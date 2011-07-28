The #1 Biggest Myth About The US Debt

Joe Weisenthal, Vincent Trivett
chart

This always comes up, so let’s do it again.

Inevitably if you try comparing the US debt situation to Japan’s (its low yields, the impact of debt ratings), someone will say: Well, yeah, but all of Japan’s debt is owned by Japan, whereas the US is it all to the Chinese!

Still by far the vast majority of US debt is owned domestically, with about 30% being owed abroad.

Now you may look at the chart, and say: see, but it keeps rising, we’re getting more dependent on outsiders! That’s not the case. All that reflects is the long upward trend of the US trade deficit, and foreigners needing to recycles their USD into some big liquid asset.

Hong Kong

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $121.9 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 0.9%

Source: US Treasury

Caribbean Banking centres

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $148.3 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 1%

The Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Netherlands Antilles and Panama, and British Virgin Islands all function as offshore financial centres. Of course, they invest in Treasury Securities as well.

Source: US Treasury

Taiwan

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $153.4 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 1.1%

Source: US Treasury

Brazil

Total Holdings of Treasuries: $211.4 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 1.5%

Source: US Treasury

Oil Exporting Countries

Total holdings of Treasuries: $229.8 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 1.6%

Oil exporters include Ecuador, Venezuela, Indonesia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Gabon, Libya, and Nigeria.

Source: US Treasury

Mutual Funds

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $300.5 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 2%

Source: Federal Reserve Flow of Funds Accounts Note: Latest Statistics are as of March 2011

Commercial Banks

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $301.8 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 2.1%

Source: Federal Reserve Flow of Funds Accounts Note: Latest Statistics are as of March 2011

State, Local, and Federal Retirement Funds

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $320.9 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 2.2%

Source: Federal Reserve Flow of Funds Accounts Note: Latest Statistics are as of March 2011

Money Market Mutual Funds

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $337.7 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 2.4%

Source: Federal Reserve Flow of Funds Accounts Note: Latest Statistics are as of March 2011

United Kingdom

Total Holdings of Treasuries: $346.5 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 2.4%

Source: US Treasury

Private Pension Funds

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $504.7 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 3.5%

Source: Federal Reserve Flow of Funds Accounts Note: Latest Statistics are as of March 2011

State and Local Governments

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $506.1 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 3.5%

Source: Federal Reserve Flow of Funds Accounts Note: Latest Statistics are as of March 2011

Japan

Total Holdings of Treasuries: $912.4 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 6.4%

Source: US Treasury

US Households

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $959.4 billion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 6.6%

The 'Household Sector' does include hedge funds, by the way.

Source: Federal Reserve Flow of Funds Accounts Note: Latest Statistics are as of March 2011

China

Total Holdings of Treasuries: $1.16 trillion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 8%

Source: US Treasury

The Federal Reserve

The Treasury owes the Fed $1.63 trillion in Treasuries, much of which were bought for the Quantitative Easing programs.

That's 11.3% of US debt, much more than China.

Source: Federal Reserve

Social Security Trust Fund

Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $2.67 trillion

per cent of US Debt that they own: 19%

The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Funds invest exclusively in special issue bonds that are only available to the Social Security trust fund. These are not publicly traded securities, but they still constitute a huge amount of debt.

Source: Social Security Administration

In all, the Treasury owes foreigners and foreign governments $4.514 trillion dollars

But Americans own most of their own country's $14,342,909,569,328.74 of debt.

