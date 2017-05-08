Foreigners living in Australia get $15 billion a year in welfare payments

Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty Images.

Foreigners living in Australia receive $15 billion a year in welfare payments, according to new analysis by the Parliamentary Budget Office.

The Australian reports that the 870,000 non-citizens who claim the benefits are mostly from Britain, New Zealand, Africa and the Middle East.

Of those non-citizens, 710,000 are from countries which have no social security agreement with Australia, and claim an average $17,500 each annually, or 83% of the $15 billion total.

Social security and welfare is currently at $158.6 billion but is expect to grow to $191 billion over the next three years.

Libera­l Democratic Party senator David Leyonhjelm, who requested the inquiry, said reducing welfare “will discourag­e those with poor job prospects from coming to Australia, and will build support for immig­ration within the Australian community”.

The analysis on the country’s social security system follows the Turnbull government’s crackdown on immigration with the 457 visas and citizenship test.

