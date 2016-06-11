Foreign minister Julie Bishop’s new obsession with Snapchat has everybody talking

Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

There’s no doubt Julie Bishop’s social media skills are on point.

The minister for foreign affairs and deputy leader of the Liberal party has earned herself the nickname “Queen of emoji” after doing an entire interview with Buzzfeed in emoji and firing 100 emoji-filled tweets in 3 hours last year.

But Bishop seems to have stepped up her game by migrating to Snapchat with the election just under a month away on July 2.

She made her debut on the image messaging late last month under the name “jbish2016” in a video showing her pouring a cup of coffee.

Since then, she’s managed to move beyond her amateur snaps with the help of filters, shading, emojis and front flash.

Many have since pointed out her tech-savvy skills online:

My thoughts go out to whoever's been tasked with updating Julie Bishop's Snapchat — Elle Hunt (@mlle_elle) June 2, 2016

Everyone add @JulieBishopMP on Snapchat! She's over at Jbish2016. Seriously. Do it. Amazing. — Seb Starcevic (@BookshelfOfDoom) June 10, 2016

Julie Bishop on Snapchat is fantastic ngl pic.twitter.com/AZRSpBPJMS — Dean Nye (@Dean_Nye) June 8, 2016

