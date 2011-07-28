The #1 Biggest Myth About The US Debt

This always comes up, so let’s do it again.



Inevitably if you try comparing the US debt situation to Japan’s (its low yields, the impact of debt ratings), someone will say: Well, yeah, but all of Japan’s debt is owned by Japan, whereas the US is it all to the Chinese!

Still by far the vast majority of US debt is owned domestically, with about 30% being owed abroad.

Now you may look at the chart, and say: see, but it keeps rising, we’re getting more dependent on outsiders! That’s not the case. All that reflects is the long upward trend of the US trade deficit, and foreigners needing to recycles their USD into some big liquid asset.

