Foreign minister Julie Bishop’s new obsession with Snapchat has everybody talking

There’s no doubt Julie Bishop’s social media skills are on point.
The minister for foreign affairs and deputy leader of the Liberal party has earned herself the nickname “Queen of emoji” after doing an entire interview with Buzzfeed in emoji and firing 100 emoji-filled tweets in 3 hours last year.
But Bishop seems to have stepped up her game by migrating to Snapchat with the election just under a month away on July 2.
She made her debut on the image messaging late last month under the name “jbish2016” in a video showing her pouring a cup of coffee.
Since then, she’s managed to move beyond her amateur snaps with the help of filters, shading, emojis and front flash.
Many have since pointed out her tech-savvy skills online:
#Snapchat social media #ausvotes with @JulieBishopMP @workmanalice https://t.co/OMmRva7wc1 No @TurnbullMalcolm yet. pic.twitter.com/aRxZl8uoNX
— Matthew Rimmer (@DrRimmer) June 10, 2016
My thoughts go out to whoever's been tasked with updating Julie Bishop's Snapchat
— Elle Hunt (@mlle_elle) June 2, 2016
Everyone add @JulieBishopMP on Snapchat! She's over at Jbish2016. Seriously. Do it. Amazing.
— Seb Starcevic (@BookshelfOfDoom) June 10, 2016
Julie Bishop on Snapchat is fantastic ngl pic.twitter.com/AZRSpBPJMS
— Dean Nye (@Dean_Nye) June 8, 2016
