Forest Oil (FST) from Hold to BUY, target price raised from $65 to $88.

See Also:
Latest Oil and Energy News and Analysis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.