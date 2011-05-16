Police Find "Forensic Evidence" Against Dominique Strauss-Kahn In Alleged Sex Assault

New York police investigators have found “forensic evidence” in the sex-assault case against leading French presidential candidate Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the New York Times says.



The police weren’t specific about what this “forensic evidence” is, but they say it will contain DNA, so it’s not hard to guess.

Strauss-Kahn left his New York hotel “in a hurry” after the alleged attack and was found in the first-class cabin of an Air France plane that was about to depart JFK for Paris.

Strauss-Kahn’s lawyer says the Frenchman will plead not guilty. The IMF, meanwhile, has basically thrown him under the bus.

It will be interesting to see how the French press responds to the allegations about Strauss-Kahn, the head of the IMF and the presumed leading challenger against French president Nicolas Sarkozy in the upcoming elections.

So far, the press is covering the affair (and it would be hard not to given that Strauss-Kahn spent the night in jail). In the past, the press has largely ignored Strauss-Kahn’s dalliances. But given that the presidential candidate has now been charged with crimes, the latest story will likely be harder to ignore.

See Also: IMF Boss Charged With Chasing Maid Naked And Then Assaulting Her

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.