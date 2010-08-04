HERE'S WHO REALLY OWNS AMERICA

Photo: CFR.org

The Council on Foreign Relations has put out its latest analysis of who owns what assets in America. Specifically the organisation answers: Who owns our bonds? Who owns our equities? Who owns our financial assets?The answer, still: The Chinese (and to a lesser extent Russians, Japanese, and Latin Americans).



The following charts details who and what they own.

