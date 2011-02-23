Forest Laboratories Shares Dive After New Acquisition

Photo:

Forest Laboratories is down around 4% today after it announced its move to buy Clinical Data would weaken earnings for the next three years in a press release.

Forest is acquiring the Mass-based drug maker for $1.2 billion. Clinical Data shares have dropped over 8% today.

The company is making the bid for Clinical Data to acquire its antidepressant Viibryd, which was just approved by the FDA.

Forest has been on a search for an antidepressant to replace its blockbuster drug Lexapro, which accounts for 56% of the company’s sales. Lexapro loses its patent protection in 2012.

Forest is paying $30 per share for Clinical Data and will pay an extra $6 per share if sales of Viibryd reach certain goals.

David Amsellem, an analyst at Piper Jaffray, said in a research note today that he does not expect Viibryd sales to approach Lexapro numbers. Forest will be making major investments in marketing and sales for the launch of Viibryd.

Clinical Data reported a third-quarter loss of $5.2 million.

