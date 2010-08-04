HERE'S WHO REALLY OWNS AMERICA

Photo: CFR.org
The Council on Foreign Relations has put out its latest analysis of who owns what assets in America. Specifically the organisation answers: Who owns our bonds? Who owns our equities? Who owns our financial assets?The answer, still: The Chinese (and to a lesser extent Russians, Japanese, and Latin Americans).
The following charts details who and what they own.
Foreigners have pulled back slightly from their total ownership of US assets, but still own more than we own of foreign financial assets.
