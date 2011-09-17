The Mystery Of The "Forest Boy" Found In Germany

Photo: doc(q)man

German media is enthralled with the mysterious story of an boy who emerged from forest near Berlin with no idea who he is or where he comes from, reports The Local.The boy, who is thought to be between 16 and 18 years old, only speaks English. He says he had been living in the woods with his father for five years after his mother died.



The boy and his father had been living in a tent and constantly moving, the BBC reports.

He can remember his mother’s name was Doreen, his father’s as Ryan, and his own is Ray, but otherwise nothing about his family.

When his father died in a fall, the boy explained, he buried his father in a shallow grave and used a compass to walk north for two weeks, as his father had instructed him to do. He found a youth centre on the outskirts of Berlin and walked in there.

“He has no identity card, no papers, no passport, nothing,” police spokeswoman Miriam

Tauchmann told msnbc.com. “He looked very good — not like a wild man or anything like that. Physically and mentally, everything is OK with him.”

Police are now appealing to Interpol for help with the case.

