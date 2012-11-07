What US Foreign Policy Would Have Looked Like Under 'President Romney'

Now keep in mind this is just talk, which is a far cry from action. Nonetheless talk has been a huge focus of the Romney campaign with regard to Libya, in regard to exactly what Obama said. Terror attack or not?

The truth is that the words do, in fact, matter. Romney's legal justification for further military action hinges on an 'act of terror' committed upon U.S. citizens on, technically, U.S. soil (consulate or embassy).

But expanding a, in all likelihood, drone bombing campaign into Libya has its diplomatic drawbacks as well.