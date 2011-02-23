Forest Laboratories Shares Dive After New Acquisition

Forest Laboratories is down around 4% today after it announced its move to buy Clinical Data would weaken earnings for the next three years in a press release.
- Forest is acquiring the Mass-based drug maker for $1.2 billion. Clinical Data shares have dropped over 8% today.
- The company is making the bid for Clinical Data to acquire its antidepressant Viibryd, which was just approved by the FDA.
- Forest has been on a search for an antidepressant to replace its blockbuster drug Lexapro, which accounts for 56% of the company’s sales. Lexapro loses its patent protection in 2012.
- Forest is paying $30 per share for Clinical Data and will pay an extra $6 per share if sales of Viibryd reach certain goals.
- David Amsellem, an analyst at Piper Jaffray, said in a research note today that he does not expect Viibryd sales to approach Lexapro numbers. Forest will be making major investments in marketing and sales for the launch of Viibryd.
- Clinical Data reported a third-quarter loss of $5.2 million.
