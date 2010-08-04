HERE'S WHO REALLY OWNS AMERICA

Joe Weisenthal
chart

Photo: CFR.org

The Council on Foreign Relations has put out its latest analysis of who owns what assets in America. Specifically the organisation answers: Who owns our bonds? Who owns our equities? Who owns our financial assets?The answer, still: The Chinese (and to a lesser extent Russians, Japanese, and Latin Americans).

The following charts details who and what they own.

Foreigners have pulled back slightly from their total ownership of US assets, but still own more than we own of foreign financial assets.

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Foreign holdings are really heavy in Treasuries. Equities, not so much.

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Treasuries are way more popular than agencies (Fannie and Freddie debt)

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Official (government) holdings far outpace private investors

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Governments also still dominate agency holdings.

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

But everyone has pared back on everything.

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Still, interest in agencies has bounced back.

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Russia remains totally flatlined.

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Corporate bonds are way more popular than equities.

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

A nice breakdown of the foreign portfolio

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Europe still dominates for direct investment, with Asia coming in second.

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Foreigners prefer less risky assets.

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Source: CFR.org (.pdf)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.